Something happened quietly in September that nobody’s really talking about. A major study was published tracking over 1.2 million children and adolescents in England. Oxford, Harvard, Bristol, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine - all the establishment names you’d expect. And buried in the results was a sentence that should’ve made the world stop!

“Myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups.”

Among 820,926 unvaccinated kids, there were zero cases of heart inflammation. Zero. But the vaccinated kids? 27 cases per million after the first dose, 10 per million after the second. The heart problems weren’t coming from COVID. They were coming from the shots.

And here’s the kicker - across all 1.2 million children in the study, vaccinated and unvaccinated, there were exactly zero COVID deaths. Not one. Fewer than seven kids even needed critical care for COVID. So let me get this straight… The disease killed zero children, but the vaccine damaged the hearts of dozens of them?

Remember what they told us? Safe and effective. The benefits outweigh the risks. Get your kid vaccinated to protect grandma. You couldn’t send them to school without it in some places. But if the real numbers showed zero COVID deaths and measurable vaccine-induced heart damage, what exactly were parents giving informed consent to?

Because here’s what informed consent actually means - it’s not just a legal buzzword. Ever since Nuremberg, medical ethics have been crystal clear! Patients (or parents) need to understand the real risks and benefits before agreeing to any medical intervention. Not the risks the government wants you to hear about. The actual risks. So were parents told the myocarditis came from the vaccine, not from COVID? Were they told COVID deaths in kids were functionally zero? Or were they told something very different?

This isn’t me being dramatic. The CDC finally admitted in September that 25 children died from COVID vaccines. After years of calling concerned parents conspiracy theorists, after censoring doctors who reported injuries, after YouTube deleted testimony from the mother of Maddie de Garay - the 12-year-old left paralyzed by Pfizer’s own trial - they’re finally acknowledging what some of us have been screaming about since 2021.

But here’s what they’re not telling you, these products were never actually vaccines under the law. Our legal team in Costa Rica forced the government to admit under oath that COVID shots were imported as “investigational biomedical research products” under Article 117 - a law specifically for experimental use, not mass public health campaigns. They experimented on entire populations using research laws meant for controlled trials. When we asked them to prove these met Costa Rica’s legal definition of a vaccine, their own response was devastating! “Law 8111 is from 2001, and in 20 years there has been a great scientific evolution... said definition of vaccine is not updated.”

Translation? These don’t meet the legal definition of vaccines, but they called them vaccines anyway because the WHO redefined the term to suit their needs. That’s not science. That’s fraud.

And the WHO knew. When we filed legal cases in Costa Rica demanding answers about safety data and indigenous population targeting, WHO straight-up refused to show up to court. They ignored a direct judicial order.

The Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber ruled that the government violated citizens’ constitutional rights by refusing to provide basic safety information. They forced officials to testify under oath, and guess what came out? There were zero animal studies before these products were injected into millions of humans. Zero. The head of the National Vaccination Commission, Roberto Arroba Tijerino - who conveniently also works for WHO/PAHO - testified in writing that these were “investigational biomedical research products” while simultaneously telling the public they weren’t experimental. Classic bait and switch.

The government admitted all safety oversight was delegated to WHO, FDA, and EMA - essentially the same agencies rubber-stamping each other’s work. Costa Rica did zero independent verification. They just trusted the people who told everyone these were vaccines when legally they weren’t. And when indigenous communities - the Bribri, Cabécar, and others - were systematically targeted with these experimental products, infant mortality in those populations spiked 23.6% during a convenient “data blackout” period.

Let that sink in. They targeted the most vulnerable populations with experimental products, didn’t properly explain what they were receiving, and infant deaths spiked. That’s not public health. That’s something much darker.

Now I know what some people are thinking. “But didn’t RFK Jr. fix this? Didn’t he cancel the vaccine recommendations?” Yeah, he changed some recommendations. But the CDC still says parents have a “choice” to give these to their kids. The products are still authorized. The digital surveillance infrastructure built to enforce vaccine passports is still intact and being expanded. And Trump himself broke with Kennedy in September, saying vaccines “work” and should be used.

The UK just announced mandatory digital ID cards for all residents - the “Brit Card” - building directly on the vaccine passport infrastructure. Over 2.9 million Britons signed petitions opposing it. Doesn’t matter. It’s moving forward anyway. Because this was never really about the vaccines. It was about building the control grid. The shots were just the catalyst to normalize digital surveillance and social credit systems.

This is why we’ve been working behind the scenes building actual legal cases instead of just complaining on social media. Five Supreme Court victories in Costa Rica. Government officials caught lying under oath. WHO sued for contempt. Indigenous rights violations documented. We’ve proven that courts can work when you know what you’re doing and refuse to give up!

But here’s the hard truth, there’s not going to be one big Nuremberg trial where everyone gets arrested in a dramatic courtroom scene. International law doesn’t work that way anymore. We’re building enforcement infrastructure jurisdiction by jurisdiction - Costa Rica establishes that products were experimental, US courts challenge liability shields, international venues address crimes against humanity. Each victory strengthens the others. Each confession extracted in one place becomes evidence somewhere else.

The 1.2 million children in that English study aren’t just data points. They’re proof. Proof that children were subjected to experimental interventions with documented risks for a disease that posed virtually no mortality risk to them. Proof that informed consent was violated. Proof that this was never about protecting kids.

So what happens in 2026? That depends on whether people decide they’re done accepting half-truths and gaslighting. The evidence is mounting. The admissions are on record. The truth is getting harder to hide. But accountability doesn’t happen automatically. It happens because parents whose children were injured refuse to be silent. It happens because researchers publish uncomfortable data even when it contradicts official narratives. It happens because enough people say… “We want answers, we want transparency, we want justice!!!

The children with vaccine-induced heart conditions deserve better than silence. The parents who trusted and were betrayed deserve better than being called conspiracy theorists. And we all deserve a system that prioritizes truth over narrative, safety over profit, and individual rights over institutional convenience.

2026 can be the year when accountability stops being a hope and starts being a demand. When families who were told “trust the science” start asking why the science contradicting the mandates was suppressed. When we stop accepting “mistakes were made” as sufficient explanation for systematic violations of informed consent.

Because when 1.2 million children speak through the data, we have a moral obligation to listen. And when the data says zero deaths from COVID but documented heart damage from the vaccines, we have a legal obligation to hold someone accountable for what was done in the name of public health.

The Year Justice Returns is here! It’s a decision. One we make together, starting now.

Study Reference: Andrews CD, et al. “OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Children and Adolescents.“ Epidemiology. 2026 Jan 1;37(1):141-151.

