This is the look of a scared and very doomed tyrant

The World Health Assembly meets in three days and mark our words… They are about to hear an earful! They think they are going to meet in three days to talk about their own agendas, but in reality were going to force them to speak about the PEOPLES agendas!

We don’t have the time to put together a Substack today to describe the many violations which require Tedros to be prosecuted and terminated from his job on the spot without benefits. In fact, we have that scheduled as an upcoming educational post that will surely blow a lot of peoples minds and give a lot of hope!

Suffice it to say the man is not fit for the job and we believe he is in breach of many duties, laws and even criminal and ethical violations.

What we want to say is keep the faith. IOJ is taking Tedros and the WHO to court for serious breach of international obligations. Their immunity is waived as a matter of law and duty by breaching their own rules.

We have proudly trapped the WHO in a legal corner, and now we are working day and night to finish a MASSIVE lawsuit, the likes of which the world has NEVER seen!

We hope you all have a beautiful day knowing that as the tyrants make their plans to meet at the 76th WHA, IOJ is making even better plans for international litigation that will surely crush the petty dreams of the tyrants and kick the UN-WHO-WEF to the curb.

Blessings tribe - IOJ will be working on this non stop. Now please go have some relaxation or fun knowing there are good people at IOJ trying their hardest to make things right for humanity!

If you have not seen it yet please watch the following video from May 3, 2023, with Interest Of Justice speaking at Health And Human Services Office Of Global Affairs advising the US Government to exit the WHO for serious breach of international obligations Due to the unanswered criminal complaints that we filed against Tedros and his cohorts for serious undue experimentation and crimes against humanity.

Please share with your government officials, what they do with it is up to them. At least you can say that you did your part to inform them that the WHO is in breach of duty and refusing to answer serious criminal charges which is cause for every member state to withdraw.

Update: Sign the Notice And Demand To Sue The WHO