One year ago today, something extraordinary happened in a private government chamber in San José, Costa Rica—something the global health establishment prayed you would never see. On November 11, 2024, the Vice President and Health Minister of Costa Rica sat across from Interest of Justice and a panel of the world’s most credible scientific experts, listening to documented evidence that the World Health Organization had orchestrated the largest un-consented medical experiment in human history.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer’s respiratory division, testified under oath that these products can only cause harm. Dr. Janci Lindsay, a toxicologist with decades of experience, presented evidence of SV40 contamination. Sasha Latypova revealed the contractual proof that these were Department of Defense countermeasures, not vaccines. The government officials called our testimony “very knowledgeable and helpful information.”

Then they ignored every word of it.

But here’s what they didn’t count on, we built a legal trap so precise, so strategically constructed across multiple jurisdictions and international frameworks, that their betrayal became the very evidence we needed to spring it. One year later, we’re not just pursuing justice—we’re executing the final sequence of legal maneuvers we hope will pull mRNA “vaccines” off the global market and establish permanent barriers against future medical tyranny.

This November, we’re calling it “The November to Remember.” And if you understand what we’ve built over the past year, you’ll know why this isn’t hyperbole—it’s a promise backed by five Supreme Court victories, WHO’s default judgment under court order, and legal precedents that transform what seemed impossible into inevitable.

THE CIRCULAR RUNAROUND THAT EXPOSED THE ENTIRE CONSPIRACY

Let’s talk about the most infuriating—and legally devastating—discovery we made through strategic litigation: the circular responsibility shuffle that proves this was coordinated fraud from the beginning.

When we challenged Costa Rica’s COVID measures in Constitutional Court, the government defended their policies by claiming they relied completely on WHO guidance. “We based everything on WHO’s scientific recommendations,” they testified. “We trusted WHO’s safety data. We implemented WHO’s protocols because they’re the global health authority.”

Fine. Show us WHO’s safety data, we demanded.

The government confidently promised the Constitutional Chamber they would produce WHO’s supporting documentation. After all, if they relied entirely on WHO, surely WHO could provide the evidence, right?

Here’s where it gets legally beautiful—and morally horrifying.

We filed formal disputes with WHO through proper channels. Four separate disputes, meticulously documented, requesting settlement of fundamental questions about their experimental programs. WHO’s response? They referred our disputes back to Member States for resolution. “This is a matter for national governments,” they essentially said. “Take it up with Costa Rica.”

Do you see the trap they built?

Member States say: “We rely completely on WHO.” WHO says: “Member States are responsible for implementation.” Member States say: “But we have no independent data, only WHO’s guidance.” WHO says: “We’re not liable for how Member States use our recommendations.”

It’s a circular runaround so perfectly constructed that accountability disappears entirely. No one is responsible because everyone is pointing to someone else. And it’s RUDE. It’s a systematic violation of the most basic principle of governance! That power must be accompanied by accountability.

But here’s what makes our legal strategy unprecedented, we didn’t try to break this circle from within. We built a vise that squeezes it from both sides simultaneously until something has to crack.

FIVE SUPREME COURT VICTORIES BUILDING THE VISE ONE PRECEDENT AT A TIME

People ask us how a small organization running on donations competed against the entire global health establishment’s unlimited legal resources. The answer is strategic precision. We didn’t fight five separate cases—we built five interlocking pieces of a single legal mechanism designed to force the truth into the open regardless of institutional resistance.

Victory One: We forced the government to classify these products accurately. In their own legal filings, Costa Rican health officials admitted that mRNA injections don’t meet the country’s legal definition of vaccines under Law 8111. That wasn’t a slip—that was strategic litigation forcing them to choose between perjury and admission. They chose admission. Now it’s on the record! these are NOT vaccines under Costa Rican law.

Victory Two: We exposed the Article 117 fraud. Article 117 of Costa Rica’s health law allows emergency import of “unregistered medicines” during genuine crises. We proved through document requests and legal challenges that these products were imported under Article 117 specifically because they COULD NOT be approved through normal channels. The government’s own records confirm, these were always experimental products masquerading as approved vaccines.

