September 4, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Gates testified about Epstein in June. Leon Black skipped his deposition Thursday and went to court instead. What separates those two outcomes is a body with contempt power. Share

Leon Black did not show up on Thursday to talk about his dealings with Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee had served him with two subpoenas back in June, during a closed-door voluntary interview that fell apart when lawmakers said he walked out and refused to answer questions about nondisclosure agreements. One subpoena demanded the agreements and related documents, and the other compelled him to return and sit for a sworn deposition.

Rather than appear, Black sued the committee in federal court and asked a judge to declare both subpoenas invalid and bar the committee from enforcing them, with his attorney describing the investigation as a fishing expedition that oversteps the committee’s authority.

The Republican and the Democrat who run that committee each criticized the move, and both said they would be meeting that same day to discuss whether to hold him in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS.

It is worth watching what happens next, because this sequence already ran once this year and it ended somewhere that most people never went back to check.

Back in January, both Clintons had defied bipartisan congressional subpoenas in the same Epstein investigation, and that contempt proceedings looked imminent. What happened afterward is their lawyers spent weeks making offers to testify voluntarily, each offer attaching conditions about how the questioning would be conducted, and the chairman rejected every version and set a hard deadline. The House then began moving toward an actual floor vote on contempt, and once it became clear that vote would carry, the Clintons agreed to appear on the committee’s terms rather than their own. The depositions were videotaped and transcribed with no time limit on the questioning. Hillary Clinton sat down on February 26 and Bill Clinton sat down the following day.

Nothing about that outcome involved persuasion, and nobody’s conscience was engaged by it. A body that held the power to compel testimony made clear it was about to use that power, and two former principals of the United States government went into a room and answered questions they had spent months trying to avoid.

Even Mr. Bill Gates, who a great many people were certain would never answer anything to anyone, went in on JUNE 10 and answered about Epstein.

The transcript is public and you can read it yourself, because Oversight released it on June 23. Gates told the committee that he should never have met with Epstein in the first place, characterized the meetings as an effort to raise money for his foundation, and called the entire association a grave error in judgment. He said he never saw Epstein participating in criminal conduct, and he denied victimizing anyone. Readers can weigh those answers however they see fit, but the answers now sit on a transcript with his name at the top and a date on the cover. None of it would exist to read if Congress had not first passed the EPSTEIN TRANSPARENCY ACT in late 2025, which forced the Justice Department to release more than three million pages of investigative material on January 30. A statute produced the documents and a subpoena produced the testimony, and neither one of those things happened because somebody decided on his own that the public deserved to know. Law works sometimes…

Three men were pulled into the same investigation. One of them answered questions, and the other two hired lawyers to argue about whether they were obligated to.

That distinction is why the next seven weeks matter, and it brings this to a courtroom in the north of the Netherlands.

If you have been following the Netherlands case against Bill Gates and the Pfizer CEO since the appeal to hear the expert witnesses, you know that one has been a long road. If it is new to you, here is the shape of it. A group of Dutch claimants who say they were harmed by the COVID injections, and misled about what those injections were, brought a civil case naming roughly seventeen defendants. Among them are the Dutch state, former prime minister Mark Rutte, former health minister Hugo de Jonge, Bill Gates, and Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla. The claimants asked the court to hear from a set of expert witnesses who were prepared to testify about how these products were developed and characterized, the lower court declined to hear them, and an appeal followed that hit a procedural snag in April. The issue was sorted out, and the court has since ruled that the expert witnesses can be heard. They are going to be there and they are going to testify.

That is worth sitting with, because - IT’S TRUE - the law does work sometimes. Not often enough, and never on a timeline anybody deserves, but it does often work, and it works most reliably for the people who stay in the process rather than the ones who decide the whole system is rigged and walk away from it. Remember that before giving up on any of this.

The merits hearing itself is set for OCTOBER 22 at the District Court of North Netherlands in Leeuwarden, and Gates has been ordered to appear there in person.

There is a great deal of talk right now that Bill Gates simply will not turn up. That may prove correct. It has to be weighed, though, against the fact that he answered questions under a congressional subpoena three months ago and has given sworn testimony in litigation on other occasions, which suggests the man does appear when a tribunal genuinely requires it of him. The variable was never really his willingness.

So the meaningful question is not whether Bill Gates would prefer to be in Leeuwarden this October, because obviously he would not prefer that. The question is precisely the one the Oversight Committee is working through with Leon Black at this moment, which is what a body actually does when a person decides that the order does not apply to him. If a court orders a man to appear and he declines, the answer has to be contempt with real consequence attached to it, because a finding that costs a defendant nothing is simply a receipt for the inconvenience, and a compulsion power that a court never exercises is not a power at all. It becomes a formality that wealthy defendants learn to price as cost of doing business.

None of this has produced accountability on anything like the scale the underlying conduct deserves, and that sucks. Depositions are not verdicts, a transcript is not a remedy, and not one person injured by any of this has been made whole by anything that happened inside that committee room. What has changed is smaller than that and still real. The transcript exists now and in January it did not. Depositions took place that nearly everyone insisted would never take place. Expert witnesses a court had already turned away are going to be heard after all. Leon Black is sitting in federal court this week specifically because he is afraid of a room with a stenographer in it, and that fear is itself a piece of information worth having.

Drip by drip al around the world powerful people are being made to answer - later than they should have been and nowhere near far enough.

Johnny Cash had a song about men like this. They can run on for a long time - but sooner or later God will CUT THEM DOWN… Heres the song as IoJ’s mantra:

Justice efforts actually do matter

COVID SHOTS WERE A CRIME AND BILLIONAIRES RAN FOR TOO LONG NOW

IoJ is not waiting on anyone else’s docket. Our own mandamus is filed against DoD, HHS and FDA, and those defendants have to answer it in writing. Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist, and Sasha Latypova, who spent her career running clinical trials for the pharmaceutical industry, are among the expert witnesses who will finally be heard in the Netherlands, and they are witnesses in our sister case as well. That overlap is not a coincidence so much as a shortage. There are only so many people with that background willing to say this under oath, and nowhere near enough cases carrying the argument.

Here is what our mandamus case contends. These products are going into children, pregnant women and six-month-old infants, while the government’s own regulatory record describes them in terms that meet the statutory definition of a biological agent. Congress banned the testing of biological agents on human subjects without consent, and required the Secretary of Defense to report to both Armed Services Committees THIRTY DAYS before any such test, under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a. Either that report was filed or it was not, and IoJ is asking a federal judge to make them say which.

Today is my birthday, and all I want is for us to keep making legal actions like these possible together as a team. Thank you to the few who already gave this morning, because that helps more than you may know. If anyone else wants to step up, that is the only present I’m asking for, and it is not for me. I pray for the mission to be finished, and justice efforts for every person who was hurt or died from the shots.

If you want your donation to show on the donor wall, remember to leave a comment and click show on wall as you donate - or it will stay private and not show up - either way, it all goes to the legal fund & helps so much! THANKS!

Don’t let them get away with it!

Big accountability and blessings to humanity,

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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