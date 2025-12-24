Interest of Justice

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
5d

It’s even worse than as laid out. The authors exhibit commendable objectivity as they understand it, and have not made unsubstantiated claims.

Where does my opinion differ?

There is no new illness called covid-19 and of course no pandemic.

There was only lying and fear provoking propaganda from all authority figures at home and abroad.

But there was no illness to protect those children from.

The criminals who lied in order to get those injections into large numbers of innocent people, including many children, KNEW that it was all a deception.

The purpose of the deception was, inter alia, to get those poisonous injections into those children in order to injure them. It’s diabolical.

In 2021, I was asked during a recorded conversation with politicians and churchmen in Tanzania what I thought were the relative risks of “covid19” versus the “vaccines”, specifically in children. I didn’t have a hard and fast number, but I knew it had to be large, because no children were reported to have died FROM this illness. I had not yet made the leap from an obviously exaggerated situation to one which was a complete fiction.

I remember stating that the risk ratio was unknown at present but must be large & so I said “I’m confident that the risk to children from vaccination is going to be 100X higher than not vaccinating”. And it was. An as yet incompletely characterised number of innocent children now have damaged hearts which for some will adversely impact the rest of their lives.

10 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5d

Appreciation and blessings from Sydney Australia.

Happy Christmas to all.

