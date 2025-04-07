Stop IHR Amendments (2022 & 2024)!

This is The Very Last Meaningful Opportunity to Prevent an Irreversible Transformation of Global Health Governance that Would Fundamentally Alter the Concept of National Sovereignty as we Have Known It!

This is NOT a drill and not an exaggeration

We just took MONTHS of our lives to draft the MOST IMPORTANT ACTION WE HAVE EVER UNDERTAKEN!!

Thank you everyone who is signing, sharing, commenting, liking and donating! IT HELPS SO MUCH! Your energy is the fuel to help us take down the WHO globalist health scheme under the illegal IHR Amendments! NOT ON OUR WATCH! THANKS!

IoJ has a very important demand for you to sign right now! Please share!

The short easy explanation is in the petition form, so click to read the Cliff’s Notes, or the long detailed version is below for the die hards who want the full details and laws.

Sign this DEMAND NOW!

SIGN NOW: https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/nullifyihramendments/

IoJ will deliver the signatures prior to May 26, 2025 WHA meeting with the WHO.

URGENT: Interest of Justice's Definitive Legal Challenge to the Procedurally Void IHR Amendments Just Sent To 194 Countries!

Multiple countries have already confirmed receipt of this important dispute including Columbia, Finland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, …………

More are expected to confirm receipt in the following week or so

IoJ’s Substack will keep you informed throughout this entire process.

Short Interview About Our IHR Action:

Watch our exclusive interview above with James Roguski about this action: https://rumble.com/v6rrb0l-reject-the-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations.html

A Precedent-Setting Battle for National Health Policy and Rule of Law To Protect Humanity

We stand at a historic crossroads where the fundamental architecture of global governance is being rewritten through procedurally deficient mechanisms, circumventing centuries of established legal norms. Interest of Justice (IoJ)—uniquely positioned as an officially recognized stakeholder with both legal standing and technical expertise—has uncovered irrefutable evidence of fatal procedural violations in the 2022 and 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). These violations render the amendments void ab initio under jus cogens principles that no nation can legitimately ignore or override.

As the only organization that has meticulously documented these procedural deficiencies and formally invoked Article 56 dispute resolution mechanisms, IoJ has initiated what may be the most consequential legal challenge to supranational overreach in recent history. Our intervention seeks not merely to rectify procedural irregularities but to halt a fundamental restructuring of health sovereignty that would permanently alter the relationship between citizens, their nations, and unelected international authorities.

We got one country to completely reject the WHO Pandemic treaty and we can do this too!

Procedural Nullity and National Subversion

Definitive Procedural Nullity Analysis

On April 5, 2025, Interest of Justice mailed a meticulously documented Notice of Claim and Dispute, invoking Articles 55 and 56 of the IHR and Article 75 of the WHO Constitution. Our legal analysis, grounded in the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties and customary international law, identified fatal procedural defects that render these amendments void under multiple established legal principles.

For the 2022 Amendments, we documented several critical violations: the absence of verified quorum in Committee A proceedings (documentary and video evidence confirms sparse attendance); the omission of the mandatory formal voting process required under Article 73; direct contravention of Rule 85 of the WHO Rules of Procedure, a non-derogable procedural requirement; and chronological documentation revealing rushed adoption without proper deliberative process.

The 2024 Amendments suffer from equally serious defects: clear violation of the mandatory four-month notice period codified in Article 55(2); transmission of amendments on February 20, 2024—precisely three months before the May 20, 2024 Assembly; systematic circumvention of the temporal requirement established to ensure adequate sovereign review; and documentary evidence confirming member states received final text only hours before purported adoption.

These violations are not minor technicalities but fundamental breaches of established international law principles. In German Interests in Polish Upper Silesia (1926), the Permanent Court of International Justice established that procedural requirements constitute the "essential validity" of international instruments. The International Court of Justice reinforced this in Case Concerning the Land and Maritime Boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria (2002), confirming that procedural requirements for treaty adoption constitute "rules of fundamental importance" whose violation renders subsequent actions void ab initio. Most recently, in Jadhav Case (India v. Pakistan, 2019), the ICJ reaffirmed that "procedural conditions... constitute essential safeguards for the proper operation of the rule of law." The court held that violations of these safeguards render resulting acts "legally void and without effect."

Substantive National Policy Subversion?

Beyond procedural deficiencies, our legal team has conducted a line-by-line analysis of the amendments, revealing an unprecedented assault on national sovereignty.

