What Is Article 75?

Most people have never heard of WHO Constitution Article 75. But it’s one of the single most important accountability mechanism in the entire WHO framework.

Here’s what it says

:

“Any question or dispute concerning the interpretation or application of this Constitution which is not settled by negotiation or by the Health Assembly shall be referred to the International Court of Justice...”

Read that word again: “shall.”

Not “may.” Not “can.” Not “at the discretion of.”

Shall.

When WHO refuses to resolve disputes through its internal mechanisms, those disputes must go to the International Court of Justice. It’s mandatory. It’s written into WHO’s own Constitution.

And we have five of them.

IoJ’s Five Disputes With WHO

We didn’t just show up last week complaining. We’ve been formally submitting these disputes to WHO for years — to the World Health Assembly, to Director-General Tedros personally, to WHO Ethics.

Here’s what happened:

DISPUTE ONE: Widespread Human Rights Breaches

We submitted a comprehensive complaint documenting how WHO’s pandemic response guidance led to mass human rights violations worldwide — violations of the Nuremberg Code, violations of ICCPR Article 7.

WHO Ethics Response: FULLY IGNORED.

DISPUTE TWO: The PCR Testing Fraud

WHO promoted PCR testing protocols with cycle thresholds so high they were scientifically meaningless. The tests produced massive false positive rates. Entire pandemic policies — lockdowns, school closures, business shutdowns — were driven by fundamentally unreliable data.

WHO knew. WHO’s own guidance acknowledged the limitations. They promoted the protocols anyway.

WHO Ethics Response: Referred to Member States. United States Response: Nothing.

They referred it back to the National authorities, which is great, we have eliminated that channel of a remedy…

DISPUTE THREE: “Less Certainty” — The Informed Consent Betrayal

This one should make your blood boil.

Go to WHO’s website right now. Look up their Emergency Use Listing procedures. You’ll find this admission in black and white:

EUL products have “less certainty about safety and efficacy.”

Less certainty.

That means these were experiments. That means the billions of people who received these products were test subjects. And WHO knew it.

Did they tell anyone? Did they require informed consent disclosures explaining that these products had “less certainty about safety and efficacy”?

No.

They authorized mass human experimentation on the entire planet without informed consent — in direct violation of the Nuremberg Code, ICCPR Article 7, and the Declaration of Helsinki.

Children have died.

WHO Ethics Response: Referred to Member States. United States Response: Nothing yet! Which means, we are ripe and are suing!

DISPUTE FOUR: The IHR Amendments — Procedurally Void

WHO adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations in blatant violation of Article 55(2), which requires:

“The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly...”

They didn’t give four months notice. They rushed it through. The adoption was procedurally defective.

WHO Ethics Response: Referred to Member States. United States Response: Nothing.

DISPUTE FIVE: They Censored Us For Telling The Truth

In 2023, WHO held its first-ever Civil Society Organization consultation for the General Programme of Work 14 (GPW14).

We were there. We had spoken at both WHO pandemic treaty public hearings. The INB had designated us as “relevant and interested stakeholders.” We received the same official communications that Member States received.

During the consultation, we shared truthful information with other civil society organizations. We shared a publicly available video of UN Under-Secretary-General Melissa Fleming saying:

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do.”

We shared documented evidence of search engine manipulation of climate science results.

WHO’s response? They censored us.

They excluded both of our organizations. At the first-ever CSO consultation in WHO history, they silenced the voices telling the truth.

WHO Ethics Response: Referred to Member States. United States Response: NothingYet!

The United States Has Been Asked. The United States Has Done Nothing Yet!

Let’s be crystal clear about what happened:

We submitted all five disputes to WHO through proper channels WHO Ethics ignored one dispute entirely WHO Ethics referred four disputes to Member States The United States was asked to address these disputes The United States has done absolutely nothing

We’ve exhausted almost every mechanism. We’ve followed every procedure. We’ve done everything right.

And we’ve been met with silence.

January 22, 2026, The Point of No Return

In five days, the United States withdraws from the World Health Organization.

When that happens, American citizens permanently lose access to Article 75. One of humanity’s international legal mechanism for WHO accountability disappears. Forever.

This isn’t hypothetical. This isn’t gradual. This is a hard deadline.

January 22, 2026.

After that date, WHO can ignore every complaint, violate every procedure, harm every citizen — and there will be no international court to hold them accountable.

What We’re asking the U.S. To Do

Five specific actions:

Invoke Article 75 to refer our five disputes to the International Court of Justice before January 22 Notify WHO in writing that the United States is invoking Article 75 Preserve ICJ jurisdiction over these matters despite the pending withdrawal Communicate with us about any additional documentation needed Respond on an emergency basis

We’ve exhausted the procedures. All they have to do is send the letter!

If They Don’t Act, We are Still Suing!!

We made something else clear!

“The undersigned will be compelled to seek judicial relief to preserve their treaty-based rights.”

If the State Department refuses to invoke Article 75, we will going to federal court ourselves anyways!

We will argue that when WHO injures private parties, and the government refuses to act, those private parties have independent standing to invoke treaty-based dispute resolution.

It’s a novel argument. But Article 75 says “any question or dispute” — it doesn’t say “only disputes brought by governments.”

We have five documented disputes. We have complete exhaustion at both WHO and U.S. government levels. We have a mandatory “shall be referred” provision.

Why This Matters

This is about whether international organizations can operate with total impunity. This is about whether “we own the science” becomes the permanent operating principle of global health governance. This is about whether informed consent still means anything!!!

WHO authorized mass human experimentation with products that had “less certainty about safety and efficacy.” They concealed this from billions of people. Children died.

If there’s no accountability for that, there’s no accountability for anything.

What You Can Do!!!

Share this article. The State Department needs to know people are watching

Contact your representatives. Ask them why the United States hasn’t invoked Article 75 for documented WHO Constitutional violations!

Sign the petition at SueTheWHO.org. Add your voice to the global demand for accountability.

Support our legal work. IoJ's suing in US federal court right now!

The Clock Is Ticking

Five days.

Five disputes that WHO refused to resolve.

We’re not going to stop until someone is held accountable.

We’ve done everything right. We’ve exhausted every mechanism.

Now it’s their move.

January 22, 2026.

The world is watching.

Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to constitutional accountability. We participated in both WHO pandemic treaty public hearings, received official INB communications alongside Member States, and have been pursuing WHO accountability through proper legal channels since 2021.

© 2026 Interest of Justice, Inc. All rights reserved.