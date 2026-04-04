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They’re calling the new COVID variant “Cicada.”

BA.3.2 — allegedly spreading across 25 states and 23 countries. The headlines are ramping up again. Kids are supposedly more susceptible this time. The fear machine is doing what it does… fearful hype with psychological operations to freak us all out.

The claim is it poses extra risks to those previously infected or vaccinated… It finds a hole in your immune system… allegedly.

Then they insist: “so you need to get boosted”… What the heck is wrong with the logic?

Remember when Matt Hancock’s leaked WhatsApp messages showed he literally told his team to “deploy the new variant” to “frighten the pants off everyone” into compliance? That was the UK Health Secretary — plotting to weaponize fear of a virus variant as a tool to control the public. And now here comes Cicada, right on schedule.

And here we are again — are they really going to do this again? The same playbook? The same panic? The same experimental dangerous products that were never actually classified correctly by the FDA in the first place?

Let’s talk about who’s behind those products for a second — because there’s a pattern here that connects directly to what’s about to happen in a courtroom in Amsterdam.

In September 2019 — just two months before COVID appeared — Bill Gates invested $55 million into BioNTech, the obscure German biotech company that would go on to partner with Pfizer to produce the mRNA shots. A month later, in October 2019, Gates co-hosted Event 201 with the World Economic Forum — a pandemic simulation exercise involving a fictional coronavirus. Then the “real” coronavirus appeared, despite never finding a single proof it really exists. Gates turned that $55 million BioNTech investment into over $550 million when he sold at the peak in 2021. He called vaccines his “best investment” — a 20-to-1 return.

And now? His best friend of 30 years — Warren Buffett — just publicly cut him off over the Epstein files. Buffett told CNBC he hasn’t spoken to Gates at all since the documents dropped, and said he doesn’t want to know things because — “I could get called as a witness.” When your lifelong best friend is worried about being under oath just from knowing you, something is very wrong.

So while the media pushes Cicada fear — the same fear these people have been caught manufacturing behind closed doors — a court in Amsterdam is about to decide whether Bill Gates and his dubious cohorts — Bourla, Rutte, et al. — have to answer for what they actually did. Humanity is sick of the Matt Hancock style tyranny of our “leaders”. Its time to get more people on the stand…

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This is a Bad AI depiction of actual events, its so contained we can’t get real images

On April 9, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals will issue a ruling that could blow the doors wide open on pandemic accountability.

Here’s what’s at stake. Under Dutch law, there’s a procedure called a voorlopig getuigenverhoor — a preliminary witness examination under Article 186 of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure. Yes, that’s a mouthful, but what it means is actually extraordinary. Dutch law gives citizens the right to demand that expert witnesses be heard under oath before a full trial even starts. If the court approves it, these witnesses are legally summoned. They MUST appear. They testify under oath. Perjury carries 6 years in prison. And every word goes into an official court record that can never be erased. BAM.

The bad ass experts waiting to testify? Dr. Sasha Latypova — former pharmaceutical industry executive who exposed the military-pharmaceutical pipeline behind the mRNA rollout. Dr. Michael Yeadon — former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist. Katherine Watt — the legal researcher who’s been mapping the DOD-pharma-WHO architecture for years. Catherine Austin Fitts — former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing who’s been following the money. Joseph Sansone — researcher and activist, psychoanalyst.

These aren’t internet commentators. These are people with decades of experience inside the very systems that deployed these products. And they want to testify — under oath, in a court of law — about what happened.

The defendants include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, and Mark Rutte — who was the Dutch Prime Minister during the pandemic and is now the Secretary General of NATO. Let that sink in for a second.

IOJ has been through this expert witness railroading scam before in our own cases.

When we brought some of these same expert witnesses forward in our proceedings, they were initially denied the right to speak. We appealed. And the appeals court ruled in our favor that the lower court had made a mistake — that these experts needed to be heard. That their testimony was essential to understanding what happened.

