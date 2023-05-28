Whats going on with our claim against the WHO?

Many of you know we are suing the WHO and their cohorts for crimes against humanity in a real criminal court with “UNIVERSAL JURISDICTION” that can handle the penal charges.

Theres a lot of problems with the WHO from violations of human rights to overt censorship and serious undue experimentation, but its also a problem of elitism and exclusionary monopolistic practices and tendencies. We will deal with that in court.

Today we are going to discuss the WHO’s wrongdoing of hosting huge treaty/IHR negotiations to change laws without the PEOPLE and civil society, such as IOJ. Keep in mind the WHO’s intergovernmental negotiating body has chosen IOJ as an “interested and relevant stakeholder in pandemic preparedness and response” which they say means we “have relevant information to share”.

THE WHO NEVER LET US SHARE OUR RELEVANT INFORMATION ABOUT HOW LAME THE TREATY DESIGN IS FOR VIOLATING JUS COGENS INTERNATIONAL LAWS!!!!

Canada and then USA stood up for us “relevant stakeholders” to the WHO, asking to include non state stakeholders in the treaty design process. (it’s a human right to be included mind you)

Last year, in May 2022 we immediately wrote the WHO asking to be included on the EMPTY Annex E list and to be able to give and receive more input towards the design of the first Treaty draft. We are SERIOUS. We really wanted to be included on Annex E as an INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION non State stakeholder (who has an oath to international law and therefore, no member state relationship exists to recommend us).

In that meeting, on day 4, the USA even told the INB that USA wanted it on record that “member states gained benefit from the input of non State stakeholders.”

THANKS USA - That move to include more viewpoints and give praise to the value of non State stakeholders input ALMOST makes up for the hell USA put us through to stop USA’s crappy IHR amendments back in May last year, and now again this year!

After USA put this sentiment of inclusion on the record the WHO noted that “non State stakeholders” are the same as “other relevant stakeholders”, and it was agreed to change USA’s original verbiage of, “member states gained benefit from the input of non State stakeholders” to “member states gained benefit from the input of other relevant stakeholders”…

We MUCH prefer the term non State stakeholders and will not let them forget that is the real meaning.

Apparently, only Canada and USA gave a crap about the participation of marginalized stakeholders like us because TA-DA….

UNVEILED is the fancy Annex E list which includes NONE of the dissenter civil society organizations and only organizations like GAVI, World Bank, Vatican, Amnesty International, etc.

Over time they refused to allow us into each new version. Looks like WHO put a bunch of their own groups and cheerleaders in and only they made it to the next round…

Share

They had their first meeting September 21, 2022 without us… and every meeting after also excluded us:

Apparently the WHO’s intention was to cherrypick their cheerleaders for the Second Hearing September 29, 30, 2022 (its really an IGNORING) and every other meeting until now.

THE CHOSEN ANOINTED STAKEHOLDERS ON ANNEX E WHO GOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TREATY DESIGN PROCESS:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_4-en.pdf

A Inb2 4 En 268KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The WHO apparently wanted us to know the Second Hearing for WHO treaty at the end of September and every other one of the 15 meetings will NEVER include us, one of the fringe groups that didn’t make the cut.

After we wrote in, the INB refused to answer us and met again in June and 15 times, all while we kept writing to ask for contact info and instructions to get on Annex E to be included. Guess we are DENIED.

DO WE JUST LET THE WHO NEGOTIATE A GLOBAL TREATY WITHOUT US?

OF COURSE NOT DEAR ONES!

Our job is to legally make bold and big moves.

IOJ is suing the WHO and all regulatory agencies with our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) BOOM!

We don’t give up easy, which is why we know we can win this.

BE THE PERSISTENCE

The WHO’s biased choices of relevant stakeholders fully EXCLUDES us and IGNORES our requests to be included as an international organization, BUT it does also say the INB can “revise these modalities accordingly, on the understanding that these modalities continue to be a living document with further possibilities for updates as deemed appropriate by the INB. The present version of the modalities reflects that outcome.”

We then asked over and over for the contact info to IHR and WGIHR to be able to protest the treaty and IHR amendments, but WHO absolutely REFUSES to give us the information.

Everything is SECRET. NO transparency at all.

All while they purport to promote “inclusionary governance” with civil society.

That is why we filed charges in the WHO’s system for a series of complaints, which says they must respond in 8 days or less if urgent. They are LATE. Actually, they went INTO HIDING!

We said it’s urgent because they wont respond to multiple letters all year asking to be on Annex E or even how to apply. They also wont respond to the criminal charges.

WHO NEVER REVISED this OMISSION of non State Stakeholders to INCLUDE INTEREST OF JUSTICE So we could MONITOR THE TREATY PROCESS WITH THE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE (thats YOU on the Committee). WE CONTEND THE PANDEMIC TREATY IS VOID!

WE TOLD THE WHO:

ABSOLUTELY NO SECRET MEETINGS FOR WORLD TREATY DECISIONS WHICH AFFECT HUMAN RIGHTS.

NO MEANS NO.

UNACCEPTABLE.

Sue The WHO!

THERE IS NO TIME TO WASTE.

No negotiations with terrorists.

Sue The WHO! NULLIFY THE TREATY & IHR Amendments - VOID, VOID, VOID!

Share

Leave a comment

Sign the notice and demand and #SueTheWHO

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org