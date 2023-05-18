3 Days Until W.H.O. 76th WHA! The WHO Director General Tedros Is Doomed To Fail In The Nuremberg Code and Ethical Violations Charges We Filed September 30th, 2022.
Tedros had 8 days to respond by WHO rules, but he went into hiding. We sent multiple complaints after he failed to respond! IOJ is suing for breach of duty and crimes against humanity!
This is the look of a scared and very doomed tyrant
The World Health Assembly meets in three days and mark our words… They are about to hear an earful! They think they are going to meet in three days to talk about their own agendas, but in reality were going to force them to speak about the PEOPLES agendas!
We don’t have the time to put together a Substack today to describe the many violations which require Tedros to be prosecuted and terminated from his job on the spot without benefits. In fact, we have that scheduled as an upcoming educational post that will surely blow a lot of peoples minds and give a lot of hope!
Suffice it to say the man is not fit for the job and we believe he is in breach of many duties, laws and even criminal and ethical violations.
What we want to say is keep the faith. IOJ is taking Tedros and the WHO to court for serious breach of international obligations. Their immunity is waived as a matter of law and duty by breaching their own rules.
We have proudly trapped the WHO in a legal corner, and now we are working day and night to finish a MASSIVE lawsuit, the likes of which the world has NEVER seen!
We hope you all have a beautiful day knowing that as the tyrants make their plans to meet at the 76th WHA, IOJ is making even better plans for international litigation that will surely crush the petty dreams of the tyrants and kick the UN-WHO-WEF to the curb.
Blessings tribe - IOJ will be working on this non stop. Now please go have some relaxation or fun knowing there are good people at IOJ trying their hardest to make things right for humanity!
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you have not seen it yet please watch the following video from May 3, 2023, with Interest Of Justice speaking at Health And Human Services Office Of Global Affairs advising the US Government to exit the WHO for serious breach of international obligations Due to the unanswered criminal complaints that we filed against Tedros and his cohorts for serious undue experimentation and crimes against humanity.
Please share with your government officials, what they do with it is up to them. At least you can say that you did your part to inform them that the WHO is in breach of duty and refusing to answer serious criminal charges which is cause for every member state to withdraw.
Thank you for your persistence which is what all efforts to deal with the REPTILE BRAINS in charge takes.
I'm here in Toronto Ontario CHINADA where we are run by Megeles off spring it seems.
My parents on both sides ran from these NATZIS 80 years ago and we heard the many stories of injustice.
My great Gramps was Dutch resistance and died because of it.
I'm 67 and have fought the medical system for decades.
Before the PLANDEMIC.
I come from the Thalidomide Era and remembered it all so I knew what this was from the beginning.
Plus Fauci killed my gay brother in 1990 with AZT.
Plague of Corruption by Judy Mikovitz covers that.
This COVID-19 horse shit is a repeat of that.
I fight always and will die for the young fighting these REPTILE BRAIN BOUGHT OFF GLOBALIST WHORES.
This is why I appreciate folks such as your group immensely since too many are complacent.
God bless !
No fun here, as still having to deal with the destruction that Fauci Lab "leak" in the late 1980s triggered, destroying sons very promising International Careers, my Business - totally, and our health (sons never missed school and we never had Flu, rarely a cold), and never ending problems that would not have been in our orbit.
Forced to be Diagnostician, Nurse, Psychologist, learn re Supplements, Pharmacist, Doctor and teach Drs (their requestS), Researcher, tried to have legal action-laughed at a number of different legal firms, finally lodged after yelling at Government employees, that if I could not thought process and articulate for years (Drs letter confirmation) and be Doctor to us all and on patient sites where people were told they had Thyroid illness-after a blood test told the Drs that - (& it was NOT Thyroid) then how could I lodge a Complaint with the Health Ombudsman?? very difficult and when "given permission" I just inserted various papers into date order in between the never ending medical illness records, (illnesses' that Jabbed people have now and shall have over years - we (many people) were the Lab Rats well before now. ALL a never ending long story. Won't waste time here writing of the Health Ombudsman's "Ruling", laughable and lack of their medical knowledge was unbelievable. Though they are supposed to have access to Medical people??
But one can restore health.
IOJ - your sterling efforts, morals, ethics, standards, values and principles are so admired and deeply appreciated, and to see LEGAL work being successfully applied, is so uplifting, as so many people in the World can attest to that area of life also being corrupted.
Tedros is one of the ......... in the WHO - good to see reality being faced and dealt with by IOJ, so many run away ....... You are sorely needed and so appreciated that you are there.