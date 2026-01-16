6 Day Countdown For U.S. To Sue The WHO; Nuremberg Hearing Project/Stop Covid Vax Now - 3 Remedies Available In USA? Countdown for Justice USA Begins- Sign & Share Far And Wide!
IoJ is would like you to understand what we're doing this week and why its so important
First of 3! Please sign & Share the demand If you haven’t signed it yet!
Sign here: http://www.suethewho.org
Legal CASE #1 - IOJ vs FDA, HHS and DOW (DoD)!
People don’t quite understand this but, The Department of War’s (formerly DoD) Operation Warp Speed delivering bio agents like candy is void, we got the proof for the court.
States have the power and are able to refer our disputes ( such as the amendments to the IHR) But… It’s Really Up to the States! Which is why were all sending them a demand as well as suing in Federal court!
Your Children Were Used in a Military Experiment. Nuremberg Hearing Project Is Launching
Taking Justice In Our Own Hands When The State Lets Us All Down!
We need to STOP void mRNA bio agents on civilians! We have the Proof and will explain more about that this week, we want to make a huge difference and make an actual impact! An example would be to get people the right to sue for insurance and expose the dark energy that has been veiled over the eyes of many regarding the COVID-19 bio agents!
The U.S. Department of Defense (”DOD”) violated 50 U.S.C. § 1520a by failing to submit the mandatory Congressional report before conducting biological agent programs on the civilian population, as confirmed by Freedom of Information Act response: “NO RECORDS RESPONSIVE”;
FDA violated its own January 2020 gene therapy guidance by classifying mRNA products as “vaccines” when FDA’s own guidance defines “in vitro transcribed RNA” as gene therapy;
FDA confirmed that children have died from products authorized under this void authority chain, and FDA’s October 2020 “Slide 16” identified anticipated adverse events — including deaths — that were not disclosed to the public before authorization;
CASE #2 - IoJ vs USA & WHO!!!
IoJ vs the U.S. & World Health Organization! We believe after exhausting all legal remedies, which took 5 years of effort and multitude of court cases to succeed this far for humanity! With all of the judicial confessions extracted from the Costa Rican Government officials, we’re able to strengthen the legal pressure!
This case is so deeply involved - These cases are critical to humanity and are both tied to each other - here are a couple of points out of many in the legal documents.
The World Health Organization (”WHO”) issued Emergency Use Listings (”EULs”) for COVID-19 mRNA products based on its designation of the United States Food and Drug Administration (”FDA”) as a “Stringent Regulatory Authority”;
WHO’s own website acknowledges that Emergency Use Listed products have “less certainty about safety and efficacy” — a material fact that was not disclosed to populations receiving these products;
The Pan American Health Organization (”PAHO”) collected over $80 million annually in service fees through its Revolving Fund for products authorized under this void authority chain;
A snippet of the case and the Urgency of the matter!
STATEMENT OF EXTREME URGENCY
1. The United States will cease to be a member of the World Health Organization effective January 22, 2026, at 12:01 AM.
2. Today is January 16, 2026. There are 6 days remaining before withdrawal.
3. WHO Constitution Article 75 provides:
“Any question or dispute concerning the interpretation or application of this Constitution which is not settled by negotiation or by the Health Assembly shall be referred to the International Court of Justice in conformity with the Statute of that Court, unless the parties concerned agree on another mode of settlement.”
4. Plaintiffs have five (5) concrete, documented disputes with WHO concerning the interpretation and application of the WHO Constitution. WHO Ethics fully ignored one dispute. WHO Ethics referred the other four to Member States. The United States was asked to address these disputes and has done nothing. None has been settled.
5. Once the United States withdraws from WHO, Plaintiffs will PERMANENTLY and IRREVERSIBLY lose:
a. The ability to invoke Article 75 dispute resolution;
b. International Court of Justice jurisdiction over their disputes;
c. Access to the sole international forum for WHO Constitutional disputes; and
d. Treaty-based rights that cannot be restored after withdrawal.
6. This loss cannot be remedied by money damages.
7. This loss cannot be undone after January 22, 2026.
8. The impending deadline makes this case “capable of repetition yet evading review.” See Southern Pacific Terminal Co. v. ICC, 219 U.S. 498 (1911).
9. Plaintiffs request emergency ex parte relief under FRCP 65(b)(1).
Support Nuremberg Hearing Project Multi Prong Approach! The Time is Now! These are only 2 of the legal actions IoJ will be taking on for the New years 1st Q. We will be announcing more soon! We are hitting them from EVERY ANGLE! We NEED funding to sustain all these legal actions over time! Write us directly for a tax deductible letter for your records contact@interestofjustice.org
A lot will depend on the trip to Davos by Trump and his team; suing the WHO may or may not be part of an overall agenda where accountability may begin to be demanded, legally or in some other form; either way the main thrust of the Trump visit has to be the assertion or reassertion of American sovereignty as the new policy now governing U.S. actions in the world; Trump needs to remind the globalist elites and their cronies that America in 2026 is back and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence; the Founding Fathers and Revolution were all about resisting global imperialism in 1776 and we are still fighting the same battle today against forces which would now control the entire world; the lessons from history have always been there but repeatedly ignored as they were with the Nuremberg Code which mirrored the same vision and hope for future generations as the Declaration did, and as they both still do as immortal documents.
Wish I could afford to 'upgrade to founding'! Took action and shared.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
MISTAKES! WERE NOT MADE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.