The amendments establish mandatory "Relevant Health Products" and mRNA technology requirements through Article 13bis(3), which explicitly empowers the WHO to "identify relevant health products" that member states "shall undertake to support the production and availability of." This provision, when read in conjunction with Article 12 emergency powers, creates a binding obligation to accept and distribute novel medical technologies, including mRNA platforms. Article 13bis(4) further removes sovereign risk assessment by requiring states to "follow WHO guidance" on implementation, with no carve-outs for nationally-determined safety assessments or sovereign medical regulatory authority.

The digital health certificate infrastructure mandated by Article 35(1)(i) requires "recognition of digital health documents" based on WHO-specified standards, creating foundational architecture for immunity passport systems and digital verification of compliance with medical interventions. Article 35(2) explicitly subordinates border sovereignty to WHO digital standards, establishing technical infrastructure for mobility restrictions based on medical status.

Privacy protections are severely compromised through the new Article 44A(1)(c), which mandates "sharing of genetic sequence data" with no meaningful privacy protections. This creates obligatory reporting channels for genomic and biological data without informed consent protections. Article 44A(2) grants WHO authority to "re-purpose" this data without sovereign oversight, with no meaningful limitations on third-party access to biological data of citizens.

The amendments also expand quarantine powers beyond scientific necessity. Amended Article 18(1) expands authority to detain upon mere "suspicion" of exposure, with no evidence threshold established for detention determinations, no due process requirements for quarantine implementation, no compensation mechanisms for economic losses from arbitrary detention, and shifts the burden of proof to detained individuals to prove non-infection.

Perhaps most concerningly, the amendments create self-referential emergency declaration powers. Article 12(2) permits declaration of emergencies based on "potential" threats with no objective criteria. Combined with Article 49(5), this creates circular authority where WHO can simultaneously define, detect, and declare emergencies. Testing protocols are explicitly removable from sovereign oversight under Article 42, allowing PCR and other diagnostic methodologies to be manipulated through cycle threshold adjustments to manufacture case rates without clinical correlation.

This combination of procedural violations and substantive overreach constitutes what international legal scholar Professor Eyal Benvenisti describes as "the perfect storm of sovereignty erosion" in his 2023 analysis of international health law trends.

IoJ Has A Strategic Roadmap For This Global Legal and Institutional Challenge

Interest of Justice has developed a meticulously structured strategy informed by successful precedents in international law to challenge and nullify these procedurally void amendments. The following delineates our technical roadmap with specific success metrics for each phase.

1. Formal Dispute Resolution Through Progressive Invocation of Article 56

We have executed the first phase of Article 56 dispute resolution through our April 5th Notice of Claim. This initiates a sequential legal process with defined success metrics:

Phase 1: Initial Notification (Completed) We have formally invoked Vienna Convention Articles 46 and 65, documented procedural violations under Rule 85 and Article 55(2), and established a 30-day response window for production of contrary evidence. Our success metric of documentation of receipt by at least 150 member states' missions, foreign ministries, and health ministries has been achieved.

Phase 2: Escalation Pathways (Days 31-90) We will engage in bilateral and multilateral diplomatic engagement with responsive states, formally request Director-General mediation per Article 56(2), prepare comprehensive legal briefing documenting non-compliance, and invoke the seldom-utilized "fundamental change of circumstances" doctrine (rebus sic stantibus). Success metrics include formal acknowledgment of procedural concerns by minimum 10 member states, official response from WHO legal counsel, and documentation of refusal/failure to produce evidence of procedural compliance.

Phase 3: Judicial and Arbitral Mechanisms (Days 91-365) We will formally request binding arbitration for consenting states under Article 56(3), prepare for Permanent Court of Arbitration proceedings, develop alternative ICJ pathways through Article 75 of WHO Constitution, and strategically use "urgent exception" procedures for expedited consideration. Success metrics include filing of at least 3 formal declarations accepting arbitration jurisdiction, establishment of procedural calendar for hearings, and formal recording of WHO's legal position on procedural requirements.

2. Costa Rican Constitutional Challenge

Our Costa Rican legal intervention leverages specific constitutional mechanisms with precise benchmarks:

Our procedural strategy involves dual-track filing of both recurso de amparo (fundamental rights protection) and acción de inconstitucionalidad (constitutional compatibility review), invocation of Article 7 constitutional supremacy of properly ratified international agreements, expert testimony establishing "manifest" nature of procedural violations, and direct application of pacta sunt servanda and customary international law principles. Our success metric is admission of both filings with judicial acknowledgment of prima facie case.

