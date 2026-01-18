Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
21h

Blackrock/Vanguard/NATO flow chart: > Hire and train ignorant mercenaries from war-torn territories. > Set up the game so there’s no chance for success regardless of mission. > Rename the mission subsequent to massive levels of collateral damage and civilian slaughter. > Offer usury loans to the defeated. > Rinse and repeat..

- Paul Vonharnish - (3/18/2016)

Reply
Share
Kim's avatar
Kim
21hEdited

The Spiderweb

https://open.substack.com/pub/forbiddennews/p/maduros-secret-network-exposed-are?r=1c4ink&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture