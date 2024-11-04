First, Good News & PROOF if we keep up the pressure it WILL work - truth ALWAYS wins!!!

A health department in Idaho has voted to BAN the covid injections as they say the risks outweigh the benefits. A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.

Southwest District Health appears to be the first in the nation to be restricted from giving COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinations are an essential function of a public health department.

While policymakers in Texas banned health departments from promoting COVID vaccines and Florida’s surgeon general bucked medical consensus to recommend against the vaccine, governmental bodies across the country haven't blocked the vaccines outright.

“I’m not aware of anything else like this,” said Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials. She said health departments have stopped offering the vaccine because of cost or low demand, but not based on “a judgment of the medical product itself.”

The TIMING could not be better to try to put more pressure on WHO and Member State countries to stop the WHO authorized products!

We made the most important covid vaccine & PCR Dispute Complaint EVER

Below is a new formal complaint to countries and WHO to stop the mRNA vaccines and PCR testing for lack of informed consent.

We have a hearing November 11, 2024 about this and we want to get signatures on the following open letter/complaint to back us up. We will present this to EVERY REGULATOR, W.H.O., AND ALL COUNTRIES INVOLVED to show them we are not satisfied.

It’s URGENT to give it to the governments as we go into our Nov-11 hearing! Please sign and share if you agree with it! This is NOT like any other action so far.

WE MUST WORK OUR HARDEST TO STOP COVID VACCINES NOW!

We’re humbled and incredibly grateful for everyone who has stepped up so far to support our Hearing & case with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and others. We still have a long way to go, but drip by drip, step by step we get the mission accomplished right dear conscious creator friends! Justice takes Just US!

Please know that every effort you make matters—every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement helps carry us closer. If everyone could share this message and give what they can, no matter the amount, we believe we can reach the support we need to move forward. For those in the U.S., donations to Interest of Justice are tax-deductible under EIN 99-2410252. We are a reader-supported nonprofit, and every bit goes directly toward ensuring our case for humanity doesn’t falter at the final stretch. We need people with resources to step up and back us up, like we are trying to do for all of humanity! CONQUER OR DIE. Thank you for believing in this cause and for standing up for global justice. Let’s make this happen, together on a journey until we get to the end of the road. With deepest gratitude and determination,

The Interest of Justice Team

Letter to

World Health Organization, all Member States

Interest of Justice v. WHO, Costa Rica, and United States

Nature of the Dispute :

This international legal dispute arises from the alleged widespread misuse of products authorized under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) mechanism, which allowed the procurement, distribution, and administration of investigational vaccines without adequate informed consent regarding known risks to life and health. Interest of Justice alleges that the WHO, along with the governments of Costa Rica, the United States, UK and many Member State countries seriously breached their obligations under international and national laws by integrating these unproven interventions into national vaccine schedules, leading to harm to individuals’ lives and health.

Parties Involved :

Interest of Justice: The Claimant, a civil society international organization dedicated to protecting human rights and holding international organizations with their Member States accountable for unlawful conduct. World Health Organization (WHO): The wrongdoer, accused of authorizing the procurement and use of investigational vaccines under the Emergency Use Listing procedure without ensuring adequate safety standards, informed consent, or transparency in disclosing known risks. Government of Costa Rica: The wrongdoer, accused of violating its own biomedical research laws by signing procurement contracts for EUL-authorized vaccines without ensuring proper informed consent and without complying with legal requirements for safety guarantees in public health interventions. Government of the United States: The wrongdoer, accused of participating in the global distribution and administration of investigational vaccines without properly informing citizens of the risks involved in receiving such vaccines under the EUL, leading to serious harm.

Statement of Facts :

WHO Authorization of Unproven Interventions: The WHO, through its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure, authorized the use of investigational vaccines during the global pandemic. These vaccines, developed and distributed without full approval or comprehensive safety trials, were integrated into national vaccine schedules by countries such as Costa Rica and the United States. Waiver of Good Manufacturing Inspections and Safety Standards: Under the EUL mechanism, and "regulatory flexibility" WHO waived many of the good manufacturing inspections and safety protocols that would typically apply to vaccines. This waiver led to the distribution of vaccines that had not undergone sufficient testing to establish their long-term safety or efficacy. Lack of Informed Consent: Costa Rica, the United States and most WHO Member States integrated the WHO-authorized vaccines into their national vaccine schedules without ensuring that citizens were properly informed of the experimental nature of the vaccines and the potential risks to life and health. Informed consent, a core requirement under international human rights law and national biomedical laws, was disregarded. Serious Breaches of National and International Law: In Costa Rica, and many Member States procurement contracts for the investigational vaccines were signed without compliance with national laws requiring insurance for vaccine-related injuries and without proper risk disclosure.