For jurisdictional framework, we are establishing standing through Costa Rican domicile (as referenced in our legal entity registration), applying Resolution No. 9685-2000 precedent on judicial review of procedural treaty defects, utilizing actio popularis doctrine for matters of public interest, and requesting precautionary measures suspending national implementation. Our success metric is granting of precautionary measures suspending Costa Rican implementation.

Our timeline and benchmarks include constitutional filing preparation (45 days, in progress), initial admissibility determination (15 days post-filing), substantive hearing (60-90 days post-admission), and resolution timeline (120-180 days from initial filing). Our success metric is a favorable substantive ruling declaring amendments procedurally defective.

3. Strategic Multi-Jurisdictional Litigation Approach

We have developed a scientifically-structured matrix of jurisdictions based on successful international law challenges:

Jurisdiction Key Precedent Strategic Value Timeline Costa Rica Resolution No. 9685-2000 Established procedural review Q2 2025 South Africa Glenister v. President (2011) Strict procedural compliance doctrine Q3 2025 India PUCL v. Union of India (2003) Public interest standing Q3 2025 Caribbean Court of Justice Trinidad Cement v. Guyana (2009) Treaty procedure enforcement Q4 2025 Poland Constitutional identity doctrine EU precedent on procedure Q4 2025

This approach follows the successful model established in the 2017 nuclear weapons prohibition treaty challenges, where multi-jurisdictional filings created sufficient legal uncertainty to force procedural reconsideration.

4. Technical Documentation and Evidentiary Repository

Our comprehensive documentation framework includes forensic-grade evidence through a Legal Evidentiary Repository. This includes forensic video analysis of Committee A proceedings with attendance tracking, verified transmission timeline documentation with cryptographic timestamps, comparative analysis of amendment text versions demonstrating late-stage substantive changes, and indexed repository of all official communications demonstrating notice deficiencies. Our success metric is completion of court-admissible evidence packages for all five priority jurisdictions.

5. Legislative and Parliamentary Engagement Strategy

Building on successful models from the Law of the Sea Treaty challenges, we are developing technical briefings for parliamentary oversight committees in key jurisdictions, model legislative resolutions declaring amendments procedurally invalid, parliamentary inquiry templates regarding domestic ratification procedures, and oversight hearing preparation materials for legislative committees. Our success metric is formal parliamentary inquiries launched in minimum of seven national legislatures.

Additional Alarming Provisions Worth Examining

A line-by-line forensic examination of the amendments reveals additional concerning provisions that have received inadequate scrutiny:

1. Mandatory Implementation of "Temporary Recommendations" - Article 15(3)

The amended Article 15(3) fundamentally transforms the nature of WHO "recommendations" by stating that member states "shall implement temporary recommendations within 48 hours," converting previously non-binding guidance into binding legal obligations. The verbatim text in Article 15(3) now states that "States Parties shall implement temporary recommendations issued under this Article within 48 hours of issuance, unless otherwise indicated." This change produces several significant legal effects: it transforms advisory recommendations into mandatory directives, bypasses national legislative approval processes for implementation of international obligations, grants direct regulatory authority to the Director-General during declared emergencies, and contradicts WHO's 75-year history of respecting state sovereignty in recommendation implementation.

2. Universal Censorship Framework - Article 44A(2)(e)

The amendments establish mandatory "infodemic management" through Article 44A(2)(e), creating an unprecedented international censorship architecture. The verbatim text requires states to "collaborate in addressing misinformation and disinformation" as defined by WHO. The implementation mechanism creates "collaboration centers" with authority to flag and request removal of content, with no provisions for independent review of censorship decisions. WHO and "relevant health products" manufacturers receive special protection from criticism as a protected class, and the provision supersedes national speech protections through binding international obligation.

3. One Health Surveillance Expansion - Article 5(1)

The amendments expand WHO authority beyond human disease into unprecedented domains. The verbatim text extends surveillance to the "human-animal-environment interface" and "antimicrobial resistance." The practical effect establishes supranational authority over agricultural, veterinary, and environmental domains, creates external control mechanisms over agricultural practices, food production, and land use, and represents what Dr. Mercola's legal analysis correctly identifies as "mission creep" establishing jurisdiction over virtually all human activity.

