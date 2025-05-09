NOTICE: We are going to drop off our previous Petition today To Stop the Treaty. THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR SIGNING! The WHO Treaty delegates will hear from you all today! WE ALSO HAVE A NEW DEMAND TO STOP THE TREATY DUE TO 100 THREATS WE FOUND. WE DON’T THINK MOST PEOPLE REALIZE HOW BIG THE UPCOMING THREAT IS REGARDING THIS TREATY ABOUT TO PASS!

100 Persistent Threats In Pandemic Treaty - By Interest of Justice

With Direct Citations from the April 12, 2025 Draft

How to read and interpret our risk report:

The issues are BOTH terrible articles and the stuff it completely omits.

[OMISSION] is for the stuff that the treaty does NOT include, which it should include to be legitimate.

Articles from the new draft are precisely named below with the problem.

Sovereignty and Democratic Governance

Perpetual Authority Beyond Emergencies: [OMISSION] No explicit limitation of authority to emergency periods only; Article 4 on "Pandemic prevention and surveillance" creates obligations applicable at all times. Vague Definition of "Pandemic": [OMISSION] Article 1 "Use of terms" lacks precise criteria defining what constitutes a pandemic. Parliamentary Circumvention: Article 21 establishes "Conference of the Parties" with authority to "take the decisions necessary to promote effective implementation" without requiring national parliamentary approval. Mandatory Governmental Restructuring: Article 17 requires "Whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches" that override constitutional separation of powers. One-Year Withdrawal Period: Article 32 states: "Any Party may withdraw from this Agreement by giving written notification to the Depositary. Any such withdrawal shall take effect upon expiry of one year from the date of receipt." Low Ratification Threshold: Article 35 requires only "60 instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession" before the treaty comes into force. Special Status for EU: Article 34 creates provisions for "regional economic integration organizations" allowing participation without being WHO members. No Deference to Constitutional Constraints: [OMISSION] No provision acknowledging that implementation must respect national constitutional limitations. Federalism Undermined: [OMISSION] No provisions respecting federal systems where health powers are constitutionally distributed across multiple levels of government. Inadequate Judicial Review: Article 25 on "Settlement of disputes" provides only that "Parties shall settle disputes... through negotiation or any other peaceful means of their own choice" without independent judicial review. Minimal Democratic Input: [OMISSION] No provisions requiring broad public consultation or democratic input in implementation. Conference of Parties Supremacy: Article 21 grants the Conference of Parties powers to "keep implementation under regular review" and "take decisions necessary to promote effective implementation." No Legislative Oversight Requirements: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring ongoing parliamentary/congressional oversight of implementation. Secretariat Powers: Article 24 establishes that "The functions of the Secretariat shall be... to make arrangements for sessions... facilitate assistance... prepare reports... ensure coordination... perform other secretariat functions" without clear accountability mechanisms. Emergency Declaration Without Checks: [OMISSION] No requirement for independent verification or multi-stakeholder confirmation of emergency declarations. No Sunset Provisions: [OMISSION] No automatic expiration clauses requiring renewal through democratic processes. Amendments Without Universal Consent: Article 29 allows amendments to be adopted by a "two-thirds majority of the Parties present and voting," binding dissenting nations. Permanent Institutional Architecture: Articles 21-24 create permanent governance structures without time limitations or periodic reauthorization requirements. Limited Reservations: Article 27 states "No reservations may be made to this Agreement," preventing nations from excluding problematic provisions. Sovereignty Over Natural Resources Undermined: Article 12 establishes a "Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System" that conflicts with established principles of sovereignty over biological resources.

