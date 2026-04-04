Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
2d

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
2d

If you’ve read this summary not yet shared it as widely as you can, please now do so.

The two purposes of this case are justice, which is outside of our hands and one would assume inaccessible, and PUBLICITY.

Just the summary facts, if seen by someone wavering about the official narrative, will get many over the hump of disbelief & better than any single article any of us could write.

Thank you 🙏

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