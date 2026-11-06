2 more mRNA “miracle” injections approved by Health Canada yesterday, but wait! There's more!

Is Health Canada insane, willfully blind or what exactly is REALLY going on with these spurious and reckless mRNA approvals?

Let’s start with the SV40 issue… Health Canada's own safety review asks what the SV40 sequence in Pfizer's COVID shot likely does. Then it blacks out the answer.

👆 Health Canada's own review. Option 1 says the SV40 promoter "likely has a ███ role" — and they blacked out what that role is.

SV40 is a monkey virus that once contaminated polio vaccines, and it's been linked to cancer in lab animals. In July 2023, a reporter asked Health Canada whether part of it was sitting in Pfizer's shot. Health Canada checked. Its internal review, released under the ACCESS TO INFORMATION ACT, says the SV40 promoter is present on all plasmids used to make every lot of COMIRNATY and its Omicron versions sold in Canada, and was "not previously disclosed by Pfizer."

Page 2 of Health Canada's review — "It was not known or expected that these plasmids would contain the SV40 enhancer."

The review calls the promoter's activity in human-type cells "unnecessary" for making the product. Then it weighs two options —

Option 1, no action. Rejected. The reason given is that the SV40 promoter "likely has a ███ role," with the role itself redacted, and that there's "a negative public perception."

Option 2, ask Pfizer to swap the sequence. Recommended, because a replacement "would remove negative public perception of SV40 sequences."

Both options are argued on public perception. Neither one is argued on public safety.

Rebel News reports that Health Canada asked Pfizer to remove the sequence in August 2023. An internal note recorded that Pfizer "didn't commit." Weeks later, Health Canada approved Pfizer's next booster anyway.

⬇️ SV40 — Nothing to see here? ⬇️

The review stayed secret until Canada's Information Commissioner ordered it released in May 2026. It took a researcher suing Health Canada in FEDERAL COURT to get it out in July.

On October 6 , the court recorded that the release still didn't include everything the order covered.

👆 This is what Canadians got. Whole pages blacked out — "consult withheld."

Whole pages are solid black. Pfizer's section titled "Characterization of Residual DNA Size Distribution" is fully redacted as "confidential business information." So the one number that tells you how much leftover DNA is in each dose is the one they won't show you.

The official "debunked" line. Every row leans on regulators — and the regulator in this story blacked out its own DNA numbers.

Then came 2 new mRNA approvals yesterday!

On November 5, 2026, the same regulator authorized two Moderna mRNA products for adults 50 and older —

mFLUSIVA , a seasonal flu shot

mCOFLU, a combined flu and COVID-19 shot

Moderna says Canada is the first country to approve both.

The headline efficacy is 26.6%, and that's "relative," compared with a regular flu shot, not with no shot at all. The shots won't even reach pharmacies this season. Every mRNA shot starts as a DNA template, so leftover DNA is a question for the whole platform, not one brand.

The same day, at the Allison Inquiry into vaccine injuries in Ottawa, inquiry counsel Shawn Buckley said Health Canada is "most likely liable for criminal offences." He also asked why COVID shots are the only drugs exempt from proving safety and efficacy. No charges have been laid, and the inquiry hasn't issued a final report.

Watch Buckley say it, then the full Nov 5 press conference on Parliament Hill —

None of this is new to IoJ. IoJ reported Health Canada's first SV40 admission in October 2023. Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay has raised the SV40 alarm in IoJ's cases ever since, from the court-ordered Nuremberg hearing on November 9, 2023 — slow, but still in process — to a private Nuremberg hearing at Costa Rica's Vice President's office on November 11, 2024, with Dr. Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and PCR expert Dr. Leisha Martin. And IoJ isn't done. SV40 is in IoJ's citizen petition to FDA, and the mRNA mandamus is forcing FDA to answer it. That's IoJ's focus right now, and the government's answer is coming soon.

The regulators may approve and authorize these shots recklessly and fast. IoJ is coming for them slow and steady, with every single piece of evidence, to win in all the right venues.