Medical Ethics and Freedom Concerns

Nuremberg Code Principles Omitted: [OMISSION] No reference to the Nuremberg Code or its principles regarding voluntary informed consent for medical interventions. Siracusa Principles Excluded: [OMISSION] No incorporation of Siracusa Principles regarding proportionality and necessity for rights limitations during emergencies. Regulatory "Harmonization": Article 14 promotes "Regulatory systems strengthening" without safeguards against downward harmonization that could bypass more stringent national safety standards. Emergency Use Authorization Facilitation: Article 14 includes provisions supporting expedited approval pathways for "pandemic-related products" without adequate safety requirements. WHO as Product "Prequalifier": Article 14 reinforces WHO's role in product qualification without adequate safeguards against conflicts of interest. Reduced Testing Standards: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring emergency countermeasures meet the same safety standards as products in non-emergency situations. No Explicit Liability Frameworks: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring compensation for injuries resulting from recommended interventions. Natural Immunity Disregarded: [OMISSION] No provisions acknowledging naturally-acquired immunity as an alternative to pharmaceutical interventions. No Protection for Medical Privacy: [OMISSION] No adequate safeguards for personal health data in surveillance systems established under Article 4. Digital Health Certificate Enablement: [OMISSION] No prohibitions against discrimination based on medical status or vaccination status. No Religious/Philosophical Exemption Protection: [OMISSION] No provisions preserving religious or philosophical objections to medical interventions. Children's Rights Inadequately Protected: [OMISSION] No specific protections against experimental interventions on minors or recognition of parental authority. No Recognition of Medical Autonomy: [OMISSION] No acknowledgment of the right to refuse medical treatment. Pregnant Women Protection Deficient: [OMISSION] No special safeguards for pregnant women regarding experimental interventions. Lack of Informed Consent Requirements: [OMISSION] No explicit provisions ensuring informed consent for emergency countermeasures. No Prior Assembly Approval Requirement: [OMISSION] No requirement for World Health Assembly approval before implementing extraordinary measures. Vulnerable Population Protections Absent: [OMISSION] No specific protections for elderly, immunocompromised, or other high-risk groups regarding experimental interventions. Free Speech Protections Missing: [OMISSION] Article 18 on "Communication and public awareness" lacks safeguards for free speech and open debate about health measures. Medical Coercion Enablement: [OMISSION] No prohibitions against mandates or coercion regarding medical interventions. Lack of Proportionality Requirements: [OMISSION] No explicit requirement that interventions be proportionate to demonstrated risks.

Scientific Integrity and Information Control

"Misinformation" Control Without Safeguards: Article 18 addresses "Communication and public awareness" without protecting scientific dissent or defining misinformation. Centralized Research Direction: Article 9 establishes mechanisms directing "Research and development" priorities without ensuring scientific independence. Pharmaceutical Solution Bias: Articles 9-14 emphasize pharmaceutical interventions over non-pharmaceutical approaches and traditional medicines. Inadequate Conflict of Interest Protections: [OMISSION] No robust safeguards against industry influence on public health recommendations and research priorities. No Whistleblower Protections: [OMISSION] No provisions protecting scientists who raise concerns about safety or efficacy of recommended interventions. Data Transparency Deficits: [OMISSION] No requirements for full disclosure of clinical trial data for emergency countermeasures. No Independent Verification Requirements: [OMISSION] No provisions requiring independent verification of manufacturer-provided safety and efficacy data. Outcome Measurement Absence: [OMISSION] No objective criteria for evaluating success or failure of directed public health measures. Scientific Methodology Homogenization: [OMISSION] No provisions protecting methodological diversity in research approaches. Traditional Knowledge Marginalization: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring respect for traditional medicine with established safety records. Advisory Mechanism Deficiencies: [OMISSION] No requirements for truly independent scientific advisory mechanisms free from conflicts of interest. Expert Diversity Lacking: [OMISSION] No requirements for including diverse scientific perspectives in advisory bodies. Raw Data Access Limitations: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring independent researchers can access raw clinical trial data. Risk-Benefit Analysis Omissions: [OMISSION] No explicit requirements for transparent risk-benefit analyses before implementing measures. Scientific Debate Suppression Framework: Article 18 on communication lacks protections for scientific debate and dissenting viewpoints. Politicized Science Enablement: [OMISSION] No safeguards separating scientific assessment from political decision-making. Pharmaceutical Publication Bias Unaddressed: [OMISSION] No safeguards against publication bias favoring positive results for pharmaceuticals. Non-Reproducible Research Concerns: [OMISSION] No special provisions ensuring research supporting emergency measures meets reproducibility standards. Precautionary Principle Selectively Applied: [OMISSION] No consistent application of precautionary approaches to both disease risks and intervention risks. Circular Citation Networks Unaddressed: [OMISSION] No safeguards against self-referential citation networks creating pseudo-consensus.