Victory Three: We established that targeting vulnerable populations without safety data constitutes a constitutional violation. The Constitutional Chamber ruled that indigenous peoples, pregnant women, and intellectually disabled populations cannot be subjected to medical interventions without proper informed consent and scientific justification. This ruling doesn’t just protect Costa Ricans—it establishes a precedent under international human rights law that applies globally.

Victory Four: We caught them in the WHO circular runaround and got it certified by the Supreme Court. On May 6, 2025, the Constitutional Chamber issued an official Constancia—a legal certification that carries the weight of sworn testimony—confirming that when ordered by the court to produce WHO’s safety data, the government received complete radio silence. WHO ghosted their own Member State under direct court order. That’s not bureaucratic delay. That’s default judgment.

Victory Five: We forced constitutional confirmation that the government violated citizens’ rights to information. The Constitutional Chamber ruled explicitly that the Ministry of Health violated constitutional rights by failing to provide the twenty critical questions we submitted about COVID vaccine safety, efficacy, and the targeting of vulnerable populations. This isn’t a procedural technicality—it’s a Supreme Court confirmation that the entire program was implemented without the transparency required by constitutional law.

Each victory alone would be significant. Together, they form an unbreakable legal foundation that transforms our upcoming international cases from ambitious advocacy into legally inevitable conclusions.

WHO’S ROBERTO TIJERINO PROBLEM

But nothing captures the depth of institutional corruption better than the Roberto Arroba Tijerino scandal—a conflict of interest so blatant it should be taught in law schools as a case study in regulatory capture.

Tijerino simultaneously serves as the head of Costa Rica’s National Vaccination Commission (CNVE) AND as a WHO/PAHO operative. Read that again. The man responsible for protecting Costa Rican citizens from unsafe medical products is the same man implementing WHO’s global vaccination agenda regardless of local safety concerns.

When the Constitutional Chamber ordered Tijerino to respond to our twenty questions about vaccine safety—questions asking for basic scientific justification for targeting indigenous populations, pregnant women, and children—he chose silence. Not because he didn’t see the court order. Not because he was too busy. But because answering honestly would expose that the safety data doesn’t exist, and refusing to answer protects his international masters even while violating Costa Rican law.

This is what regulatory capture looks like at the individual level. One man, two paymasters, and when forced to choose between national law and international agenda, he chose the latter without hesitation.

Every nation has their Roberto Tijerino. Every national health authority has WHO operatives embedded in positions of power, creating an invisible chain of command that supersedes democratic accountability and national sovereignty. Our legal strategy doesn’t just expose this in Costa Rica—it creates the precedent for identifying and prosecuting this pattern globally.

THE INDIGENOUS GENOCIDE THROUGH MEDICAL DECEPTION

Of all the evidence we’ve compiled, nothing is more morally clear-cut—and legally devastating—than WHO’s systematic targeting of indigenous populations with experimental products while using culturally manipulative propaganda to circumvent genuine informed consent.

WHO’s own documents, which they fought to keep hidden and refused to produce under court order, admit to “targeting intellectually disabled and indigenous populations” with specialized campaigns. They developed “culturally appropriate” messaging in Bribri and Cabécar languages. They recruited trusted community leaders as spokespersons. They incorporated traditional storytelling techniques to overcome what they dismissively called “vaccine hesitancy.”

But here’s the legal earthquake: when Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber demanded the safety studies justifying this targeting, WHO went silent. Complete abandonment. They couldn’t produce a single study demonstrating these products were safe for indigenous populations. Not one study for pregnant indigenous women. Not one study for indigenous children. Nothing.

This isn’t a gap in the research. This is systematic experimentation on vulnerable populations without scientific justification—precisely the crime that the Nuremberg Code was written to prevent and that international law now recognizes as a crime against humanity.

The precedent we’re establishing goes beyond COVID. We’re creating legal barriers that will prevent future “public health” campaigns from using cultural manipulation to experiment on populations whose historical trauma and language barriers make true informed consent nearly impossible. The indigenous peoples of the world deserve better than being WHO’s experimental subjects. And now we have the legal framework to ensure it never happens again.

WHY THIS IS THE ONLY CASE POSITIONED TO BREAK LOCK STEP

Let’s be direct about something that makes other freedom organizations uncomfortable: most legal challenges to COVID policies failed because they attacked symptoms rather than the structural immunity that enabled the crimes in the first place.

