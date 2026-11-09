Footage · CPAC via the Allison Inquiry · Nov 5, 2026 · Parliament Hill, Ottawa. Edited by IoJ with captions. Full press conference here.

Canada still allows COVID-19 shots for babies as young as six months, under a law that exempts them from the safety reports every other new drug has to file, Allison Inquiry lead counsel Shawn Buckley said at a Parliament Hill press conference on November 5.

Buckley spoke beside Conservative MP Dean Allison, who chaired the inquiry’s four days of hearings in September. A long list of countries stopped giving the shots to healthy children years ago.

“It begs the question, are Canadian children guinea pigs for the COVID-19 vaccine?” — Shawn Buckley

Buckley read the list out loud. Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the United Kingdom, named in Alberta’s own government task force report. Then the ones his volunteer researchers added, including Ireland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, South Korea and Australia. In Canada, Health Canada authorized the shots for children as young as 6 months back in 2022.

The Alberta report Buckley quoted came out in January 2025. Its chapter eight recommends ending COVID-19 shots for healthy children and teenagers “as other jurisdictions have done.” Almost two years later, Buckley says no province has followed it, and most Canadians never even heard the report existed.

The law that let them skip the safety reports

On September 16, 2020, before any company had even applied, Health Minister Patty Hajdu signed an INTERIM ORDER for COVID-19 drugs. To approve one, the Minister only needed “sufficient evidence” that the benefits outweigh the risks, “having regard to the uncertainties.”

Compare that to the regular rule in Canada’s Food and Drug Regulations, section C.08.002. A new drug submission has to include —

paragraph (g) — “detailed reports of the tests made to establish the safety of the new drug”

paragraph (h) — “substantial evidence of the clinical effectiveness of the new drug”

The interim order expired, but the exemption didn’t. Subsection (2.1), on the books right now, says a manufacturer may file for a “public health emergency drug” a submission “that does not meet the requirements set out in paragraphs (2)(g) and (h).” The safety reports and the effectiveness proof are exactly what’s waived.

“The pharmaceutical companies could get approval to use their COVID-19 vaccines in Canada without even submitting safety data, without even submitting efficacy data to Health Canada.” — Shawn Buckley

Buckley says COVID-19 vaccines are “the only drugs in Canada exempted from having to have safety and efficacy proven that I’m aware of,” and he says Health Canada’s product pages still tell the public they’re safe and effective. He asked the obvious question. Is COVID-19 still an emergency in November 2026?

If a shot never had to prove it was safe or that it works before approval, and it’s going into six-month-old babies, isn’t that an experiment? Buckley asked whether Canadian children are being used as guinea pigs. Why should anyone let this stand?

Two more numbers came from Dean Allison. Canada paid tainted-blood victims about $2 billion. The vaccine-injured have received $20 million so far. And a records request covering millions of pages of vaccine and adverse reaction files reportedly drew a 15-year processing extension from Health Canada, since narrowed.

A quick thank you to the team at the Allison Inquiry for not letting this go. IoJ appreciates their efforts so much to bring this information to the public.

An inquiry can ask. A court can order an answer.

Buckley said it himself — “the Allison Inquiry cannot make recommendations.” It can only call on Health Canada and the provinces to explain. They don’t have to.

IoJ doesn’t condone this in Canada or anywhere else, and we hope cases like ours get filed in more countries. When laws clash, the higher law is supposed to win, and that’s what IoJ is asking a US judge to enforce right now. With that case at a key moment this week, here’s how the law stands.

What a lot of people don’t realize is that US law doesn’t actually allow this. Other laws, like the emergency use rules, opened the door, but Congress passed one very specific law that shuts it. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Department of Defense can’t test a chemical or biological agent on civilians without their INFORMED CONSENT. Yet the Pentagon co-ran Operation Warp Speed, and the Army signed Pfizer’s $10 billion COVID shot contract in December 2020.

Courts have stopped experimental shots before. In 2004 a federal judge halted the military’s anthrax shots for soldiers because they were experimental and given without consent. Congress first passed that ban in 1977, and IoJ has found no case where a court has ever enforced it. Lady Xylie is in federal court right now against the Department of Defense and the FDA in Eshleman v. Hegseth to be the first. It’s a MANDAMUS case, a court order forcing an agency to do a duty the law already gives it, and it also asks the FDA to answer the petition to pull the mRNA shots off the market.

They’re not allowed to use us or our children as guinea pigs, and there’s every reason for hope. It’s up to us to take them to court and win. Lady Xylie will have an update tomorrow, the day the government’s answer is due.

We know it gets exhausting to keep hearing about these shots, and that fatigue works in their favor. The people behind them are counting on everyone getting tired and looking away. That’s why IoJ keeps sharing every inquiry, every document and every person brave enough to speak up, so they don’t get away with it.

If you’re sick of these shots and want them stopped, this is the case to back, and now is when it counts. IoJ knows of no other case like it. To get these shots off the market, someone has to show in court that they were used against the law, and that’s what this case is built to do. A win in the US can ripple into other countries and their laws.

Lady Xylie needs legal help on this case right now, while the government prepares its answer, and IoJ needs as much support as possible. If you’ve ever wanted to give big to a cause, this is it. If you’ve been blessed with the means, step up now, when you’re needed most. Every gift goes to legal costs, filing fees and court costs, only if and when it’s right for you. We are NOT giving up or giving in!

Your support is appreciated and necessary to beat the dark forces & their injections in court!

Stop the COVID Shots — Back the Legal Fund

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Related reading

2 new mRNA shots approved as Health Canada blacks out cancer-linked SV40 evidence — the same regulator, the same week, a different redaction.

RFK Jr., FDA and DoD answer for the mRNA shots in court — where the US mandamus case stands.

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