In the United States, federal health authorities pushed for widespread use of EUL-authorized vaccines without providing the public with sufficient warnings about known risks, in breach of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations and the Nuremberg Code’s principles regarding human experimentation. Adverse Health Consequences: Many thousands, if not millions, of individuals in Costa Rica, the United States and globally suffered adverse health effects as a direct result of the widespread and systematic administration of these unproven vaccines. Reports of severe side effects, including life-threatening complications, have emerged, and many affected individuals claim they were not adequately informed of the risks prior to receiving the vaccines.

Legal Basis for the Claims :

Breach of International Law: Violation of the Right to Life and Health : The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Siracusa Principles and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantee the right to life and the right to health. By authorizing and distributing vaccines under the EUL without sufficient safety guarantees, the WHO, Costa Rica, the United States and most Member States violated these fundamental rights.

Nuremberg Code Violations: The administration of investigational vaccines without informed consent constitutes a violation of the Nuremberg Code, which explicitly prohibits human experimentation without voluntary and informed consent. Costa Rica, the United States and most Member States administered these unproven vaccines without ensuring informed consent, thus breaching international legal standards. Breach of National Laws: Costa Rican Biomedical Research Laws : Costa Rica’s national biomedical research regulations explicitly prohibit the procurement and use of investigational medical products without prior insurance for injuries and proper informed consent. By signing contracts and integrating EUL vaccines into its vaccine schedule, Costa Rica breached these laws, causing harm to its citizens.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regulations: The FDA’s regulatory framework mandates that any investigational medical product used under emergency conditions must be accompanied by full disclosure of the known risks. By failing to inform the public of the risks of the EUL vaccines, U.S. authorities violated these regulations and endangered public health. Breach of WHO’s Own Standards: Failure to Ensure Safety : WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR) and internal guidelines require that all health interventions authorized for global use must comply with strict safety and efficacy standards. By waiving manufacturing inspections and distributing vaccines without adequate safety data, the WHO acted outside its mandate and violated its own obligations.

Waiver of Immunity in Commercial Agreements: WHO has engaged in contractual agreements with vaccine manufacturers, governments, and other stakeholders under the EUL. These contracts of a commercial nature may require waivers of immunity, allowing WHO to be held accountable for failure to ensure product safety or for harm caused by their investigational interventions.

Relief Sought :

Damages: Interest of Justice seeks compensatory and punitive damages for serious delays in justice, and for individuals harmed by the investigational vaccines in Costa Rica and the United States, including compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, and pain and suffering. Injunction: Interest of Justice seeks an injunction to halt the continued use of EUL-authorized vaccines in national vaccine schedules, and the WHO EUL Listing until they undergo full regulatory approval and safety testing in accordance with international and national legal standards. Public Apology and Reparation: Interest of Justice demands a public apology owed erga omnes from WHO, Costa Rica, the United States and all wrongdoer Member States for their roles in exposing citizens to harmful investigational vaccines without adequate informed consent. The parties must establish a compensation fund for those affected by vaccine-related injuries and make provisions to compensate and cease censorship of medical and other opinion involving public health. Revocation of EUL Authorization: Interest of Justice seeks the immediate revocation and GLOBAL DELISTING of WHO’s EUL for the mRNA vaccines & PCR in question, along with a full investigation into the breaches of safety and consent protocols.

Conclusion :

Interest of Justice contends that the WHO, Costa Rica, the United States and most Member States violated international human rights law, national biomedical laws, and the ethical standards governing public health interventions by authorizing and distributing investigational vaccines without adequate informed consent. These actions resulted in widespread harm and demand immediate legal redress. Interest of Justice urges the National Authorities to hold the WHO and wrongdoer Member State Countries accountable for their breaches and to ensure that no further harm to individuals or the public interest is caused by the continued use of unproven pandemic medical products.

Second, Move The Damn Mountain!!!

Our goal is to use this to put extra pressure on the governments as we are going into the Nov 11 hearing and our goal is to ensure that governments are formally noticed of our exact issues so they will need to formally decide if they will do as the lone Idaho Health Department just did and RECOGNIZE the benefit to risk is NEGATIVE.

Obviously the benefit to risk is NEGATIVE & the governments MUST STOP THE SHOTS.

ITS FAR MORE RISK THAN ALLEGED BENEFIT. PERIOD.

