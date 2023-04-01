Dear World Economic Forum…

As a side note, IOJ wrote Klaus Schwab, Master of the universe, original WEF creator and eternal ringleader a couple months back, I

t’s hard to believe, but he never wrote us back to explain his statement that: “the fourth industrial revolution will not change what you are doing - it will change YOU! Take for instance a gene editing, it changes what it means to be human”.

We simply asked what legal and ethical issues he thinks may be raised by this situation he advocates of the “fourth industrial revolution” (also described as a merger of the physical, biological and synthetic world)?

Klaus did confess it would raise ethical and legal questions… Just saying. We wonder what ethical and legal questions Klaus may know about, and he he would be so kind as to elaborate.

Klaus repeatedly says WEF is all about “inclusivity”… What gives?

When is Klaus Schwab ever going to going to answer the serious questions that humanity and Interest of Justice asked?

Honestly, what the hell kind of plan this is that WEF is marching towards?

Thanks Truthstream for writing a letter to WEF and the NWO for us all.

Upon strict scrutiny of all facts and history, IOJ believes the plan seems to be in WEF’s favor at the expense of humanities human rights and peremptory norms of international law.

Klaus is fully invited to clear the record and convince us all to support the Great Reset that he and the WEF over-ambitiously champions where you will own NOTHING.

Just write us back WEF… We wrote you a real letter a few months ago! We even paid to send it in a fancy package by mail. Sigh…

Learn more in the article: “Global Governance by Artificial Intelligence: The Ultimate Unaccountable Tyranny” The WEF cites AI as the singular key to the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” In their view, there can be no human progress without the influence of AI algorithms, making human input almost obsolete. You decide.

Inclusivity! WEF’s favorite buzz word! When do we want it? We want it NOW! Sign the petition and remind Klaus Schwab that the people want answers.

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