The WHO meets in 6 days for the 76th WHA to discuss the pandemic treaty and to adopt more unacceptable IHR Amendments that will change international law. This is an attempt to change customary international law through “public health”.

Public Health is a very highly specialized body of law. In 6 days they want to meet up and discuss how the WHO can change it by doing two parallel processes:

1. Changing the IHR, and

2. Creating a shiny new pandemic treaty or accord.

According to WHO’s January 24, 2022 document with the longest title ever, the two parallel processes could create an excessive burden on Member States:

“Strengthening of the International Health Regulations (2005) through a process for revising the regulations through potential amendments - Draft decision proposed by Albania, Australia, Canada, Colombia, India, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Peru, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Uruguay and Member States of the European Union”

the WHO says: “(PP7) Bearing in mind the importance of ensuring coherence, complementarity and communication between different processes that will run in parallel, including the process for developing the new instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and the ongoing work under resolution WHA74.7, and ensuring coordination between those processes in order to avoid creating an excessive burden on Member States.”

“(OP1.1) To note that the WGPR will include, as part of its ongoing work, dedicated time to allow for discussions on strengthening of the IHR (2005), including through implementation, compliance and potential amendments. (OP1.2) To urge Member States to take all appropriate measures to consider potential amendments to the IHR (2005), with the understanding that this would not lead to reopening the entire instrument for renegotiation. Such amendments should be limited in scope and address specific and clearly identified issues, challenges, including equity, technological or other developments, or gaps that could not effectively be addressed otherwise but are critical to supporting effective implementation and compliance of the IHR (2005), and their universal application for the protection of all people of the world from the international spread of disease in an equitable manner.”

IOJ noticed in February 2023 many member states were saying there are over 300 IHR Amendments and they could not read all of them, so they were all grateful to the IHRRC for their final report to guide them in deliberations. That report, which the over burdened States are relying on has unethical vaccine passport and misinformation policing proposals that would violate international law norms if adopted, perhaps because the IHRRC has at least one member with conflicts, a WHO official representative, Lawrence O Gostin, the main human rights scholar on the review committee.

The IHR Amendment meetings were a mess with many proposals being held over to the next weeks treaty process to determine there instead of as an IHR amendment.

The Pandemic Treaty Meetings so far were just as much of an unproductive debacle due to the WHO throwing too much, too fast at the bewildered States, and lets face it, all rubbish to push mRNA as a “health product” and implement a “Global Health Pass” to tack and trace YOU.

They actually want to make those into law. NO. mRNA is experimental madness and NOT a “health product”. The WHO is out of their minds to discuss this next week.

We, the people of the light, will not let them make treaties and instruments that unethically proclaim experimental mRNA is a “health product” that you need a “Global Health Passport” for.

Sign the Global Petitions if you haven’t yet, These notice and demands will soon be used in court in our Sue The WHO campaign. Every signature counts!

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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