Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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JustANobody's avatar
JustANobody
May 17, 2023

Thank you for your tireless hard work and dedication to this neverending nightmare!

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Gumnut123
May 17, 2023

I am confused. This mob squatting in The WHO? offices in Switzerland, cannot answer basic

and REPEATED requests for basic Information, yet "they" can manage to ask for more funding for this largely PRIVATELY funded (by vested interests who direct where their private funds are to be spent by The WHO?) and Government funded Organisation? but do not release audited accounts of The WHO? nor are Countries' Representatives' names released, to enable the Taxpayers of those various donor Nations to write to THEIR Representative in The WHO? and The WHO? propose such a number of very, very serious changes to the The WHO? Modus Operandi??

The WHO? expects that people believe them after their dismal PLandemic posturing?

Yes, I am aware that I have used many questions marks in my diatribe here.

INTERESTS of JUSTICE- truly a fine example of a professional Practice.

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