What’s this all about? Why should I care about PABS or the WHO Treaty?

While the world fixates on broader pandemic preparedness debates, the real battle unfolds over something most people have never heard of: PABS—Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing.

In just ten days, on September 15-19, 2025, WHO member states will finalize negotiations that could permanently institutionalize experimental medical programs through binding international law.

This represents the most significant realignment of global health politics since the founding of the World Health Organization itself. The stakes could not be higher: Who controls the biological information that enables pandemic preparedness? Who benefits when that information becomes life-saving medical interventions?

The answers reveal a world increasingly split between lockstep global governance and constitutional sovereignty.

How PABS Creates Guaranteed Profits From Pathogens

Under PABS, pharmaceutical manufacturers face mandatory obligations to contribute "20 percent of their real-time production of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics" to WHO distribution during declared emergencies. This sounds like international cooperation until you examine the underlying economics and business incentives.

Nations identifying and sharing pathogen samples receive financial benefits from resulting pharmaceutical products, while companies gain guaranteed international distribution channels funded through taxpayer treaty obligations rather than market accountability. WHO officials would gain discretionary authority to determine when "pathogen emergencies" justify activation of mandatory contribution requirements from WHO Member States.

It’s kind of a big deal folks. The PABS system establishes binding requirements for signatory nations to maintain permanent capacity for rapid distribution of experimental medical countermeasures during future declared emergencies. This transforms temporary emergency measures into permanent international distribution systems that systematically bypass national regulatory review and constitutional oversight mechanisms.

What makes this particularly concerning is the experimental nature of medical interventions derived from novel pathogens. By definition, when new pathogens emerge, any resulting medical countermeasures represent experimental treatments with unknown long-term effects. PABS institutionalizes this experimentation process through international law while circumventing informed consent requirements that would normally govern such experimental programs.

Maybe we should repeat it so you all see how serious this fight is:

PABS institutionalizes this experimentation process through international law while circumventing informed consent requirements that would normally govern such experimental programs.

The Great Divide - Which Countries Support Global Health Governance vs National Sovereignty?

The current negotiations reveal an international community with overwhelming consensus toward lockstep global governance, with only a tiny coalition defending constitutional sovereignty—a geopolitical realignment that would have seemed impossible just a decade ago.

Countries Supporting PABS Framework:

• China - Now WHO's largest financial contributor following American withdrawal, advocates linking pathogen access directly to countries' participation in the Pandemic Agreement, transforming biological cooperation into diplomatic leverage

• European Union Core Members - Support rapid sharing mechanisms with minimal restrictions, though several member states have expressed constitutional concerns

• Group for Equity (33 Developing Nations) - Led by Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and India, presenting comprehensive alternative vision including detailed requirements for Standard Material Transfer Agreements, mandatory monetary contributions from pharmaceutical companies, and guaranteed access to significant percentage of products developed using shared pathogen data

• African Union - Unanimous support for comprehensive benefit-sharing arrangements, explicitly framing PABS as opportunity to "get legal certainty for both users and providers," viewing this as chance to establish precedents for biological wealth beyond health

• Costa Rica - The most dramatic story involves Costa Rica's complete position reversal. Costa Rica was initially recognized by WHO among countries whose leaders received certificates "for their guidance and commitment throughout the negotiation process" championing the pandemic agreement. What a bunch of sellouts they were, until Interest of Justice's diligent 30-page risk report and November 11, 2024 government hearing convinced them to become the only country in the world to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty outright. IOJ had their commitment in writing until they were persuaded with WHO’s honey’d words again and reverted back to becoming sellouts!

