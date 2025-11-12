Interest of Justice

Lewis Coleman
4d

I have regarded the idea of mRNA vaccines to be bogus from the very start. Here’s why”

1. viral RNA is protected within the viral “capsid” which consists of protein. Bacterial DNA and RNA is contained within bacterial cell walls. How the heck is the immune system supposed to detect mRNA that is isolated within the viral capsid?

2. All DNA and RNA consists of “nucleotides” that are chemically distinct from proteins. There are only four nucleotides found in DNA and RNA in life forms. The only difference between the DNA or RNA in a human or that of a sea slug is the SEQUENCE of the nucleotides that encodes genetic information. How the nucleotide sequences encode genetic information has thus far defied human understanding. How the heck is the immune system supposed to discern the difference?

3. All successful vaccines have been derived from proteins purified from the viral capsid or bacterial cell walls. There has never been a successful vaccine derived from nucleotides

4. Even if the immune system could form an immune reaction to nucleotides, how would this enable it to identify the proteins of the capsid or bacterial cell wall so as to enable immune proteins and cells to eradicate the offending microbes?????

The entire notion of mRNA vaccines is preposterous

Piki
4d

IoJ, how many readers do you have? Right now, here in Europe, we re having yet again a new surge of astronomical price increases of just about everything, so that most of us are going under right now with paying our bills monthly. Everything right now is increasing catastrophically, all at the same time, even plastic garbage bags. (The are double the price from next december on, 10 bags for 15 euro's will be 30 euros). The traffic fines are criminally high (56 euro's for driving 38 instead of 30 km an hour!!) (we have to drive 30 km an hour in very many streets now which is walking pace and the street signs are miniscule and almost invisible so that they can catch us with special surveillance traffic camera's). How many readers do you have? And how much do you need for this indeed very important last legal step? Would it be an idea that every single one of us pays 5 or 10 euros via a strategically crowdfunding aimed towards your readers to get the specific funds you need?

