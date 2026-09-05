Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
Sep 5

Happy Birthday 🎂!

It will be interesting to see if Bill shows up.

Wonder if Melinda will be there to observe ( or watch him squirm in his seat along with the rest of us). I'm sure she has a few things to say his involvement with Epstein.

RE: the last straw and the demise of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation partnership.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Sep 5

Inspiring post ….on a great many levels.

Thank you.

Love from Australia.

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