Please sign & share to tell UN and leaders NO!

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

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NOTICE: IOJ Needs help this month! Please support if you are able! Thanks team. We can absolutely win this battle for truth and freedom against UN-WHO with your help.

There are only 8 days left until really horrible legal international agreements are made that affect us all.

Yesterday we started the countdown at 10 days but apparently we are not good at math haha!

Also, sorry to everyone who went in circles yesterday because the phones were not showing a sign in form! It’s fixed! We appreciate you going through so much effort and we apologize for any inconvenience! Please sign and share! SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

On September 20, 2023 the UN and States are signing the UN Political Declaration and the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENT PROCEDURE applies. IT IS NOT GOOD. Hate speech laws to censor us all, sharing of “pathogens with pandemic potential”, turning covid temporary measures permanent, $500B Yearly SDG Stimulus to “rescue” the failing SDG’s that are totally unscientific.

Read The Following Letter To Easily REJECT The UN Political Declaration

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

LETTER TO

All Global Decision Makers & Delegates

UN Secretary General

Regarding the UN Political Declaration and FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE to be adopted September 20, 2023

Be it known:

We, the vulnerable marginalized primary stakeholders affirm our commitment to the unequivocal rules of science as a main part of the global health security apparatus.

The people have the right to a hearing for UN to show us the science. The right to a hearing becomes critical when the governments are acting to limit human rights, as is currently underway through UN instruments and the new legal frameworks being created such as the UN Political Declaration.

During the 2020 -2023 WHO PHEIC and covid-19 declared pandemic emergency, human rights experts working within the WHO found that human rights were limited unnecessarily and unethically. Understanding these limitations to human rights were not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation, according to science. Instead, the limitations to rights arose due to countries being bound by IHR 43 to legally but unethically follow WHO contentious and debatable “technical” and "information management" recommendations. Many experts were censored and persecuted for expressing their opinion that WHO is engaging in scientific fraud at worst or at best relying on clear misinterpretations of law and UN over-alarmism.

We affirm it is time the public officials show us the science, or the courts should issue precautionary measures against all UN Programs regarding pandemic preparedness and response or "UN information management".

We reaffirm our commitment to demand the UN prove science for all 17 SDG's prior to signing any political declaration which seeks to effectively implement the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs and uphold all principles enshrined in it.

The 2030 Agenda remains as an unproven societal intervention and overly ambitious experiment based on the UN overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises that UN claims we face, but has still yet to prove through conclusive science.

The UN is stepping up our efforts to fight against racism, all forms of discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, stigmatization, hate speech at all levels, through cooperation, partnership and inclusion and respect for diversity, which so far has been disastrous for human rights as UN is directing and controlling a global persecution and censorship regime that discriminates and stigmatizes any scientific disagreement with the WHO, and will likely consider dissent as "dangerous and punishable hate speech". The UN only includes those who agfree with their agendas. Honeyed words cannot hide the UN is directing and controlling persecution of those who protest their agendas

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

*Global governance for the common future.* The idea of a "world Commission" for a centralized global governance on environmental sustainability issues must be questioned by peer reviewed studies of the best scientists outside of "The World Commission", to avoid conflicts of interest. The recognition that the many crises facing the planet are _interlocking crises_ that are elements of a single crisis of the whole and of the vital need for the active participation of all sectors of society in consultation and decisions relating to sustainable development is ill-equipped and merely a concept not proven by real science.

Universal Health coverage is the foreordained lead into a ill-fated socialist agenda using international law to ones own benefit to gain at the whim of funders for a one health agenda and is being opposed by millions of people, accredited health professionals and scientists worldwide. having a centralized information database connected to a pre programmed artificial intelligence system is a very dubitable goal and should be cautioned.

Peace and security cannot be realized through SDG's; and it is a false presumption by UN that peace and security will be at risk without sustainable development. We reaffirm the need to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights including the right to development, on effective rule of law and good governance at all levels and on transparent, effective and accountable institutions without the UN Agenda 2030 and SDG unnecessary and unsustainable financial commitments.