4. Self-Financing Emergency Powers - Article 44A(6)

The amendments create a concerning economic structure that incentivizes emergency declarations. The verbatim text establishes a "Financial Intermediary Fund" that activates upon emergency declarations, creating an institutional financial benefit from declaring emergencies. This creates circular authority where WHO declares emergencies that activate resources under WHO control, explicitly partners with companies producing "relevant health products" as corporate beneficiaries, and creates binding financial commitments from member states triggered by WHO declarations.

5. mRNA Technology Prioritization - Article 13bis(5)

Most concerning is the explicit technology preference encoded in Article 13bis(5). The verbatim text states: "States Parties shall prioritize mRNA and other rapidly scalable manufacturing platforms in relevant health product distribution." This creates a binding obligation to prioritize specific technology platforms regardless of emerging safety data, financially benefits specific patent holders of platform technologies, encodes specific technology preferences into binding legal framework, and shields manufacturers from liability while mandating product distribution. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientist of Allergy and Respiratory Research at Pfizer, has specifically warned: "This provision effectively creates a global captive market for specific technologies with inadequate safety monitoring frameworks, bypassing established regulatory protocols meant to ensure medical interventions meet basic safety standards."

Personal Commitment To Health Justice: Why Interest of Justice Is Uniquely Positioned

As leadership of Interest of Justice, we bring both professional commitment and unique qualifications to this challenge:

"Our team has spent over three years meticulously tracking the procedural developments of these amendments. We have obtained and analyzed the critical video evidence of the Committee A proceedings where the 2022 amendments were adopted without proper quorum, clearly showing sparse attendance. This video documentation provides irrefutable evidence of the procedural violations.

Most tellingly, Costa Rica's Vice President has confirmed in writing that in both 2022 and 2024, member states simply 'agreed' to the amendments, effectively admitting that proper rules and procedures were disregarded. This extraordinary admission—that the established procedural rules were deemed irrelevant—underscores the fundamental nature of our challenge.

When we received documentation confirming the February 20, 2024 transmission date of the amendments—precisely one month short of the required notice period—we recognized this as the definitive evidence needed for a formal challenge. Our official stakeholder status with the INB gives us unique standing that no other organization possesses to mount this challenge.

With sufficient support, we plan to assemble a team of international legal experts who have previously succeeded in nullifying improper international instruments. This isn't merely a legal exercise—it's about preserving the fundamental architecture of national sovereignty in health governance."

- Dustin Bryce, Co-Director, Interest of Justice

IoJ’s Success and Accountability ‘Framework to Freedom’

To ensure complete transparency in resource utilization, we have established measurable success metrics:

Procedural Documentation: Complete evidentiary packages submitted to minimum 5 judicial forums Judicial Engagement: Formal admissibility determinations in minimum 3 jurisdictions State Responses: Formal acknowledgment of procedural concerns from minimum 10 member states Precautionary Measures: Suspension of implementation in at least 2 jurisdictions pending resolution Substantive Ruling: Minimum 1 binding judicial determination on procedural validity

Regular updates on these metrics will be provided to all supporters, ensuring complete accountability for all resources committed to this critical legal battle.

Precisely Calibrated Support Requirements

Your participation in this historic legal challenge directly enables specific tactical components of our multi-jurisdictional strategy:

Strategic Investment Framework

$100 Funds certified translation of procedural documentation for one jurisdiction Enables court filing in one non-English speaking jurisdiction

$250 Secures sworn affidavit from procedural expert on Vienna Convention violations Provides authoritative testimony on procedural nullity $500 Enables forensic video analysis of Committee A proceedings Creates court-admissible evidence of quorum absence

$1,000 Funds local counsel filing fees in one priority jurisdiction Initiates formal judicial review in key legal system

$2,500 Finances complete documentary package with authentication for ICJ submission Establishes comprehensive evidence record for highest tribunal

$5,000 Secures | legal representation for one complete constitutional challenge Ensures comprehensive representation through entire proceeding

$10,000+ Enables complete multi-jurisdictional implementation in one regional bloc Creates legal cascade effect across multiple legal systems

Strategic Impact Beyond Financial Support

Your contribution extends beyond financial support, creating force-multiplying effects through technical expertise mobilization and diplomatic and legislative influence.

