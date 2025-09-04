Interest of Justice

Nobody has the right to transfer any substance into my body against my will, because that would be a rape of my body.

Nobody has the right to transfer whatever substance into a person's body against their will, because that would be raping their body.

The torture of the plandemic with the fictitious SARSCoV2 to break the resistance of the populations against the apocalyptic elitist bestial policy of the war-imposed final confrontation of the super-rich was already the global ultimate signal that people must not be placed in such a despotic, dehumanizing situation.

That is why this elitist, yet wanting to enforce plandemic treaty is a capital-criminal elitist satanic work that belongs in the dustbin of history and this knowledge has become global knowledge and will continue to deepen; there will be more resistance because this is absolutely necessary.

The war on man

The people have been ignored by government and other influencers for over 5 years. Despite herculean rebuttals from around the world, the Pandemic Agreement was adopted 20 May 2025. https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord

Wireless technology https://countmetalmind.substack.com/p/is-your-wi-fi-giving-you-brain-damage

Synthetic biology https://substack.com/inbox/post/171799188

Covid was a military operation not a public health event

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-updated-a-record

Global disarmament: The plan is ‘false peace’ in a world disarmed except for the United Nations militarized police along with armed drones and robots, and mass surveillance to ensure compliance with a new world order totalitarian regime. https://www.mikenew.com/pub7277.html

The war on children https://archive.org/details/the-war-on-children_202403