Intellectual Property and Resource Control

Technology Transfer Mandates: Article 11 requires "Transfer of technology and know-how for the production of pandemic‑related health products" potentially undermining legitimate intellectual property. Compulsory Licensing Ambiguities: [OMISSION] No clear provisions balancing public health needs with intellectual property protections during emergencies. Pathogen Access System: Article 12 establishes a "Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System" with unclear sovereignty implications. Indigenous Knowledge Appropriation Risks: [OMISSION] Inadequate protections for traditional knowledge and genetic resources in the pathogen sharing system. R&D Disincentives: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring that technology sharing requirements don't undermine research investment incentives. Digital Infrastructure Mandates: [OMISSION] No provisions addressing the substantial unfunded technology mandates for developing nations. Inequitable Benefit Distribution: Article 12 on "Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System" lacks concrete implementation mechanisms for equitable benefit distribution. Genetic Data Control: [OMISSION] No explicit consent requirements or usage limitations for genetic information collected through the pathogen sharing system. Supply Chain Nationalization Potential: Article 13 on "Supply chain and logistics" enables extensive government control without clear limitations. Private Sector Commandeering: [OMISSION] No clear compensation frameworks for private sector capacity utilization during emergencies. Unfunded Mandates: [OMISSION] No adequate funding mechanisms for the substantial obligations created by Articles 4-19. Manufacturing Localization Requirements: Article 10 on "Sustainable and geographically diversified local production" imposes potentially unrealistic manufacturing requirements. Resource Allocation Distortions: [OMISSION] No provisions preventing diversion of resources from pressing local health priorities. Patent Pool Coercion: [OMISSION] No safeguards ensuring fair compensation for mandated participation in technology sharing mechanisms. Nagoya Protocol Conflicts: [OMISSION] No provisions addressing potential conflicts between Article 12's pathogen sharing system and the Nagoya Protocol. Bilateral Agreement Disruption: [OMISSION] No provisions preserving existing bilateral agreements on technology transfer and intellectual property. Strategic Resource Designation: [OMISSION] No limitations on designation of health technologies as strategic resources subject to special controls. Compulsory Knowledge Transfer: Article 11 requires transfer of "know-how" which goes beyond traditional IP sharing to include trade secrets. Indigenous Rights Undermined: [OMISSION] No specific protections for indigenous peoples' rights over traditional knowledge and genetic resources. TRIPS Agreement Conflicts: [OMISSION] No provisions addressing potential conflicts with WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

Implementation and Structural Concerns

Inadequate Biosafety Protocols: [OMISSION] Article 12's pathogen sharing system lacks sufficient safety requirements for collection, storage, and research of dangerous pathogens. Gain-of-Function Research Oversight Deficit: [OMISSION] No provisions limiting potentially dangerous pathogen manipulation research. Laboratory Leak Prevention Inadequacies: [OMISSION] No provisions strengthening laboratory containment standards despite recognized pandemic risks. Financial Burden Inequities: [OMISSION] No mechanisms ensuring equitable distribution of compliance costs, particularly for developing nations. One-Size-Fits-All Approach: [OMISSION] No provisions allowing adaptation to different health systems, resources, and contexts. Surveillance Without Privacy Protections: Article 4 promotes expanded health surveillance without proportionate data protection safeguards. International Humanitarian Law Reference: Article 3 inappropriately references "international humanitarian law" (normally applicable to armed conflicts) for public health measures. Technical Assistance Insufficiency: [OMISSION] Inadequate capacity-building provisions for resource-limited countries to implement complex requirements. Strategic Ambiguity in Critical Provisions: Multiple articles contain bracketed text and highlighting indicating "areas still to be resolved," creating strategic ambiguity. Reliance on WHO Assessment: [OMISSION] No independent verification mechanisms for WHO's pandemic risk assessments despite documented failures in previous emergencies. Health System Capacity Disparities Unaddressed: [OMISSION] No adequate provisions accounting for vast differences in health system capacity between nations. Public-Private Partnership Risks: [OMISSION] No safeguards against problematic entanglements between public authorities and commercial interests. Resource Competition Creation: [OMISSION] No mechanisms preventing exacerbated competition for scarce medical resources during emergencies. Colonial Power Dynamics: [OMISSION] No safeguards against reproducing colonial dynamics in global health governance with decision-making centered in wealthy nations. Conflation of Communication with Compliance: Article 18 approaches communication primarily as ensuring compliance rather than authentic dialogue. Insufficient Recognition of Regional Differences: [OMISSION] No provisions accounting for regional epidemiological and cultural differences in pandemic response. Undefined "Equitable Access": [OMISSION] Uses term "equitable access" throughout without clear definition or implementation criteria. Lack of Cultural Sensitivity Requirements: [OMISSION] No provisions ensuring interventions respect diverse cultural contexts and beliefs. International Organizations Supremacy: Article 3 establishes WHO as the "directing and coordinating authority" without adequate checks and balances. Historical Amnesia: [OMISSION] No acknowledgment of lessons from historical abuses of emergency powers or failures in previous health emergencies.