• Most WHO Member States - Seeking guaranteed access to medical countermeasures during emergencies, willing to accept international oversight in exchange for pandemic preparedness benefits

Countries Opposing or Resisting:

• United States - Simply walked away from the table entirely. Trump administration's withdrawal from WHO represents fundamental rejection of multilateral approaches to pandemic governance that constrain American autonomy. Twenty-six U.S. state governors have preemptively declared their intention not to comply with any WHO treaty

• Poland, Italy, Slovakia - Abstained from the WHO Pandemic Agreement, citing concerns about national autonomy in health decision-making, reflecting growing skepticism about transferring sovereign prerogatives to international bureaucracies

• Russia, Israel, Iran - Also abstained from the pandemic agreement vote, citing various sovereignty and implementation concerns

This sovereignty-first approach reflects growing skepticism about transferring sovereign prerogatives to international bureaucracies, particularly in areas as politically sensitive as health policy. The resistance stems from a fundamental understanding that novel pathogens produce inherently experimental medical interventions, yet most countries appear eager to institutionalize such experimentation on their populations without constitutional safeguards.

Why The Persistence Matters

The foundational story begins in 2007 when Indonesia stopped sharing H5N1 virus samples after discovering they couldn't access vaccines developed from their own biological materials. Indonesian Health Minister Siti Fadilah Supari captured the moral outrage: "Indonesia was sharing its virus samples with the rich countries to produce antivirals and vaccines. And when the pandemic occurs, they survive and we die."

This "viral sovereignty" assertion exposed fundamental asymmetries where developing countries provide raw materials for medical innovations from which they're then systematically excluded. The recent Omicron variant discovery by South African scientists perfectly encapsulates these perverse incentives. When South African scientists rapidly identified and reported the Omicron variant—demonstrating exactly the transparent, rapid sharing that PABS advocates celebrate—they were rewarded with immediate travel bans and economic sanctions.

PABS, rather than addressing this fundamental inequity, appears designed to institutionalize it. By requiring immediate, unconditional pathogen sharing while making benefit-sharing voluntary and subjective, PABS creates a legal framework that guarantees extraction while making reciprocity optional.

Recent events expose fundamental contradictions in current medical governance that PABS seeks to institutionalize. On August 27, 2025, the United States Department of Health and Human Services withdrew mRNA product recommendations for healthy populations while maintaining identical interventions for vulnerable populations. This contradiction reveals that authorities understand these interventions cause harm while systematically misrepresenting their experimental nature.

Constitutional challenges across multiple jurisdictions demonstrate a consistent pattern: regulatory authorities cannot defend experimental medical programs when subjected to constitutional due process requirements. In Costa Rica, neither health authorities nor WHO could provide safety evidence when subjected to constitutional due process requirements, resulting in IoJ’s May 6th, 2025 Supreme Court win ending in complete administrative default extending beyond three months.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties establishes that states cannot be bound by treaties violating internal constitutional law or procured through systematic deception. The systematic misrepresentation of experimental gene therapy interventions as traditional vaccines to circumvent informed consent requirements establishes fraud underlying proposed treaty formation.

Ten Days for The Treaty To Go Through & Legalizing Experimentation on Your Nation?

Can we stop the madness?

The extended timeline for PABS negotiations creates unprecedented opportunity for constitutional enforcement during active treaty formation. Diplomatic sources confirm states cannot sign agreements until conclusion of PABS annex negotiations, with signature and ratification deferred until completion tentatively scheduled for the 79th World Health Assembly in May 2026.

If PABS negotiations conclude successfully, the entire WHO Pandemic Agreement framework—already adopted in May 2025—automatically becomes operational and ready for ratification. This represents a point of no return where temporary emergency measures become permanent international distribution systems operating outside constitutional accountability mechanisms.

Unlike challenging international agreements after signature and ratification, constitutional interventions during negotiations can establish binding legal constraints that make treaty formation legally impossible for governments operating under constitutional due process requirements.

Government officials across multiple jurisdictions understand constitutional problems with PABS but require documented public pressure to justify rejecting international demands for treaty participation. When citizens formally petition demanding constitutional compliance, they provide political foundation enabling officials to resist treaty ratification.

The PABS framework presents governments with a fundamental choice between constitutional governance operating through established legal processes protecting individual rights and national sovereignty, versus international bureaucratic authority systematically circumventing such protections through treaty obligations designed to avoid constitutional accountability.

The countdown begins now. Ten days until this becomes permanent.

