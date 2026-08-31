Interest of Justice

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BTeboe's avatar
BTeboe
Aug 31

To the Marines waiting for the govt to own up I say, welcome to the Fort McClellan treatment. It took me 30 years and a lawyer to get the govt to admit the contamination at Fort McClellan AL, much less get paid for it.

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Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
Aug 31

Marines are many, THEY 👹are few.....

Another American Revolution perhaps.....

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