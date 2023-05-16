IOJ thinks this is a very worthwhile share and read before the 76th World Health Assembly where the Globalists are looking into their crystal ball to plot our future where mRNA is a “health product”.

In particular, we are using the human rights treatise described in the article against the WHO in real legal litigation very soon because a lot of it is spot on and calls out a lot of covid human rights failures of WHO and States.

Donate To The Sue The WHO Legal Fund

Take for instance the following quote from the document "Human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic: a retrospective and prospective analysis":

“The COVID-19 excuse: abrogating freedoms Governments exercised vast emergency health powers, including business closures, cordon sanitaire, and full lockdowns, which are warranted only if supported by science, and are necessary, proportionate, and nondiscriminatory. Otherwise, they might violate fundamental human rights, including to food, health, and education, as well as civil and political rights such as freedoms of expression and assembly. Above all, governments must act within the rule of law, focusing on core values of transparency and accountability. Yet, authoritarian leaders have used the pandemic as an excuse to violate human rights, including suppressing information, punishing whistleblowers, arresting and detaining opponents and citizen journalists, and undermining democratic rights (panel 4).”

Of course they put the part where us civil society groups should be equal participants in all international institutions and in government bodies with a title called “Building back better with justice” (BARF - justice and building back better sloganeering simply does NOT mix in our opinion).

See BBB quote: “Building back better with justice: a human rights response to COVID-19 Human rights are paramount in the next phases of COVID-19, as is embedding human rights into the global health architecture going forward. We must also strengthen health within the human rights architecture, deepening connections between the two. Central to these tasks is ensuring that marginalised populations and civil society organisations that advocate alongside them are full and equal participants in all international institutions and in government bodies.”

The problem is Chelsea Clinton, Lawrence O Gosten and other “human rights scholars” use that beautiful truth and advocacy to squeeze in some rather outlandish presumptions that IOJ still needs to refute.

For instance IOJ forcefully rebuts the following statement, because in reality it advocates wholly unnecessary mass human experimentation, which in itself violates national and international laws that prohibit experimentation with no informed consent. It also admits the mRNA experimental products suck and need to be upgraded, if you think about what they are saying:

More from the Chelsea Clinton human rights document that we disagree with: “The surest mechanism for equal access is widely distributed mRNA vaccine production capacity, building on several mRNA production initiatives in Africa and Latin America already under way.136,137 Governments and international organisations should provide funding and guarantee access to specialised training for producing billions of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses in LMICs, with Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna sharing their technology, knowledge, and technical expertise and licensing their vaccines to qualified manufacturers. This collaboration between Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna could happen voluntarily or through US Government use of the Defense Production Act and any additional contracts with the companies. All sites should have the capacity to rapidly switch to other vaccines if they prove more effective (eg, nasal vaccines), and to modified mRNA vaccines that better target variants. [because mRNA non vaccines suck and are not effective]

We really do suggest reading the document "Human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic: a retrospective and prospective analysis". It really does have a lot of dirt written by Gosten, a top WHO human rights advisor that we can all use against the WHO and member states with some really good suggestions we can use to create new policies:

This is a decent proposal that IOJ can get behind: “Global health with justice embedded into legislation and institution All that we have proposed so far in this Health Policy will not be enough. People will still not trust unaccountable governments during health emergencies.

Furthermore, the extensive human rights violations during the COVID-19 pandemic, with roots preceding the pandemic, demand equally extensive structural reforms.

A new rights-based national and global governance for the right to health would respond to the daily health emergency of health inequities that COVID-19 revealed and reinforced. Future governance, and the mechanisms that underpin it, must ensure equitable and effective responses to health emergencies by embedding the right to health, accountability, participation, and equity in global and national policies and international responses.”

The treatise not only shows the WHO’s main human rights advisors completely know and admit the WHO and Member States violated human rights on a massive scale never seen, but it also shows how they use human rights to slip in profitable crap that VIOLATES human rights. They are really good at it. Its exactly how they trick member states into agreeing with nonsense like the treaty provisions and IHR amendments.

Donate To The Sue The WHO Legal Fund

Thats a small recap from IOJ - Below is the short NYT article to learn more about the sordid details and the link to the full human rights treatise.

Verbatim posted below from January 28, 2023 New York Post:

The group, which includes Chelsea Clinton, is also calling for an international effort to "address misinformation."

Chelsea Clinton Pushes WHO Power Grab to Manage the World’s Next Pandemic

Chelsea Clinton and a group of fellow globalists are pushing for a World Health Organization-led power grab—lavishly funded by American taxpayers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The global health crisis we have been facing can be turned into a historical opportunity to construct an equitable global health and human rights architecture that advances health security and justice,” declared the former First Daughter and nine highly credentialed public health advocates in the Jan. 14 edition of The Lancet, the venerable peer-reviewed medical journal.

The dense, 12-page treatise, “Human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic: a retrospective and prospective analysis,” demands a “global funding mechanism” to extract $48 billion a year—equivalent to the entire American foreign aid budget in 2021—from the US and other wealthy nations for “public health emergency spending.”

“This means vastly more funding from high-income countries to support low-income and middle-income countries,” the group wrote, without providing a specific formula for national contributions.

Some of that cash would bankroll a “global equitable distribution facility” for medical supplies, treatments, and vaccines—sending precious materials to poorer nations ahead of Americans in need, and potentially handing fat contracts to well-connected health nonprofits.

But critics warned the global quasi-government entity envisioned by lead author Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown Law professor and WHO apologist, could threaten personal freedom and US sovereignty.

🔗Source: The New York Post

Donate To The Sue The WHO Legal Fund

Did You Notice They All Admit They Violated Mass Human Rights?

Serious Solution To Prevent Future Tyranny:

Its time to sue the WHO and also sue HHS, FDA, CDC, EMA, All International vaccine regulators, and all sponsors such as Pfizer, AstraZenica, etc to demand they stop misleading all the nations as to science.

They must all be sued, discredited, prosecuted and held to account. HHS must be reformed and the WHO must be prohibited from controlling HHS in order to protect the health, safety and well being of the people of Earth and national health system itself! HHS advises 190+ countries according to their document Global Strategy. And their advice mostly sucks. They all gotta go!

People raise a LOT of money for so many useless or ineffective remedies lately.

We need you to support this main lawsuit against W.H.O., HHS, FDA, CDC, EMA, Pfizer, etc and our peripheral lawsuits that will be needed.

Donate To The Sue The WHO Legal Fund

WHO, FDA etc are all in default in our record, meaning IOJ has earned the exclusive right to sue and waive WHO’s immunity!

Litigation using our record and international law - in international court - is honestly the only thing that stands a chance to stop these madmen from taking over public health long term in our opinion.

IOJ and humanity NEEDS you to step up and support Sue The WHO right NOW.

We have a real chance of winning our cases. We actually believe we can’t lose.

Every day and night we work to finish the case(s) and they are very, very close to filing.

It is our mission to create huge changes in public health policy WITHOUT the WHO’s junk science and oppressive recommendations.

See ya WHO, FDA, and all evil covid-19 “vaccine” regulators. We are taking your ass to court. We are also going to win because you are all in dishonor.

IOJ readers will hear a LOT more about our huge main case very shortly. We are preparing to launch Sue The WHO with full details.

WHO and their wrongdoer cohorts are going to be held responsible. Mark our words.

Donate To The Sue The WHO Legal Fund