The 2030 Agenda remains a private unproven intervention in which UN is exploiting the children and youth of today so that they may act as propagandists and alarmists, pushing UN financial proposals in an absence of science, as critical agents of change an-d torchbearers of the 2030 Agenda for current and future generations.

We acknowledge the essential role of national parliaments in ensuring accountability for the due process by facilitating scientific hearings for the long list of disputed UN science presumptions prior to the effective implementation of the UN SDG goals and commitments under the 2030 Agenda.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

Affirming the need for hearings with the dissenting scientific community to ensure a non biased evidenced-based approach to evaluate the necessity, proportionality, feasibility, legality, risks and legitimacy of the highly contentious UN SDGs.

Recognizing the Addis Ababa Action Agenda budget is overly ambitious, unsustainable and based in a myriad of unproven presumptions regarding vaccines and climate change, among other unproven UN presumptions.

We are concerned about the persistent and long-term impacts from the spurious and wholly unscientific COVID-19 pandemic declaration of emergency not in good faith, which is not substantiated by science, in which the WHO used a faulty PCR diagnostic which creates overwhelming false positives to usher in a state of fear and limitations of rights that caused years of continued poverty and widening inequalities, and the multiple interlinked crises that are pushing our world to the brink, particularly in developing countries and for the poorest and most marginalized.

We reject Article 43 of the IHR which mandates that when science is limited, as in any novel or emergency situation, States "shall base their recommendations upon" WHO guidance and private organizations information, much of which is based on deception, disinformation, scientific cherrypicking and modeling manipulation, coersion and threat of global catastrophe if the UN is not abundantly funded. The reliance on the void IHR provision which forces States to use limited and biased information to make emergency recommendations upon is an international security threat and the IHR, as well as all amendments are hereby rejected for having caused damages during covid-19 declared emergency and beyond.

Climate change is not proven to be the source of biodiversity loss, desertification or harm, instead, it is local pollution, including plastic, air, and chemical pollution, that threaten planet and people rather than an unproven global climate issue.

We acknowledge that the unscientifically COVID-19 declared pandemic produced valuable lessons about how UN and Health Ministries are lobbied by Big Pharma and other WEF capitalist stakeholders who profit from emergency declarations, to work together to fast-track health, science, technology, and innovation and digital transformation for sustainable development, in a way which violates WHO MEURI ethical framework by being contrary to ethical obligations.

We remain diligent to the threats of gain of function or dual use research being embedded into the UN Political declaration and the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

We firmly denounce and reject the reckless FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE that aims to "Promote the fair, equitable and timely sharing of benefits arising from the use of pathogens, sequences or any other materials, with pandemic potential through a multilateral system taking into account relevant national and international laws, regulations, obligations and frameworks, in line with the work being undertaken in other relevant areas and by other United Nations and multilateral organizations or agencies, particularly the ongoing discussions of the International Negotiating Body and Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) in Geneva"

We firmly reject the UN overreaching their authority in the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE ('PP24. Express concern that health-related misinformation and disinformation negatively impacted routine immunization services globally, particularly affecting children under the age of 5, and in this regard emphasize that routine immunization is one the most efficient and cost-effective public health interventions with the greatest reach and demonstrated health outcomes, that play a crucial role in preventing pandemics and other health emergencies;') This clause is rooted in baseless presumptions which require a hearing to dispute; it also allows for UN to exercise authority not granted, to regulate the right of free opinion. This expansion of authority to UN to limit non derogable rights is unsustainable because it allows for the monopolization of health information, forcing States to base determinations on biased or false information, to the benefit of the UN's procurement suppliers; the dissenting scientific community, victims of the interventions, whistleblowers of government cover-ups and research misconduct can be censored to create a false health narrative and this must be avoided to preserve fundamental basic freedoms which are UN's duty to protect, not to violate by using labels and terms of art.

Sincerely,

YOU -

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

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PS: If you have not seen it yet - IOJ proudly has achieved the impossible - The worlds first indictment from a real prosecutor against a covid-19 lying experimenting Health Minister. Costa Rica has Nuremberg Code as law. Things are not looking so good for Tedros, the WHO and the Health Ministers who illegally experiment on humanity! Read more below!

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