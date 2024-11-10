The WHO EUL emergency use listing is how the covid vaccines got on the market. This is the only way to take them off.

WHO Internal Oversight sent IOJ’s cases to National Authorities and we were granted a hearing by the VP and Health Minister. Pray!

Share

Support Nuremberg Hearing

Road to Nuremberg

Since 2020, the Interest of Justice has been on an unwavering mission. We’ve filed over 200 legal processes in Costa Rica, the U.S., and directly with the WHO. Each step has been met with delays, denials, and deflections. But we are persistence itself. We refuse to give up, because what’s at stake is nothing less than the health and freedom of people everywhere.

We took a bold stand, filing claims against WHO Director-General Tedros for crimes against humanity. For years, our complaints were ignored. But our persistence paid off. Just a few months ago, the WHO’s own Internal Oversight finally responded to four of our cases. And in a significant turn, they referred these cases—covering IHR violations, censorship, PCR misuse, and vaccine safety—to ‘national authorities.’ According to the WHO’s own rules, they should have handled these disputes directly. Instead, the responsibility is now in the hands of these national governments, and they’re accountable to get it right.

Costa Rica, in particular, has been our strongest ally. This is the one country where IOJ’s work successfully blocked the Pandemic Treaty. We’ve built an extensive record with their government, making it the ideal place to settle our disputes with the WHO and address the widespread harm caused by global Nuremberg violations and potential fraud.

Now, on November 11, 2024, after nearly four years of relentless effort, we finally have a historic administrative hearing, ordered by Costa Rica’s Health Minister and Second Vice President. Here, Dr. Yeadon and other leading experts will present critical concerns about WHO’s Emergency Use Listings for experimental PCR tests and COVID NON vaccines. Pray!

Thank you so much to all who donated throughout this journey and have contributed previously to get us here! We are probably furthest in the world to holding WHO and Member States to account. It means the WORLD TO US to not be alone in this fight. Your support makes a very real difference and we want you to know this! Gratitude! We are still trying to raise the full funds for our amazing Attorney team. It’s pathetic, we know haha, but we are not fundraisers or publicists, we are musicians, artists and legal beagles who decided to step in to help, as such, we just need the conscious community of justice minded light-workers to also step in and help us to get these crucial cases filed to help humanity! TEAM WORK IS THE DREAM WORK!

Share

Support Nuremberg Hearing

NEW MONTHLY SUPPORTERS PROGRAMS: Join IoJ’s Monthly / Yearly memberships to help support the journey and also gain exclusive access to Vanguard Monthly supporter thank you bonuses.

Become a Vanguard Monthly Supporter to ensure long term stability for the law team!

Join Monthly Supporter Program

To learn more about the Nuremberg hearing with Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay and other top experts, go here: NurembergHearing.org

This hearing marks a turning point. It could go several ways. Costa Rica’s Health Minister might decide to end these shots locally or denounce the WHO’s unscientific and harmful policies, setting a precedent that could lead all nations to end these serious breaches together. If they agree to work with us, the proceedings may stay private. But if not, we’re prepared to take our case public, backed by four years of carefully built evidence. We’ll pursue every legal avenue necessary—criminal, administrative, and international courts—to hold those responsible accountable and end these global violations against human rights.

This legal battle requires prolonged funding if we’re to see it through to the end. To continue with the focus and stamina this fight demands, we need support from high-level sponsors—those who recognize the vital importance of this work and the potential impact it has on safeguarding global health and justice. With reliable funding, we can concentrate fully on the task at hand: gathering evidence, mounting cases, and advocating for immediate injunctions to prevent further harm.

For those who join us, this is an investment in a movement to restore accountability and protect human rights globally. With your support, Interest of Justice will negotiate a new path forward, creating a future where regulatory oversight is transparent, responsible, and firmly dedicated to humanity. We’re committed, and with the right partners by our side, we can create a legacy of justice and integrity that lasts for generations."

Share

Support Nuremberg Hearing

Leave a comment