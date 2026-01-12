1-11 Portal! Big news tomorrow, Interest of Justice will be filing extremely important legal documents tomorrow! We will announce it tomorrow. There’s 11 days until US leaves the WHO (January 22, 2026) and of course it’s January 11, 2026! We have been behind the scenes drafting concepts and legal arguments for MONTHS AND MONTHS to prepare for this historical moment. Sometimes getting 3-4 hours of sleep per night making sure every “i” is dotted and “T” is crossed!



IoJ is firing up the “espresso time machine” and accelerating towards a barrage of legal arsenal! SUE THE WHO IS ON LIKE DONKEY KONG!!

TOMORROW. STAY TUNED. STAY VIGILANT. STAY AWARE. STAY AWESOME.

If anybody wants to help IoJ sue the WHO, one of the bigger lawsuits URGENTLY NEEDS to be filed tomorrow in the United States Court and we’re fundraising pronto!!. If everybody feels like the WHO should be sued, we ask all people in the position to help with fees IMMEDIATELY make a sponsorship to this lawsuit (and the list of critical lawsuits in reality)!

We will hold WHO to account and stop the non vax experiments on humanity. It’s not fast or easy work, but we are CORRECT and will CRUSH THEM IN COURT. CALLING ALL LEGAL FEES SPONSORS NOW - THE BATTLE STARTS TOMORROW BIG TIME.

Donate To Sue The WHO!





Great things coming this new year!

Stay tuned!

IoJ Family!

Share

Leave a comment