Thousands of lawsuits challenged mandates. Hundreds challenged lockdowns. Dozens challenged vaccine passports. Some won temporary injunctions. A few secured monetary damages. But not a single one created permanent legal barriers preventing the same coordination from happening again, because they didn’t address the fundamental problem: WHO operates under a legal disclaimer that claims zero liability while simultaneously demanding binding authority through treaties.

“In NO event shall WHO be held liable for damages from use of information.” That’s WHO’s standard legal disclaimer. They provide recommendations while disclaiming all responsibility, yet they’re simultaneously pushing for pandemic treaties that would make those recommendations legally binding on nations.

Our case is different because it strikes at this core immunity. We’re not asking courts to rule that specific mandates were unjust—we’re forcing courts to answer whether an organization can simultaneously disclaim all liability while demanding binding authority. This is an unprecedented legal question that has never been adjudicated at the international level.

When WHO refused to settle our disputes and then ghosted Costa Rica under court order, they triggered the exact legal pathway we needed. Under WHO’s own Constitution Article 75, disputes that cannot be settled through negotiation must be referred to international courts. They’ve violated their own charter, created a legal accountability void, and given us the standing to force these fundamental questions before judges with jurisdiction over both WHO and Member States simultaneously.

This isn’t just another lawsuit. This is the only case we know of positioned to establish permanent precedent that would make future Lock Step coordination legally impossible.

THE SUPPORT FROM OUR AMAZING READERS THAT BUILT AN EMPIRE OF LEGAL PRECEDENTS

Here’s what should terrify the global health establishment - we achieved five Supreme Court victories, forced WHO into default judgment, compiled evidence that’s now steering up to be ready for international criminal proceedings, and built legal precedents that courts worldwide can apply—all on donations that wouldn’t fund a single week of Pfizer’s legal defense.

While pharmaceutical companies spend $100,000 per hour on legal teams, we’ve operated on whatever grassroots supporters could spare. While billion-dollar NGOs produced reports that gathered dust, we produced Supreme Court rulings that carry the force of law. While celebrity-backed organizations held conferences that changed nothing, we changed legal precedent in ways that create permanent barriers to medical tyranny.

We didn’t do this by outspending them. We did it through legal precision so surgical that every filing, every evidence submission, every court challenge was designed to create the maximum strategic value regardless of whether we won or lost that particular battle.

But here’s the brutal truth we need to share with you, we’ve reached the limit of what determination alone can accomplish. The domestic legal foundation is built. The international court filings are drafted. When IoJ beat WHO in Costa Rica’s highest court is ready to take this to universal jurisdiction. The only thing standing between where we are now and total victory is resources that match the magnitude of what we’re attempting.

Imagine what we could accomplish with actual funding. Not millions—we’re not asking for that. But enough to:

File simultaneously in multiple international jurisdictions instead of sequencing them

Bring expert witnesses to international tribunals without crowdfunding each trip

Translate comprehensive evidence packages into the languages required for universal jurisdiction

Hire technical support for the documentary evidence that proves systematic targeting

Create the educational infrastructure so citizens worldwide can understand and use our legal frameworks

We’ve proven what’s possible with everyones support so far. Now imagine what becomes inevitable with larger resources behind surgical legal precision.

THE NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER, WHAT WE’RE RELEASING

Throughout November 2025, Interest of Justice will be releasing pinpointed legal remedies that citizens, lawyers, and human rights advocates can deploy in their own jurisdictions. We’re not just fighting our own cases—we’re building a global legal arsenal that makes WHO’s experimental programs unenforceable regardless of which government tried to implement them.

We won’t reveal the full strategy here—partly for tactical reasons, partly because the best defense against institutional corruption is maintaining strategic initiative. But here’s what you need to know…

Each remedy we release this month represents years of litigation compressed into actionable legal frameworks. Each one addresses a specific vulnerability in the system that enables global medical coordination without accountability. And each one is designed to be deployed by citizens and local lawyers without requiring international resources or elite legal expertise.

Some remedies will target the emergency authorization loopholes that allowed experimental products to bypass normal safety requirements. Others will establish enforceable standards for informed consent that prevent future cultural manipulation of vulnerable populations. Still others will create mechanisms for citizens to demand accountability from health officials who implement international recommendations without independent verification.