IoJ is deeply grateful to every person already backing this legal work against these reckless approvals and emergency authorizations. You're the reason it's still standing, and you're the reason it's going to finish.

A regulator that hides its own findings for three years now asks the public to trust two brand-new mRNA products. INFORMED CONSENT means nothing when the information is blacked out.

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🚨 Heads up — the clock is ticking on the US mRNA case - Legal action countdown!

Eshleman v. Hegseth is a MANDAMUS. That's the one kind of lawsuit built to force government officials to uphold the law. It doesn't ask a judge for an opinion or a favor. It asks the court to order officials to carry out a duty the law already gives them, one they have no right to refuse.

Because it's that powerful, courts only allow it after every other road has been tried. That's why it took years to get here —

2023 — FOIA requests to the Pentagon and HHS on human testing

2024 — FOIA appeals

June 2025 — IoJ's citizen petition FDA-2025-P-1807, raising 32 problems with the mRNA shots, including the SV40 DNA contamination Health Canada itself admitted in 2023. FDA has a duty to stop contaminated shots under laws no emergency waiver overrides. We're asking FDA to stop mRNA in its ENTIRETY. Pray.

December 2025 — FDA's 180-day deadline under 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2) ran out with no answer from FDA who chose to ignore their duty to respond & stop mRNA!

May 5, 2026 — the mandamus is filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Nov 5, 2026 - Government informs they will request 30 extra days to answer the lawsuit since the mandamus case is so extensive with such voluminous documents. This makes their response due from Monday Nov 9 to December 9.

Why this case is unprecedented. The case asks the court to hold three agencies (FDA, HHS and the Pentagon) to laws that protect civilians from experiments with biological agents. Federal law, 50 USC 1520a, says the Pentagon may not test biological agents on civilians "directly or by contract" without INFORMED CONSENT and a full report to Congress first. The law's definition of a biological agent reaches any "bioengineered, or synthesized component… whatever its origin."

By IoJ's reading, these laws have no emergency exception. As far as IoJ knows, no one has ever gone to court to enforce them. Let’s do it! Law enforcement matters.

Each agency's duty is different, and every one could open the way to taking the mRNA shots off the market and calling them what they are, which is not a vaccine. The petition at the heart of the case asks FDA to declare the shots ADULTERATED over DNA contamination, including the SV40 promoter in this article, and to impose an immediate CLINICAL HOLD.

The government just answered the door. Yesterday the government's lawyer wrote back. He confirmed he received the papers and asked for 30 MORE DAYS to respond, because the filings are that big. The government is using that time to get ready, and our side has to get ready too.

On the law, IoJ believes this should be a slam dunk. It's simple, but it sits on a mountain of records, and the government will fight over every page. Right now Lady Xylie is carrying it alone, tired, pro se, against three federal agencies and their mRNA baby they love so much. A legal team on humanities needs these exact weeks to study the huge record and prepare to go against the governments responses & defenses. Help that arrives after the government's answer, about a month from now, comes too late.

If you've been blessed with real wealth, this is the case to put it behind. One person who funds a full legal team now could be a hero and literally change the whole course of the mRNA fight. A gift like that decides whether this case goes up against the Department of Justice with lawyers at the table or with one woman holding the line.

Step up now and give as much as you can. Fund it like it matters because it really does! Then send this far and wide to expose that there is a critical case in process!

Join the fight now — back the Mandamus Legal Fund

Only if and when it's right for you. Every gift goes to legal costs, filing fees and court costs.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Related reading

Breaking — RFK Jr., FDA & DoD answer for the mRNA shots in court

HUGE! Regulator Health Canada confirms undisclosed presence of DNA sequence in Pfizer shot

Why is Sec. Kennedy & FDA still hiding the dangerous undisclosed DNA in every Covid vial?

HUGE experimentation lawsuit filed — DoD, HHS, FDA sued

FDA sued, quickly breaks 455 days of silence on the mRNA petition

CBER acts on IoJ mRNA lawsuit & citizen petition

Watch the full private Nuremberg hearing against experimental WHO mRNA "vaccine"

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