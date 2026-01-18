First! If you haven’t signed the global demand, Sign and share far and wide!!

Share

Donate To The Legal Battle

In the same hall where terrified Londoners hid from Nazi bombs — and where the UN was born 80 years ago — António Guterres delivered a eulogy for the multilateral order. His replacement will be chosen by a Security Council where the US holds veto power.

By Interest of Justice

The timing was exquisite in its cruelty.

On January 17, 2026, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stood at the podium of Methodist Central Hall in London — the exact venue where the first UN General Assembly convened on January 10, 1946 — to mark the organization’s 80th anniversary.

He spoke of “powerful forces lining up to undermine global cooperation.”

He did not name Donald Trump. He didn’t have to.

Ten days earlier, the White House had announced the United States was withdrawing from 66 international organizations — including 31 UN entities. Five days after Guterres’s London speech, the US exit from WHO takes effect. Ten days after, the Paris Agreement withdrawal becomes official.

And here’s the part nobody’s talking about.. Guterres himself is a lame duck. His second term ends December 31, 2026. He cannot run again. His successor will be chosen by a Security Council where the United States — the country currently torching the UN system — holds veto power over who leads it next.

António Guterres is delivering farewell speeches for an institution whose biggest funder just walked out, while the country that walked out gets to approve his replacement.

Welcome to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations!

Guterres’s choice of venue was no accident.

Methodist Central Hall survived the Blitz. During World War II, as German bombs fell on London — hitting Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the House of Commons — up to 2,000 civilians huddled in the building’s basement, one of the largest public air-raid shelters in the city.

Four months after the war ended, representatives from 51 nations gathered in that same hall to create the United Nations. They met in London because the New York headquarters hadn’t been built yet.

Guterres leaned into the symbolism. “To reach this Hall,” he told the 1,000+ delegates assembled for the anniversary, “delegates had to pass through a city scarred by war.”

He continued: “In many ways, this Hall is a physical representation of what the United Nations is: a place people put their faith — for peace, for security, for a better life.”

Then came the knife: “We see powerful forces lining up to undermine global cooperation. Despite these rough seas, we sail ahead.”

They authorized mass human experimentation on the entire planet without informed consent — in direct violation of the Nuremberg Code, ICCPR Article 7, and the Declaration of Helsinki!IoJ Needs your help to sustain Legal actions in the courts! We’re actively suing the FDA, HHS, DoD and also the WHO For COVID-19 abomination! Can you help Sponsor the cases or know someone who can? Support our legal work. IoJ’s suing in US federal court right now! If you are in the position to sponsor these cases, please make a donation today! We need your help! Call me (+1 323-244-2960) Dustin if you have any questions! Contact@interestofjustice.org

Donate To The Legal Battle

Two days earlier, on January 15, Guterres had delivered his final annual priorities address to the General Assembly in New York. It was even more direct.

“The context is chaos,” he declared. “We are a world brimming with conflict, impunity, inequality and unpredictability.”

He described 2025 as “profoundly challenging” for international cooperation: “Aid was slashed. Inequalities widened. Climate chaos accelerated. International law was trampled. Crackdowns on civil society intensified. Journalists were killed with impunity. And United Nations staff were repeatedly threatened — or killed — in the line of duty.”

Without naming the Trump administration, he condemned “wholesale cuts in development and humanitarian aid” — a clear reference to Washington slashing UN humanitarian funding from approximately $17 billion to just $2 billion, while telling UN agencies to “adapt, shrink or die.”

His sharpest line- “At a time when we need international cooperation the most, we seem to be the least inclined to use it and invest in it. Some seek to put international cooperation on deathwatch. I can assure you- we will not give up.”

He noted that global military spending now reaches $2.7 trillion annually — over 200 times the UK’s entire aid budget — while fossil fuel profits surge and the planet breaks heat records. The richest 1% now hold 43% of global financial assets, which Guterres called “morally indefensible.”

On artificial intelligence- “Algorithms rewarded falsehoods, fuelled hatred, and provided authoritarians with powerful tools of control.”

On institutional reform: “1945 problem-solving will not solve 2026 problems.”

This was a Secretary-General who knows his time is up, speaking with nothing left to lose.

Here’s where it gets interesting for anyone tracking the future of global governance.

The race to replace Guterres officially began on November 25, 2025, when the presidents of the General Assembly and Security Council issued a joint letter inviting nominations.

So far, only one official candidate has emerged: Rafael Grossi of Argentina, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Argentina nominated him on November 26, 2025.

Two other candidates are expected but not yet formally nominated:

Michelle Bachelet (Chile) — twice president, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Chile’s outgoing leftist President Gabriel Boric announced her nomination in September 2025. But here’s the complication: Chile’s new conservative President José Antonio Kast takes office March 11, 2026 — and he hasn’t endorsed her. Boric reportedly said he would formalize the nomination as a “state decision” regardless, but the political ground is shifting.

