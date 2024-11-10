Thank you so much to all who donated today and have contributed previously to get us here! We are probably furthest in the world to holding WHO and Member States to account. It means the WORLD TO US to not be alone in this fight. Your support makes a very real difference and we want you to know this! Gratitude!

We are still trying to raise the full funds we owe to our Attorney. It’s pathetic, we know haha, but we are not fundraisers or publicists, we are musicians, artists and legal beagles who decided to step in to help, as such, we just need the conscious community of justice minded light-workers to also step in and help us to get these crucial cases filed to help humanity! TEAM WORK IS THE DREAM WORK!

Share

To learn more about the Nuremberg hearing with Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay and other top experts, go here: NurembergHearing.org

Contribute To Nuremberg Hearing

Nuremberg Hearing ORDERED November 11, 2024

ROADMAP:

From 2020 until today IOJ filed well over 200 processes between Costa Rica, USA and WHO. All we got was the runaround, but we are the PERSISTENCE and refuse to give up. We filed many claims against WHO DG Tedros for crimes against humanity which were ignored by the WHO Internal Oversight for years. We complained to the countries and we re-filed new complaints a few months back, which finally received a response from the WHO Internal Oversight on four of our cases against the WHO. WHO Internal oversight referred IOJ’s IHR, censorship, PCR and vaccine Nuremberg claims to “National Authorities” so that WHO can be forced to settle IOJ’s disputes to delist and stop the shots and PCR fraud. Keep in mind, the WHO’s rules say “WHO shall settle all disputes”. Now these serious issues are no longer up to the WHO to determine the science. The national authorities are on the hook. Because Costa Rica is the only country that we could get to stop the Pandemic Treaty, and because of our extensive record with the government here, we figure they are the best place to go to handle our unsettled disputes against the World Health Organization and the mass global Nuremberg violations, as well as defrauding the countries such as Costa Rica. November 11, 2024, After almost 4 years of asking, demanding, getting mad and sad, IOJ FINALLY got an administrative hearing ordered by the 2nd Vice President/Health Minister to hear Dr. Yeadon and other experts concerns about the WHO EUL authorizations for experimental PCR and covid vaccines. It can go many ways on Monday Nov 11: The health minister/VP of Costa Rica can stop the shots locally

The health minister/VP of Costa Rica can denounce the WHO’s bogus science and serious breaches of duty to human rights in waiving good manufacturing (like we will show her is being done), causing all other countries to have to use International Law of Responsibility which mandates “all States SHALL cooperate together to bring to an end the [WHO’s] serious breaches”. The vaccine and PCR are serious breaches in our opinion and MUST BE STOPPED BY ALL COUNTRIES WORKING TOGETHER.

The situation will either remain PRIVATE and they will WORK WITH US

Or the government will not work with us, which would cause us to be forced to sue in a public venue and we will take our giant record that we built in Costa Rica and globally for the past 4 years, present our facts, law and evidence and crush the globalist tyrants, ending the global Nuremberg violations to save humanity.

There are multiple venues which this very complex case requires. It requires a criminal court, an administrative contentious court, as well as an International Human Rights Court and possibly even civil charges. There would need to be multiple lawsuits to cover all of the problems which will cost an arm and a leg and take a very long time. Of course we would advocate for upfront injunctions immediately to stop any further harm pending our lengthy litigation. From there, IOJ will be working WITH the governments using our diplomacy certifications to try to negotiate new novel natural law centered international agreements for stronger regulatory oversight.



About our WHO dispute process in National Authorities

Nuremberg Hearing November 11 ORDERED by VP/Health Minister

This is a short overview of what the hell we are doing, and once we get some time, it will be our honor and privilege to go into great depth with you all into our unique and VERY powerful strategy, which we truly believe is the ONLY correct legal strategy.

WHO DG Tedros: “We need to be aggressive about pushing back on anti-vaxxers - because vaccines work”

IOJ says it’s time to PUSH BACK ON TEDROS AND HIS LIES - TAKE DOWN THE PUBLIC SERPENTS!

Share

To learn more about the Nuremberg hearing with Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay and other top experts, go here: NurembergHearing.org

Contribute To Nuremberg Hearing

Leave a comment