This isn’t about winning one case in one country. This is about creating a distributed legal resistance that makes medical authoritarianism unenforceable everywhere simultaneously.

WATCH THE HEARING THAT STARTED IT ALL

If you haven’t yet witnessed what happened on November 11, 2024, watch the full Private Nuremberg Hearing at NurembergHearing.org. This is the hearing WHO tried to avoid for four years. This is the evidence that government officials called “very knowledgeable and helpful” before betraying every principle of accountability. This is the foundation upon which everything we’re about to unleash is built.

See Dr. Yeadon explain why these products can only cause harm. Hear Dr. Lindsay detail the systematic targeting of pregnant women. Watch Sasha Latypova reveal the Department of Defense contracts that prove these were never vaccines. Witness the moment when the Vice President and Health Minister of Costa Rica sat in that room, listened to the truth, and then chose institutional loyalty over constitutional duty.

This isn’t a documentary. This is evidence suitable for international criminal proceedings. And it’s waiting for you to witness and share.

JOIN US FOR THE LEGAL STRATEGY SESSIONS WHERE PRECISION MEETS EDUCATION

But remedies are only powerful if people understand how to wield them. That’s why we’re launching something unprecedented, live legal strategy sessions on our specially built platform where we’ll break down the exact legal mechanisms we’ve built to win, the constitutional frameworks that make them work, and how you can adapt them to your own jurisdiction.

These won’t be boring legal lectures. These will be tactical workshops where we reveal:

The twenty critical questions framework that forces governments into admission or default

How to identify WHO operatives embedded in national health authorities (every country has them)

The constitutional protection appeal process that creates unappealable precedents

Document request strategies that build evidentiary foundations regardless of how agencies respond

International law frameworks that turn domestic victories into universal precedents

We’ve spent four years building legal expertise through trial and error, court battles, and strategic precision. Now we’re sharing that knowledge so the global resistance becomes legally unstoppable.

Stay tuned for announcements about session schedules, platform access, and how you can participate in the legal education that transforms ordinary citizens into effective advocates for constitutional accountability.

THE LEGAL PATHWAY TO UNIVERSAL JURISDICTION

Here’s the legal sequence that makes November 2025 the month everything changes:

Costa Rica exhausted: We’ve built five Supreme Court precedents, forced government admissions, and caught WHO in default judgment. The domestic legal foundation is complete.

United States activated: With Trump having withdrawn from WHO and DoD-FDA having been responsible for the void authority WHO claims, the U.S. is strategically positioned to settle our disputes. We’ve filed Citizens Petitions containing ironclad evidence. We’re activating American citizens to demand their government address the documented fraud.

International courts triggered: When no Member State will settle WHO’s violations of their own dispute resolution obligations, we have standing to bring this before international human rights courts and tribunals with universal jurisdiction over both WHO and Member States simultaneously.

Criminal prosecution pathway: Systematic violation of the Nuremberg Code, targeting of vulnerable populations without safety data, and coordinated global medical experiments constitute crimes against humanity under established international law. Our evidence packages are ready for criminal tribunals.

This isn’t a theory. This is a precisely mapped legal pathway where each step has been tested, each precedent has been established, and each argument has been refined through actual court battles that we won.

The only variable that remains is velocity. Will we sequence these filings over years as resources trickle in? Or will we strike simultaneously across multiple jurisdictions with the full force that makes delay impossible and victory inevitable?

That depends on whether you understand what’s at stake and act accordingly.

WE NEED SOLDIERS AND FUNDS — THIS IS HUMANITY’S LAST REALISTIC OPPORTUNITY

Let’s speak the uncomfortable truth, this is the last realistic window for stopping the global mRNA experiment before it becomes permanent infrastructure. The WHO pandemic treaty negotiations continue. The PABS framework institutionalizes pathogen sharing that turns vaccine deployment into permanent international business. The regulatory frameworks that enabled Emergency Use become standard operating procedure.

If we don’t break this system NOW—if we don’t establish legal precedent that makes future coordination impossible—then the window closes. Not because the evidence disappears, but because the infrastructure becomes so entrenched that challenging it requires resources and coordination that no grassroots movement can sustain indefinitely.