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We’re hoping the same principle holds in Amsterdam. Under Dutch law, a court can only reject this kind of request on four very specific grounds — the applicant has no legitimate interest, the request is an abuse of rights, it conflicts with due process, or there’s some other compelling interest that outweighs it. When your witness list includes a former Pfizer VP, a former pharmaceutical executive, and people who’ve spent years documenting the evidence — good luck arguing any of those four apply.

If the court says yes, the testimony phase runs from May through October 2026. Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person. This becomes the biggest pharmaceutical accountability proceeding in modern history — with everything on the official court record.

If the court says no — well, the evidence doesn’t disappear. It just means the fight continues in other arenas. And there are other arenas.

These are the philanthropaths — the people who dress up profit and control as charity. Let us all NEVER FORGET that Bill Gates told [warned] [threatened?] President Trump that investigating vaccine dangers would be “a bad thing” — while sitting on a $55 million investment in the company making those very products. Gates ran a pandemic simulation with the World Economic Forum weeks before the real pandemic. He made a fortune. And now even his closest friend won’t be in the same room or speak with him.

You can’t make this stuff up. But you CAN put the key facts on a court record. And that’s exactly what’s about to happen in Amsterdam. Sorry Bill. Testimony is a right.

While the Amsterdam case moves forward, IOJ is fighting the same war on different fronts — against the same harmful bad actors and philanthropaths who create fear for money and power, and callously EXPERIMENT on people with deadly and harmful biological agents that were never properly authorized.

Right now IOJ is finalizing a federal mandamus action against the Department of Defense and the FDA we really think is ripe and will win. Its probably THE most important covid case because it can VOID all the so called vaccines and the Pharma PREP Act immunity and help humanity make it right into the future. We’ve spent years building this — filing FOIA requests, researching the statutes, writing a 132-page Citizens Petition that the FDA still hasn’t answered. We believe we can prove that the entire Operation Warp Speed authorization chain was void from the beginning. Not voidable — VOID. As in it never had legal authority in the first place. It’s a BIG deal and needs EXPOSED and ENFORCED. We’re going back and forth between legal counsel and our own extensive research right now on the best strategy for this very sensitive case — and we want to get it right. This isn’t something you rush when you’re taking on the DOD and FDA. But we’re super close. And when we file very soon, you’ll be the first to know.

It took us years to gather the evidence to prove that these so-called “vaccines” — which are not vaccines — were void and illegal from the start. The reasons are severe and fascinating and we’ll be breaking them all down for you in the coming weeks. For now, you can find some of that background in the related reading below.

If you’ve donated toward this effort — thank you so very much. Truly. Every contribution over the years has kept this fight alive, and donations for legal costs right now are deeply appreciated. We’re taking care of this for humanity. It’s that important.

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Here’s the thing about the Cicada variant and the fear headlines. If they try to do this again — and the media coverage sure looks like a warmup — then the legal accountability for what happened the FIRST time isn’t just about the past. It’s about protection for the future.

IOJ has been at this for years. We coordinated 50,000 legal demands and spoke to US Gov directly, efforts that helped stopped the first round of IHR amendments in 2022. We won a precedent-setting default judgment against the World Health Organization in Costa Rica — WHO refused to answer the court, and the court ruled they violated our right to information. Now we’re fighting to hold WHO in contempt. And we’re building toward something way bigger.

Every court record really, really matters. Every expert witness who testifies under oath matters. Every legal filing creates a record that can be used in other courts, in other countries, by other people fighting the same fight. This isn’t one case — it’s a web of cases across continents building a record that these philanthropaths can never make disappear.

It’s not fast. It’s not easy. But together, this is going to be unraveled — if we just don’t give up. Mark our words. They have not won anything. Losers are going down.

TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK - THE COUNTDOWN

Starting now, IOJ will be covering the countdown to the April 9 Amsterdam ruling right here.

We’ll break down the legal arguments, explain how this Dutch court actually works, and keep you posted with updates as we get them. If you’re new here — welcome. Stick around. Subscribe so you don’t miss anything this week.

And to the freedom fighters in the Netherlands — IOJ wants to say something about what these people have endured to bring this case forward.

