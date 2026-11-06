Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
18hEdited

Is much imagination needed for the penny to drop in terms of understanding ‘what’s really going on with these approvals’? Can anyone be stupid enough not to see what’s going on at this point? Indeed, I guess they can.

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Hannahlehigh
18h

My friend took anther booster shot 2 days ago, she's had 16, then she said she's getting the flu and RSV shot, I want to scream. Ive told her all about them but she says she doesn't want to get sick, God help her.

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