Evolution of the WHO Pandemic Treaty: Key Changes and Persistent Threats

As the WHO Pandemic Treaty has evolved through multiple drafts, negotiators have made strategic adjustments to facilitate its adoption while preserving the core architecture of centralized control. These changes represent tactical concessions rather than substantive improvements to address fundamental concerns.

Notable Changes in the April 12, 2025 Draft

Withdrawal Period Reduction: Early Drafts : Required a three-year waiting period before nations could exit the treaty

April 12 Draft : Reduced to a one-year waiting period (Article 32)

Analysis: While improved, this still creates a substantial lock-in period during which nations cannot rapidly respond to harmful consequences Ratification Threshold Increase: Early Drafts : Required 30-40 nations to ratify before entry into force

April 12 Draft : Increased to 60 nations (Article 35)

Analysis: Though numerically higher, this threshold remains insufficient given the treaty's extraordinary scope and implications Strategic Ambiguity in Key Provisions: Early Drafts : More explicit language in controversial areas

April 12 Draft : Uses yellow highlighting for "areas still to be resolved" and employs deliberately vague terminology

Analysis: Creates illusion of ongoing negotiation while preserving dangerous provisions through strategic indeterminacy Rhetorical Inclusion of Human Rights: Early Drafts : Initially removed references to "dignity, human rights and fundamental freedom of persons"

April 12 Draft : Reintroduced references to human rights but includes confusing references to "international humanitarian law" (Article 3)

Analysis: Superficial inclusion of rights language without substantive protections or enforcement mechanisms Benefit-Sharing Ambiguities: Early Drafts : More specific commitments to supporting developing nations

April 12 Draft : Article 12 on Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System contains numerous bracketed sections indicating unresolved issues

Analysis: Creates impression of equity while deferring concrete commitments

Conclusion

The April 12, 2025 draft maintains all the critical flaws of previous versions despite cosmetic changes.

DO NOT LET ANYONE TELL YOU IT”S FINE, BENIGN AND FIXED! IT’s NOT.

As this new comprehensive IoJ review and risk report demonstrates, the treaty contains 100 significant problems, with 72 representing total omissions of critical protections and safeguards. The remaining 28 cite specific provisions that raise serious concerns about sovereignty, individual rights, and democratic governance.

Most alarming is what the treaty fails to include: no protections for informed consent, no incorporation of the Nuremberg Code or Siracusa Principles, no safeguards for religious or philosophical exemptions, no acknowledgment of the right to refuse treatment, and no meaningful limitations on WHO authority, and all of this despite significant investments in EXPERIMENTAL countermeasure unproven interventions.

Nations concerned with preserving their sovereignty and protecting citizens' rights should not be placated by superficial adjustments. Us activists sure as hell should be proactive.

The time to oppose this treaty is right now, before ratification makes resistance exponentially more difficult both legally and politically.

Remember to share, sign the demand, stay involved and stay awesome!