In terms of technical expertise mobilization, each financial contribution enables engagement of specific technical experts. Every $5,000 secured allows us to commission one comprehensive expert opinion. Technical documentation funded becomes available for all subsequent proceedings, and each jurisdictional success creates binding precedent usable in other forums.

For diplomatic and legislative influence, success in initial jurisdictions creates diplomatic leverage for state resistance. Each judicial determination strengthens parliamentary opposition in other nations. Formal recognition of procedural defects by one court influences other jurisdictions, and each precautionary measure granted creates template for similar applications elsewhere.

The Critical Window for Taking Action IS NOW

This legal challenge represents the most consequential defense of national sovereignty and procedural integrity in international law in recent history. The procedurally void amendments to the International Health Regulations are not merely technical violations but represent a fundamental restructuring of the relationship between citizens, nations, and unaccountable international authorities.

As the eminent legal scholar H.L.A. Hart observed, "procedural regularity is the minimum condition for any recognizable system of law." The amendments' provisions explicitly targeting mRNA technology deployment, creating unprecedented surveillance authorities, establishing global censorship frameworks, and transferring diagnostic sovereignty strike at the heart of self-governance and informed consent.

Interest of Justice stands in a unique position at this pivotal moment: we possess officially recognized stakeholder status, giving us standing other organizations lack;

we have meticulously documented the procedural violations with forensic precision;

we have formally invoked Article 56 dispute resolution mechanisms;

we have established the legal infrastructure for multi-jurisdictional challenges;

and we have assembled the specialized legal expertise in the precise domains required.

What we lack—unlike the powerful institutional forces backing these amendments—is the financial resources to execute this comprehensive legal strategy we worked so long and hard to execute to date. Your contribution does not merely support our work; it directly enables specific tactical components of our strategy with measurable impact. We simply wont succeed without your support.

The window for effective legal intervention is rapidly narrowing.

Our formal dispute claim has initiated time-sensitive procedural clocks, and constitutional challenges must be filed before domestic implementation renders them moot. Your immediate support is therefore not merely helpful but essential to the viability of this unprecedented legal effort.

"At critical moments in history, the actions of a small group of principled, determined individuals have altered the course of governance for generations. This is such a moment, and our legal intervention represents perhaps the last meaningful opportunity to prevent an irreversible transformation of global health governance that would fundamentally alter the concept of national sovereignty as we have known it." — Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice is an International Civil Society Organization officially recognized as stakeholders by the W.H.O. Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) in matters related to Pandemic Preparedness and Response, as well as the IHR amendments process. We maintain strict independence from pharmaceutical industry funding, governmental influence, and supranational organizations.

Working For God and to Empower Humanities Triumph Over Evil

Conquer or DIE - This mission must succeed

Someone needs to do this, and we are frankly surprised no other org stepped in who actually has the means, so we don’t really have a choice because no other org is a civil society stakeholder that cares enough to do all this work we did pro bono.

It’s life or death. Conquer or die!

Here we are at humanities last meaningful opportunity to prevent an irreversible transformation of global health governance that would fundamentally alter the concept of national sovereignty as we have known it.

You can help IoJ truly protect humanity by helping us take MASSIVE GLOBAL LEGAL ACTION to declare INVALID these rushed and illegal IHR Amendments. Thank you!

HOW MUCH WILL THIS FIGHT COST?

Resource Requirements & Strategic Financial Plan

This unprecedented legal challenge obviously requires precisely calculated resources to counter the immense globalist and institutional forces supporting these IHR amendments:

Estimated Legal Intervention Budget Requirements

Component Technical Requirements Tactical Application Estimated Cost (USD) Article 56 Dispute Resolution Legal representation, forensic documentation Direct challenge through IHR mechanisms $75,000-125,000

Costa Rican Constitutional Challenge Local counsel, expert witnesses Judicial precedent creation $60,000-85,000

Multi-Jurisdictional Matrix Implementation Jurisdiction-specific counsel Strategic litigation cascade $90,000-150,000

Documentary Evidence Repository Forensic analysis, certified translations Evidentiary foundation $40,000-65,000

Expert Affidavits and Technical Opinions International law scholars Authoritative support $35,000-50,000

Parliamentary Engagement Technical briefings, model resolutions Legislative resistance $30,000-45,000

Estimated Total Core Legal Budget $330,000-520,000 - This is so important, we can NOT fail or let them get away with this. It’s how the next attack would be fomented!

Thank you all for sharing, caring, supporting, commenting, learning, and TAKING ACTION!

Donate

