Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Sep 11, 2023

I've clicked where it says to sign, but it doesn't give a place to actually sign. It seems some people have figured it out, but I still can't find it.

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3 replies by Interest of Justice
John Keirstead's avatar
John Keirstead
Sep 12, 2023

It seems to work now. I have signed!

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