We need soldiers. People who understand that sharing articles, signing petitions, and attending rallies—while important—are not sufficient when facing coordinated global institutions with unlimited resources. We need people willing to become plaintiffs in their own jurisdictions, using the legal frameworks we’ve proven work. We need lawyers willing to deploy our precedents in local cases. We need citizens willing to pressure their governments with the documented evidence we’ve compiled.

We need funds. Not to get rich—our co-founders have worked without salary for four years. Not for administration—nearly every dollar goes directly to legal action. But for the tactical reality that international criminal prosecution requires expert witnesses, translations, court fees, document preparation, and travel to tribunals that don’t accept Zoom testimony.

The global health establishment fears organized, legally precise resistance more than anything. They can handle protests. They can weather media criticism. They can outlast political pressure. But they cannot survive strategic litigation that forces fundamental questions before judges with actual authority to rule on their legal immunity.

We cannot afford to fail. Not because our egos are invested, but because humanity deserves better than being experimental subjects for pharmaceutical profit and global governance schemes. Because indigenous populations deserve protection rather than targeting. Because pregnant women and children deserve actual safety data before being injected with experimental products. Because the Nuremberg Code means something, or it means nothing.

BE THE PERSISTENCE

Four years ago, when we started this fight, people told us it was impossible. “You can’t beat WHO. You can’t challenge global health authority. Small organizations don’t win against billion-dollar systems.”

They were wrong.

We’ve won five Supreme Court cases. We’ve forced WHO into default judgment. We’ve built legal precedents that courts worldwide can apply. We’ve compiled evidence that survives evidentiary challenges in the highest courts. We’ve created the only legal pathway we know of that could actually establish permanent barriers to future Lock Step coordination.

But persistence without resources eventually exhausts itself. And we’re at the moment where continued persistence requires the community we’ve built to step up in proportion to what we’re attempting.

One year ago, we sat in that private hearing with Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister, presenting evidence they called “very knowledgeable and helpful” before betraying every principle they claimed to uphold. That betrayal hurt. But it also clarified something essential, this fight won’t be won by convincing institutions to do the right thing. It will be won by building legal structures so precise that doing the right thing becomes their only option.

November 11, 2024 was just the opening salvo—the moment we gathered irrefutable evidence in a forum they couldn’t deny existed.

November 2025 is when we legally strike!

Throughout this month, we’ll be releasing the legal remedies we’ve built through four years of strategic litigation. We’ll be launching the educational platform that makes our legal expertise accessible to citizens worldwide. We’ll be activating the international court filings that force fundamental questions of WHO’s legal immunity and Member State responsibility.

And we’ll be asking you—everyone who’s followed this journey, everyone who understands what’s at stake—to join us not just as observers but as participants in the legal resistance that makes medical authoritarianism impossible.

Support the international prosecution effort at NurembergHearing.org/donate. Every dollar funds tactical legal action, not administration. Call Dustin Bryce at +1 323-244-2960 for partnerships and major support.

Stay tuned for announcements about our legal strategy sessions where we’ll share the frameworks that win cases regardless of institutional resistance.

Share this article. The global health establishment’s greatest weapon is the illusion that resistance is futile. Every share breaks that illusion.

Because when we break through and crush the legal immunity that underlies this global medical fraud, we don’t just stop WHO’s current crimes. We build the foundation for a health system that actually serves humanity instead of exploiting it. A system where informed consent isn’t optional, where vulnerable populations are protected instead of targeted, where transparency replaces censorship, and where health organizations are actually accountable to the people they claim to serve.

This November will be remembered. The only question is whether you’ll be able to say you were part of making it happen.

Interest of Justice has built an incredible record between Member States and the World Health Organization using precise judicial techniques and confessions from governments themselves. We have what it takes to make this happen on a global scale.

We just need soldiers and funds to match our compassion and vigorous tenacity to succeed.

This is our last opportunity to get this done. We cannot afford to fail for humanity’s sake.

The November to Remember starts now!

BE THE PERSISTENCE.

We are currently working on the platform and building everything behind the scenes. We wanted to launch it all today but it’s quite extensive and were not able to get it all finished due to technical difficulties, so stay tuned because we will be announcing the next steps to the global launch as soon as everything is built, our documentation and explainers are ready for people to download etc… theres more than what were saying here, but we wanted to let you know…it’s on its way and almost finished!

November 11, 2025 — One Year Later, The Real Battle Begins.

