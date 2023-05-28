Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jeannette Wiley's avatar
Jeannette Wiley
May 28, 2023

We need to exit the WHO before our corrupt president agrees to be part of this CCP takeover of the world. He is selling us out having been paid off.

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Jon Smith's avatar
Jon Smith
May 28, 2023

In what legal jurisdiction are these suits being filed?

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