August 31 - Interest of Justice

Four years after Congress admitted the government poisoned them, 408,500 Camp Lejeune claims are still unpaid — and the judges just threatened the victims’ lawyers

Four federal judges in North Carolina have given the Justice Department and the victims of Camp Lejeune until OCTOBER 30 to settle.

Read the order and you’ll see something ugly in it. The court’s hardest lever points at the wrong side.

On June 30, Chief Judge Richard E. Myers II, Judge Terrence W. Boyle, Judge Louise W. Flanagan, and Judge James C. Dever III reappointed the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group — the attorneys carrying the claims of sick and dying Marines — and attached a condition to the reappointment. Reach a global settlement with DOJ by October 30, 2026, or the court may restructure leadership and replace them. Weekly meetings before the settlement masters until then. The judges wrote that they expect both sides to use “best efforts.”

Against the Department of Justice, the order says considerably less.

Think about what that means. The judges hold direct appointment power over the plaintiffs’ attorneys — they can strip them of their roles with a docket entry. Over DOJ’s litigators they hold sanctions authority in theory, fines and contempt and evidentiary penalties, but nothing scheduled and nothing named.

DoD, the side accused of stalling faces vague consequences. The side that’s been waiting for DoD faces a firing if they all cant reach a settlement in time.

Congress already conceded the government’s exposure but DoJ kept fighting it anyway.

Here’s the mechanism most coverage skips.

The United States can’t normally be sued at all. SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY blocks it, and only Congress can lift the block. In 2022 Congress lifted it. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, passed as Section 804 of the Honoring our PACT Act, Pub. L. 117-168, opened the Eastern District of North Carolina to anyone exposed to the contaminated water at Lejeune for 30 days or more between August 1953 and December 1987.

Congress went further than opening the courthouse. It wrote a relaxed causation standard directly into the statute — a claimant needs evidence showing the link is “at least as likely as not.” The legislature did that because the science on trichloroethylene and benzene in that water was already settled, and Congress said so in the text.

That was the deal. Congress conceded the government’s exposure, and the government’s own lawyers spent the next four years arguing over the terms of the concession. Plaintiffs say DOJ has been relitigating causation and responsibility the 2022 law already resolved. NPR reported this month that the delays have run mostly through the government’s motion practice.

The numbers explain why the judges finally moved. The Navy is holding 408,500 de-duplicated administrative claims. Only about 11,250 of those carry the three supporting documents needed to qualify for the Elective Option settlement track. In court, 3,756 lawsuits sit across the four judges’ dockets.

Nobody has been paid at scale. Claimants are dying while the docket moves at a snails pace..

Every year of argument thins the class of people left alive to collect

You can’t have it both ways. Either Congress waived immunity and these claims proceed, or the waiver was theater. DOJ has litigated as though the second thing is true, and the calendar has done work no motion could.

A crowded docket doesn’t produce that result on its own. A defendant who controls the timeline and outlives the plaintiffs produces it, reliably, every time.

Right now, as you read this, the same posture is running anywhere the United States is the defendant. Procedure is the weapon. Service fights, extension motions, exhaustion arguments, relitigated statutory questions — none of it looks like stonewalling on any given day, and all of it adds up to a decade.

October 30 is 60 days out. If DOJ misses it, the consequence written into the order lands on the Marines’ attorneys, not on the lawyers who ran the clock.

Watch what the court does on October 31. That’s the actual test — whether a federal bench that has already put the government’s delay on the record is willing to make the government pay for it.

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