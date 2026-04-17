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HEADS UP! THE HORROR SHOW CONTINUES - ACTION INCOMING

307 Amendments. 184 Countries Bound.

Six Days Left on the PABS Deal.

Keep Your Eyes On This.

April 16, 2026

They did it.

Nobody stopped them.

We definitely tried! Sigh.

May 27, 2024 — the 77th World Health Assembly unfortunately adopted 307 amendments to the INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS. The legally binding framework governing how 196 nations respond to health emergencies. Those amendments entered into force September 19, 2025.

Right now, roughly 184 countries on this planet are bound by rules their parliaments never debated and most of their citizens have never heard of.

11 said no.

The rest? Silence was manufactured into consent.

SIX DAYS — THE PABS DEAL April 27 through May 1, 2026. Six negotiating days before the World Health Assembly. That’s what’s left to finalize the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system. Its coming up soon! Stay tuned!

THE TRAP

Understand the mechanism before the substance. Because the mechanism is where they got most countries trapped.

IHR amendments adopted at the World Health Assembly automatically bind ALL 196 States Parties unless they actively opt out. Default is consent. Silence equals yes.

Every other treaty in international law works the opposite way. You sign. You ratify. Your parliament votes. Not here. Here you’re bound unless you formally notify the WHO Director-General of rejection within a set window.

The 2022 amendments SHORTENED that window from 18 months to 10. By the time most parliaments understood what was in the 307 amendments, the clock was already running out on them.

The amendments violated Article 55(2) of the IHR — which requires proposed amendments be communicated to Member States at least FOUR MONTHS before the vote. The Working Group kept extending meetings through April 2024. Text was still being negotiated weeks before the vote.

Not a technicality. This was a serious procedural violation of WHO’s own constitution. The entire adoption is legally defective. TOTALLY VOID DAMMIT!

WHAT’S IN THE 307 AMENDMENTS

The full provision breakdown is documented. Here’s what should keep you up at night.

Article 12 — One Person. Your Country. Tedros Makes The Call.

The Director-General (Tedros, the Ethiopian accused of being a literal terrorist, and his successors) can unilaterally declare a PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN — even over the objection of the member state where the threat originates. One unelected official in Geneva decides the fate of the world. No vote. No debate. Your country says there’s no emergency. He says there is. He wins.

Brand New “Pandemic Emergency” Trigger

They invented a new classification. Not just a label — a legal trigger that activates expanded WHO powers. Who decides when it applies? The Director-General. One person.

Intermediate Alerts + Regional Emergency Powers

Two more tools built from scratch. The Director-General can issue intermediate alerts unilaterally. WHO Regional Directors — answering to Geneva, not your parliament — can now declare regional emergencies. That power didn’t exist before September 2025. It does now.

Article 44 — Mandatory Funding

States Parties must “maintain or increase domestic funding” to support implementation. Not optional. Not aspirational. Your tax money, legally obligated to fund WHO compliance.

Article 44bis — Financial Extraction Without Constitutional Authority

A new global financial mechanism. Article 21 of the WHO Constitution has no provision for this. It’s outside their own constitutional authority and they did it anyway.

No definition of where the money comes from. No definition of where it goes. No transparency. No audit trail. Unelected bureaucrats controlling a wealth transfer system that nobody in any parliament voted to create.

Articles 15-18 — The Pharmaceutical Gatekeeper

Vaccination certificates are only recognized for international travel when the product is WHO pre-qualified. WHO charges substantial fees for that prequalification.

If your product isn’t WHO-approved, your citizens can’t use it to cross a border. The WHO becomes the tollbooth between pharmaceutical companies and your right to travel.

Digital Health Certificates — Surveillance Infrastructure

Legal basis for digital health certificates and passenger locator forms. WHO is building a Global Digital Health Certification Network — the GDHCN. Tracking and restricting movement based on health status.

Privacy. Religious freedom. Freedom of movement. All subordinated to a digital pass controlled by an organization that claims immunity from national courts.

Article 54bis — Compliance Enforcement

A standing committee to monitor whether nations comply. Comply with what? With directives from unelected officials who can declare emergencies over your objection, mandate your funding, force pharmaceutical products on your citizens, and track them with digital certificates.

THE PANDEMIC TREATY

While the IHR fight was happening, WHO also negotiated a separate “Pandemic Agreement.” Adopted at the 78th World Health Assembly, May 20, 2025. 124 in favor, 0 objections, 11 abstentions.

The word “pandemic” appears 239 times in the agreement. Never defined. The adopted version was stripped to a skeleton — most contentious provisions punted to later negotiations so it would pass. Nations voted on an incomplete document.

Gain-of-function research (if thats even a real thing)? Not addressed. Conflicts of interest? Not addressed. Secrecy? Business as usual — recognized stakeholders were locked out of drafting meetings.