Rebeca Grynspan (Costa Rica) — former Vice President, current Secretary-General of UNCTAD (the UN Conference on Trade and Development). Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves announced her nomination in October 2025.

Other names floated include Mia Mottley (Barbados PM), Amina J. Mohammed (Nigeria, current UN Deputy Secretary-General), and Alicia Bárcena (Mexico).

The informal tradition of regional rotation suggests it’s Latin America’s “turn” — every Secretary-General has come from a different region, and Latin America hasn’t held the post since Javier Pérez de Cuéllar of Peru (1982-1991). There’s also intense pressure to elect the first woman Secretary-General after eight decades and nine men.

But here’s the catch that makes all of this theater:

The Security Council recommends the Secretary-General. The General Assembly rubber-stamps the recommendation. And in the Security Council, any of the five permanent members can veto any candidate.

That means the United States — the country that just withdrew from 66 international organizations, that slashed UN humanitarian funding by 88%, that called these bodies “wasteful,” “redundant,” and “captured by foreign interests” — gets to decide who runs the United Nations for the next five years.

China gets a veto. Russia gets a veto. And so does the Trump administration.

The selection process begins in earnest by the end of July 2026. Public candidate hearings start the week of April 20. The earliest a Secretary-General has ever been selected was October 13; the latest was December 22.

Analysts expect a drawn-out process. As one observer noted- “Fundamental ideological differences amongst the P5 will complicate the Security Council process and may make it drag on well into December. High-profile candidates will dominate early conversation but will flame out because of opposition from one or more permanent members.”

Translation- Anyone the US doesn’t like gets vetoed. Anyone China doesn’t like gets vetoed. Anyone Russia doesn’t like gets vetoed.

The next Secretary-General won’t be the candidate with the best vision for multilateralism. It will be whoever the major powers can grudgingly agree not to block.

Consider the absurdity of Guterres’s position.

He’s defending an organization whose largest funder just walked out. He’s delivering farewell speeches while his successor is being chosen by the very country dismantling his legacy. He’s calling for “robust, responsive and well-resourced multilateralism” while the resources evaporate.

In his London speech, Guterres praised the UK for being “a strong pillar of multilateralism and champion of the United Nations today” — a diplomatic way of saying at least someone still believes in this.

He cited the High Seas Treaty, which came into force the same day as his London speech, as proof that international cooperation still works: “These quiet victories of international cooperation — the wars prevented, the famine averted, the vital treaties secured — do not always make the headlines. Yet they are real. And they matter.”

But the headlines tell a different story.

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2026 — released this week — found that only 6% of surveyed experts expect the post-war multilateral order to be revived. 68% predict a “multipolar or fragmented” global order. “Geoeconomic confrontation” — tariffs, sanctions, supply chain weaponization — jumped eight positions to become the #1 global risk for the first time ever.

Even the globalists’ own surveys say the system is dying.

Guterres closes his term having presided over the UN during COVID-19 (when the WHO became a lightning rod for criticism), the Ukraine war (where the Security Council was paralyzed by Russia’s veto), the Gaza conflict (where the UN has been accused of bias by Israel and ineffectiveness by everyone else), and now the largest US withdrawal from international institutions since World War II.

He took office in January 2017, during a moment of relative optimism — the Paris Agreement had just been signed, the Sustainable Development Goals were new, multilateralism seemed ascendant.

He leaves office in December 2026 with the US out of WHO, out of Paris, out of UNFCCC, out of UNFPA, out of 31 UN entities and 35 other international bodies. The House of Commons Library reports that UNOCHA is only 19% funded — a 40% drop from 2024. The WHO budget has been cut from $5.3 billion to $4.2 billion. The World Food Programme faces a 40% reduction.

And the man who replaces him will be chosen by a Security Council where the country responsible for most of these cuts holds veto power.

In his final priorities speech, Guterres struck a personal note- “Let me assure you that I will make every day of 2026 count. I am fully committed and fully determined to keep working, to keep fighting, and to keep pushing for the better world that we know is possible.”

It’s the kind of thing a leader says when they know the institution they built is being dismantled around them.

The founders of the UN, Guterres reminded delegates in London, “were not untouched by reality. On the contrary, they had seen war, and they knew! Peace, justice and equality are the most courageous, the most practical, the most necessary pursuits of all.”

Those founders gathered in a bomb shelter turned assembly hall. Eighty years later, their successor is giving farewell speeches while the building burns.

The question isn’t whether the UN survives. It’s what emerges from the wreckage — and who gets to shape it.

Share

Support our legal work. IoJ’s suing in US federal court right now! If you are in the position to sponsor these cases, please make a donation today! We need your help! Call me (+1 323-244-2960) Dustin if you have any questions!

Donate To The Legal Battle

Leave a comment

Subscribe for continuing coverage of WHO withdrawal, UN defunding, and the succession crisis that will determine who leads whatever remains.