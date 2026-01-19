First! If you haven’t signed the global demand yet, Sign and Share Far and wide!!

By Interest of Justice | January 19, 2026

Right now, as you read this, 2,500 of the world’s most powerful people are gathering in the Swiss Alps.

Davos 2026 kicked off this morning. The theme? “A Spirit of Dialogue.”

65 heads of state. 850 CEOs. Billionaires, technocrats, and the architects of global health policy — all sipping champagne at the Kongress Zentrum, talking about “cooperation” and “shared solutions.”

Meanwhile, Interest of Justice is commencing federal lawsuits against the World Health Organization, the FDA, HHS, and the Department of Defense.

Because while they dialogue, we litigate.

And we have 3 days left.

The January 22 Deadline

On January 22, 2026 — three days from now — the United States officially withdraws from the World Health Organization.

When that happens, WHO Constitution Article 75 becomes permanently unavailable to American citizens. The sole international mechanism to hold WHO accountable at the International Court of Justice? Gone forever.

That’s not a metaphor. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s a hard legal deadline.

Three days.

What We Sent to the State Department

We sent an urgent letter to Director of Legal Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. We cc’d Secretary Marco Rubio.

We didn’t ask them to help us.

We told them to help themselves.

Here’s what WHO did… They adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations in violation of Article 55(2) — which requires four months advance notice to Member States before any amendments can be considered.

WHO didn’t give four months notice. They rushed it through. The amendments are procedurally void.

From our letter:

“The four-month notice requirement exists precisely to prevent international organizations from rushing through amendments without adequate Member State review. By failing to comply with Article 55(2), WHO circumvented the procedural protections that safeguard U.S. sovereignty.” “If WHO can violate its own procedural requirements without consequence, it establishes a dangerous precedent. International organizations will learn that procedural safeguards are merely advisory — to be followed when convenient and ignored when inconvenient.”

We gave the State Department five recommendations:

Invoke Article 75 to challenge the void IHR amendments Notify WHO in writing that the U.S. disputes the amendments Request an ICJ determination that the amendments are void Act before January 22 to preserve jurisdiction Demonstrate global leadership by holding international organizations accountable

We offered our documentation. We offered our evidence. We offered to help.

The ball is in their court.

But we’re not waiting.

Here’s a quick snippet of the letter:

heres the last line of the snippet E: “but as a matter of principle. This action would benefit not only the United States but the entire international community by establishing accountability standards for international organizations worldwide.”

We’re Suing Everyone

While the State Department considers whether to protect American sovereignty, Interest of Justice is filing federal lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against:

The World Health Organization

The Pan American Health Organization

The Food and Drug Administration

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Defense

Why all of them?

Because they all participated in the greatest violation of medical ethics since Nuremberg.

Here’s a snippet of the Federal District Court Case against the FDA, HHS, DOD: (More to Come!!)

They Authorized Mass Human Experimentation on the Entire Planet!!!

Let’s be absolutely clear about what happened.

WHO issued Emergency Use Listings for COVID-19 mRNA products. On WHO’s own website — still there today — they admit that EUL products have “less certainty about safety and efficacy.”

Less certainty.

That’s not a vaccine. That’s not an approved medical treatment. That’s an experiment.

And they ran that experiment on billions of human beings without informed consent.

The Nuremberg Code (1947) — written in the ashes of Nazi medical atrocities — establishes one absolute, non-negotiable principle:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

Voluntary consent requires that the person “should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Did WHO tell anyone that these products had “less certainty about safety and efficacy”? Did they require informed consent disclosures explaining that recipients were participating in an experiment?

No.

They told people to “trust the science.” They told people it was “safe and effective.” They censored anyone who questioned the narrative — including us, at their own civil society consultation.

ICCPR Article 7 — binding international law — states:

“No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.”

The Declaration of Helsinki requires:

“In medical research involving human subjects, each potential subject must be adequately informed of... the anticipated benefits and potential risks of the study.”

WHO knew there was “less certainty.” They didn’t tell anyone. They authorized the experiment anyway.

Children have died.

The Davos Connection

You might wonder..? what does Davos have to do with this?

Everything.

The World Economic Forum — meeting right now in those Swiss Alps — has been the central coordinating hub for the policies that led us here. “The Great Reset.” “Build Back Better.” “Stakeholder capitalism.”

These aren’t conspiracy theories. These are their own published agendas.

And who sits at the center of global health policy? WHO. Funded by the same billionaires and pharmaceutical interests now gathered in Davos, patting themselves on the back for their “spirit of dialogue.”

Do you know what UN Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming said at a WEF panel?

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do.”

“We own the science.”

When we shared that video at WHO’s first-ever civil society consultation, they censored us. They excluded our organizations.

That’s their “spirit of dialogue.”

What We’re ALL Fighting For

Our lawsuits seek accountability on multiple fronts:

Against WHO/PAHO:

IHR Article 55(2) procedural violation (void amendments)

EUL informed consent violations

Concealment of “less certainty” from billions of recipients

Censorship of civil society stakeholders

Human rights breaches

Against FDA/HHS/DOD:

Violations of 50 U.S.C. § 1520a (protection of civilians from biological experiments)

Gene therapy misclassification as “vaccines”

Unreasonable delay on Citizens Petition FDA-2025-P-1807

Failure to obtain proper informed consent

Concealment of anticipated adverse events (Slide 16) from our FDA public meeting presentation

The legal theories are complex. The facts are documented. The evidence is overwhelming.

And we have three days to preserve Article 75 jurisdiction before it disappears forever for the United States!

Why This Matters

This isn’t about politics….(Although it’s been made completely political)

This is about whether the most fundamental principle of medical ethics — informed consent — still means anything.

This is about whether international organizations can experiment on the entire human population without consequence.

This is about whether “we own the science” becomes the permanent operating principle of global health governance.

If there’s no accountability for what happened, there’s no accountability for anything. And they’ll do it again! We need to hold these bastards accountable now!!!



What You Can Do — Right Now

1. Share this article.

The State Department needs to know people are watching. The courts need to know people care. The elites in Davos need to know we’re coming.

2. Contact your representatives.

Ask them: Why hasn’t the United States invoked Article 75 to challenge WHO’s procedural violations? Why are we letting void amendments stand unchallenged? Why are we abandoning American citizens’ treaty rights?

3. Sign the petition at SueTheWHO.org.

Add your name to the global demand for accountability.

4. Support our legal work.

Real accountability.

5. Watch Davos — and watch us.

They’re talking about “dialogue.” We’re delivering lawsuits!!

Let’s see which one changes the world!

3 Days…Tick Tock…

January 22, 2026.

The United States exits WHO.

Article 75 disappears.

The window closes.

We’re not waiting for permission. We’re not waiting for the State Department. We’re not waiting for the elites in Davos to develop a conscience.

We’re suing!

And we’re going to win!!! It’s the passion from our hearts and the determination for justice and also our undying vigorous tenacity to expose one of the largest frauds in history perpetrated upon the people of the world!!!

The Nuremberg Principle

We’ll leave you with this — the first principle of the Nuremberg Code, written in 1947 after humanity witnessed what happens when medical ethics are abandoned:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

WHO admitted there was “less certainty about safety and efficacy.”

They told no one.

They authorized the experiment anyway.

That’s Nuremberg.

And that’s why we’re suing.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to constitutional accountability. We participated in both WHO pandemic treaty public hearings, received official INB communications alongside Member States, and have been pursuing WHO accountability through legal channels since 2021.

Follow our Substack for real-time updates on our federal court filings.

The clock is ticking.