The hardest question of PABS got kicked to a separate negotiation. And it’s about to be decided.

SIX DAYS — THE PABS DEAL

April 27 through May 1, 2026. Six negotiating days before the World Health Assembly. That’s what’s left to finalize the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system. It will be here very soon! Tick tock…

On paper — countries share pathogen data, everyone gets equitable access to the products made from it.

In practice — roughly 100 low-and-middle income countries are demanding mandatory benefit-sharing. High-income countries are blocking it to protect pharmaceutical patents. No consensus. Enormous gap.

20% of medical countermeasure production gets donated to WHO in a pandemic — distributed “based on need.” WHO decides what need means.

The closed loop nobody talks about — Pharma pays annual fees to WHO. WHO pre-qualifies Pharma’s products. Nations are required to use WHO-prequalified products for travel certificates. Pharma funds WHO. WHO certifies Pharma. You pay for both.

Meanwhile the U.S. is running bilateral PEPFAR deals compelling countries receiving HIV/TB/malaria aid to share “pathogens with epidemic potential” — biological material and genetic sequence data within 5 days of detection. Binding for 25 years. The aid runs through 2030.

Rich countries want the data. They don’t want to share what they make from it. Aid money as leverage to extract “pathogen” samples from the poorest nations on earth.

WHO SAID NO?

July 19, 2025 was the rejection deadline.

Out of 196 States Parties, 11 thankfully formally rejected.

• United States — Rejected July 18, 2025. RFK Jr. and Rubio joint statement citing sovereignty. Full WHO withdrawal underway.

• Italy — Full permanent rejection. Strongest sovereignty stand in Europe.

• Israel — Withdrew from adoption after internal review.

• Austria — Legal objection. Refused to bypass parliament.

• Argentina — Rejected. Subsequently withdrew from WHO entirely.

• Brazil — Rejected. Needs parliamentary approval.

• Canada — Rejected. Needs parliamentary approval.

• Germany — Rejected. Needs parliamentary approval.

• Netherlands — Rejected. Also rejected 2022 amendments.

• Czech Republic — Rejected.

• Philippines — Rejected.

Extended deadline nations — rejected the 2022 amendments, kept the original 18-month window —

• New Zealand — Rejected March 16, 2026. Three days before deadline. Back to 2005 IHR.

• Slovakia — Rejected early March 2026. Only 2005 regulations binding.

• Iran — Has until September 19, 2026.

Russia dissociated from the resolution. Not a formal rejection — a political signal.

Of those 11+ rejections, seven were procedural. “We need more time.” “Our parliament hasn’t voted.” Temporary. They could still accept.

Likely permanent? Four. United States, Italy, Israel, Argentina.

WHO is counting on the rest coming back.

And the other 184 countries? Bound. Most citizens unaware. Most parliaments never voted.

THE INSTITUTION BEHIND ALL OF THIS

2,371 positions eliminated by mid-2026. Management halved — 14 directors to 7. Departments slashed — 76 to 34. Budget cut 22%. $1.05 BILLION funding gap for 2026-2027. Additional $660 million hole. U.S. withdrawal blew a $1.7 billion crater.

An organization that can’t make payroll is declaring pandemic emergencies in sovereign nations, building global surveillance, creating financial extraction mechanisms, coordinating pharmaceutical allocation, and enforcing compliance through a standing committee.

Soon the nations meet up and will take six days to finalize the PABS deal with no democratic mandate.

THIS ISN’T OVER

The IHR amendments are in force for 184 countries. The Pandemic Treaty is adopted but gutted. The PABS deal is six days from being locked in. And the institution behind all of it is hemorrhaging staff and money.

None of this is slowing down. It’s accelerating!

Keep your eyes on this. IoJ will return with a protest letter we can all send while they are in session for the 6 days of negotiating April 27 - May 1. Im more concentrated on the covid shot cases to file, but Ill definitely work hard and make time to figure out and create a legally blocking letter that we can send in mass to tell the States to reject this madness! Ill get it ready in time and we can all make some noise to say HELL NO! Stay tuned here.

I’ll be right back, and for those following the legal saga, rest assured IoJ is just about to make the first of a new series of FORMIDABLE court cases against the covid crime sprees and experimental shots.

Lets see if we can finally get the covid shot poison off the market!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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IoJ needs way more paid subscribers to fund the upcoming legal actions! Hero’s are still really needed to support this work of serious legal actions!

Tick tock - IoJ is going through the cases and about to file the first of a series of lawsuits to stop the damn shots. If you want to help us hold wrongdoers to account - most people gave up - but IoJ is about to KICK THEIR FREAKING ASSES in court!

YES, IoJ still needs YOU to help support this critical ongoing litigation!

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Lets join forces and take care of the business of Just Us - Justice isn’t easy. Lets do it!

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