Attorney Arno van Kessel co-founded this case alongside Peter Stassen. On June 11, 2025 — exactly one month before the scheduled hearing in the Gates/Bourla case — Dutch special forces raided Arno’s home in the middle of the night. He was blindfolded, taken to the maximum-security Vught prison, and accused of participating in a criminal organization with “anti-institutional ideology.” He was held for 90 days without formal charges. Some of those charges were later partially withdrawn for lack of evidence. The European and American press completely ignored it.

Now — the Dutch authorities say it was about “sovereign citizens” and weapons. Draw your own conclusions about the timing. A lawyer pursuing a civil case against Bill Gates and Pfizer’s CEO gets raided by special forces one month before the hearing. That’s either a remarkable coincidence — or it’s exactly what it looks like.

And yet the case continues. Peter Stassen is now carrying it forward — alone — and it was Peter who stood before the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on March 9 and delivered the presentation that led to next week’s ruling. One attorney, carrying the weight of a case that two started together.

God bless them both. God bless Peter for continuing what they built. And God bless the expert witnesses who are willing to put their names and reputations on the line under oath. God bless the freedom fighters everywhere who are giving their time, their money, and their energy to hold these people accountable.

The Dutch case is about the Great Reset. It’s about vaccine victims. It’s about whether the people who orchestrated this — through the World Economic Forum, through coordinated government capture, through experimental products deployed on billions of people — will ever face a court of law. IOJ has been studying something we think is critically important to this case, and during this countdown we’re going to be explaining it. Stay tuned — not just for the 5 days until the expert witness ruling, but for the full countdown throughout the entire case as it unfolds. We’ll be breaking down what happened, how it connects, and why it matters in ways you won’t find anywhere else.

IOJ will be watching. The world is watching. And next week we find out if the court lets them speak on the eternal court record under oath for the world to know the truth.

One more thing. Today is April 4th. The ruling is April 9th. Five days. There is movement happening right now — real legal movement toward real accountability. This is a moment to come together. We invite you all to join us and ask everyone to pray on it. Add your energy to the ether. Visualize justice. Whatever that looks like for you — please actually do it. Because when we come together with intention and refuse to look away, they cannot ignore us forever.

We remember what they did. We remember who they harmed. And we are not going to let them get away with it.

Stay the course. And thank you — all of you — for reading, for sharing, for donating, for caring. This fight belongs to all of us. Its just getting interesting and viable to win.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice

April 4, 2026

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Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fighting on multiple legal fronts across multiple continents — with zero corporate funding. No pharmaceutical money. No billionaire backers. Just people who believe the law should protect everyone.

Right now we’re finalizing a federal action against the DOD and FDA, enforcing a historic court judgment against WHO, and covering the Amsterdam case as it unfolds. Filing fees, legal research, travel to hearings — it all adds up.

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At minimum, subscribe to IOJ on Substack — $8/month or $80/year keeps you in the loop and directly supports this work. If you’re able to donate more on top of that, every dollar goes straight to legal costs and keeping IOJ in court:

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About Interest of Justice

IOJ is a nonprofit investigative legal organization universally domiciled with our HQ based in Costa Rica & US. We’ve been fighting WHO, FDA, and DOD in courts and administrative processes across three continents since 2020. We coordinated 50,000 legal demands that stopped the first IHR amendments. We won a default judgment against WHO in a national court and are now fighting to hold them in contempt. We filed a 132-page Citizens Petition proving mRNA products meet the FDA’s own definition of gene therapy. And we’re not done. Learn more at interestofjustice.org

Related Reading:

The Amsterdam Case:

IOJ’s Costa Rica Nuremberg Case:

IOJ vs WHO — The Wins:

FDA & The Gene Therapy Fight:

The WHO Fight & Global Pushback:

Deep Dives:

This is Post #1 of a countdown series covering the April 9 Amsterdam ruling and what comes next. Subscribe for daily updates through ruling day. Support this work - donate, comment, share - it all helps in a big way! You rock! Let’s DO this!

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