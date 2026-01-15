7 Day countdown for U.S. to Sue The WHO!! We absolutely need everyones help to pressure asap!

Click Here to Sign: http://www.suethewho.org

There is only 7 days left before the United States leaves the World Health Organization & do DUTY TO SUE W.H.O.

Right now as we speak, IoJ Has been in communication with the US State Department, oversight of International Organizations to pressure the United States to DO THEIR DAMN DUTY to quickly invoke Article 75 of the WHO Constitution which is the referral of our PCR fraud, Vax fraud experiment, IHR amendments and WHO censoring our orgs to the ICJ to “settle the disputes” between IoJ (for humanity).



This is our last chance before the United States leaves the World Health Organization on January 22, 2026 and still hold them accountable!!!

This is the window for the People (government), to uphold and enforce the duty of the United States as a Member State to the World Health Organization to help IoJ seek Justice for Humanity!

Hear us out for a moment ….

We honestly don’t know that the State Department will even do anything!… But we HAVE to build a record or we can’t sue in court due to needing to exhaust all remedies available.

If you want to hold the WHO responsible, in the event they don’t do anything, how about we all team up and Interest of Justice will take them to court before it’s too late!

Sign the demand and if you feel we are doing a good job staying the course 5 years to get humanity to this critical point, please donate generously to the Court cases which we will be using to enforce the United States and WHO to do their duties to stop GLOBAL BIOLOGICAL AGENT EXPERIMENTATION by LAW DAMMIT!

JOIN THE COUNTDOWN TO FORCE U.S. TO SUE THE WHO - OR DON’T WORRY WITH YOUR HELP IOJ WILL DO IT IF U.S. FLAKES OUT!!!

CALLING ALL SPONSORS!!! We all know the U.S. will VERY likely FAIL to do their duty to SUE THE WHO by the 22nd while still members of WHO.

You can be a hero right now when needed most and help to SPONSOR the IOJ backup URGENT DISTRICT COURT lawsuits so the WHO doesn’t get away with “emergency experimentation" on your nation. WHO is NOT immune in this case. Period. Lets make things right together team!

7 day countdown for USA to to duty to Sue the WHO! Feel free to call me +1 323-244-2960 (Dustin) for sponsorships, getting involved and supporting the cases!

Donate To Sue The WHO!

Share

Leave a comment