First of 3! Please sign & Share the demand If you haven’t signed it yet!

Sign here: http://www.suethewho.org

Legal CASE #1 - IOJ vs FDA, HHS and DOW (DoD)!

People don’t quite understand this but, The Department of War’s (formerly DoD) Operation Warp Speed delivering bio agents like candy is void, we got the proof for the court.

States have the power and are able to refer our disputes ( such as the amendments to the IHR) But… It’s Really Up to the States! Which is why were all sending them a demand as well as suing in Federal court!

Taking Justice In Our Own Hands When The State Lets Us All Down!

We need to STOP void mRNA bio agents on civilians! We have the Proof and will explain more about that this week, we want to make a huge difference and make an actual impact! An example would be to get people the right to sue for insurance and expose the dark energy that has been veiled over the eyes of many regarding the COVID-19 bio agents!

The U.S. Department of Defense (”DOD”) violated 50 U.S.C. § 1520a by failing to submit the mandatory Congressional report before conducting biological agent programs on the civilian population, as confirmed by Freedom of Information Act response: “NO RECORDS RESPONSIVE”; FDA violated its own January 2020 gene therapy guidance by classifying mRNA products as “vaccines” when FDA’s own guidance defines “in vitro transcribed RNA” as gene therapy; FDA confirmed that children have died from products authorized under this void authority chain, and FDA’s October 2020 “Slide 16” identified anticipated adverse events — including deaths — that were not disclosed to the public before authorization;

CASE #2 - IoJ vs USA & WHO!!!

IoJ vs the U.S. & World Health Organization! We believe after exhausting all legal remedies, which took 5 years of effort and multitude of court cases to succeed this far for humanity! With all of the judicial confessions extracted from the Costa Rican Government officials, we’re able to strengthen the legal pressure!

This case is so deeply involved - These cases are critical to humanity and are both tied to each other - here are a couple of points out of many in the legal documents.

The World Health Organization (”WHO”) issued Emergency Use Listings (”EULs”) for COVID-19 mRNA products based on its designation of the United States Food and Drug Administration (”FDA”) as a “Stringent Regulatory Authority”; WHO’s own website acknowledges that Emergency Use Listed products have “less certainty about safety and efficacy” — a material fact that was not disclosed to populations receiving these products; The Pan American Health Organization (”PAHO”) collected over $80 million annually in service fees through its Revolving Fund for products authorized under this void authority chain;

A snippet of the case and the Urgency of the matter!

STATEMENT OF EXTREME URGENCY 1. The United States will cease to be a member of the World Health Organization effective January 22, 2026, at 12:01 AM. 2. Today is January 16, 2026. There are 6 days remaining before withdrawal.

3. WHO Constitution Article 75 provides: “Any question or dispute concerning the interpretation or application of this Constitution which is not settled by negotiation or by the Health Assembly shall be referred to the International Court of Justice in conformity with the Statute of that Court, unless the parties concerned agree on another mode of settlement.”

4. Plaintiffs have five (5) concrete, documented disputes with WHO concerning the interpretation and application of the WHO Constitution. WHO Ethics fully ignored one dispute. WHO Ethics referred the other four to Member States. The United States was asked to address these disputes and has done nothing. None has been settled.

5. Once the United States withdraws from WHO, Plaintiffs will PERMANENTLY and IRREVERSIBLY lose:

a. The ability to invoke Article 75 dispute resolution; b. International Court of Justice jurisdiction over their disputes; c. Access to the sole international forum for WHO Constitutional disputes; and d. Treaty-based rights that cannot be restored after withdrawal.

6. This loss cannot be remedied by money damages.

7. This loss cannot be undone after January 22, 2026.

8. The impending deadline makes this case “capable of repetition yet evading review.” See Southern Pacific Terminal Co. v. ICC, 219 U.S. 498 (1911).

9. Plaintiffs request emergency ex parte relief under FRCP 65(b)(1).

Share

Support Nuremberg Hearing Project Multi Prong Approach! The Time is Now! These are only 2 of the legal actions IoJ will be taking on for the New years 1st Q. We will be announcing more soon! We are hitting them from EVERY ANGLE! We NEED funding to sustain all these legal actions over time! Write us directly for a tax deductible letter for your records contact@interestofjustice.org

Support The Legal Battle!

Leave a comment



