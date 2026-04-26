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Series finale. Lets wrap it up and get up to speed on how we can finally stop the covid shot problem of experimentation.

IoJ planned 7 parts, but lets just combine parts 6 and 7 to get to the point - filing is next!

Share This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a monthly donor or paid subscriber. You can help! Support URGENT legal mandamus action to FINALLY stop the covid “vaccine” experiments! If you ever supported - thank you, thank you!!! It really helps so much! THERE IS VERY LITTLE SUPPORT SO FAR - YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS! Help us file & enforce Nuremberg Code

Let’s discuss the 1947 American military tribunal, the law professor who predicted this in 1991, and the violations nobody with subpoena power has prosecuted. Our Federal mandamus files next week. Why this specific case is the only correct path that can work is the next article.

Interest of Justice — April 26, 2026 — Series Finale Regarding Pushing Through Citizen Petition Docket FDA-2025-P-1807 to stop the experimental covid “vaccine” (click to open the public docket)

AMERICA WROTE THE NUREMBERG CODE. YES — AMERICA.

Most people think of the Nuremberg Code as some abstract international thing that lives in a textbook in The Hague. It does not. It lives in American law.

In August 1947 an American military tribunal sitting in Nuremberg, Germany authored the ten principles that became the Nuremberg Code. Three United States judges — Walter Beals, Harold Sebring, and Johnson Crawford — advised by two American physicians, Dr. Leo Alexander and Dr. Andrew Ivy. American judges. American doctors. Applied to what Nazi doctors had done in the camps. America wrote the rule and gave it to the world.

HOW AMERICA MADE THE NUREMBERG CODE — THE STORY NOBODY TOLD YOU.

December 9, 1946 — August 19, 1947. United States v. Karl Brandt et al. — the first of twelve “Subsequent Nuremberg Trials” the US Army ran after the famous IMT case wrapped. Twenty-three Nazi doctors in the dock. The charges — freezing prisoners until their hearts stopped to study hypothermia. Locking inmates in vacuum chambers to simulate high-altitude bailouts. Injecting them with malaria, typhus, and gangrene to test treatments. Drowning them in seawater to time death. Sterilizing them with x-rays. Hundreds of victims. Nothing voluntary about any of it.

The tribunal was three American state-court judges — Walter Beals (Chief Justice, Washington State Supreme Court), Harold Sebring (Florida Supreme Court), and Johnson Crawford (Oklahoma district judge). The medical advisers were two American physicians — Dr. Leo Alexander, a Boston psychiatrist and Austrian-Jewish émigré who fled Vienna in 1933, and Dr. Andrew Ivy, the University of Illinois physiologist who served as the American Medical Association’s official representative.

Alexander drafted six principles in a memo to chief prosecutor Telford Taylor. Ivy expanded them. The judges added the final four and read all ten into the verdict on August 19, 1947. That was the moment the Nuremberg Code was born — in an American verdict, in an American court, signed by three American judges. Seven defendants hanged. Nine sent to prison. Seven acquitted. The Code went into the record and into the world.

Read the first principle one more time, and notice it sounds like an American legal document — because it is.

The first principle is the foundation of every modern medical ethics framework. Read it slowly: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Force. Fraud. Deceit. Duress. Over-reaching. Coercion. That is the language of Anglo-American common law. US judges have been adjudicating those exact categories for two hundred years. The drafters did not invent new vocabulary — they borrowed the categories every American lawyer already knew, and made them the precondition for any human experiment anywhere.

Here is the part nobody puts on the brochure. America wrote the Code. America never bothered to write it into our own civilian medical statutes. The principles were applied to Nazis, and the agencies and universities and journals back home went about their business as if the rules applied only to bad guys in foreign uniforms.

Within three years of the verdict, the Navy was spraying San Francisco with bacteria. Within five, the CIA was running MKUltra. The country whose judges hanged Karl Brandt for unconsented experiments spent the next sixty years running unconsented experiments of its own — on soldiers, on prisoners, on schoolchildren, on uranium miners, on hospital patients, on sharecroppers in Alabama.

That is the gap Annas saw which is explained below. That is the gap Congress finally tried to close in 1997 with 50 U.S.C. § 1520a — the statute that took Principle 1 and made it binding on the agency most likely to break it.

Notice what is in there. Force. Fraud. Deceit. Duress. Over-reaching. Other ulterior form of constraint or coercion. Those are not vague terms. Those are operative legal categories. And every single one of them is the name of something that happened to somebody you love between 2020 and 2022.

MENGELE’S BIRTHMARK — THE LAW PROFESSOR WHO PREDICTED THIS IN 1991.

In 1991, Boston University law professor George J. Annas published “Mengele’s Birthmark — The Nuremberg Code in United States Courts” in the Journal of Contemporary Health Law and Policy. Annas spent the entire essay tracing how American courts had quietly turned the Nuremberg Code into a defeasible suggestion whenever the right magic words were spoken. He warned us, in 1991, that the next time “national security” or “medical progress” or “emergency” got invoked, the courts would step back and let the experiments happen.

Annas put it bluntly: “When national security is invoked, human rights continue to take second place to the demands of state officials, and when ‘medical progress’ is invoked, ethics continues to take a backseat to expediency.”

Read that one more time. 1991. Thirty-four years ago. A law professor at one of the most respected law schools in America wrote down exactly what would happen — and how it would happen — three decades before it actually did.

And what happened in 2020? Three magic words were invoked — “medical progress,” “national security,” “emergency.” And the Code’s first principle was bypassed on a global scale. Not by authoritarian dictators. By the agencies American courts built specifically to never let this happen again.

If you want the full breakdown of Annas’s paper and what it predicted, IoJ wrote about it last year just before we held a hearing on the Nuremberg Code violations (which was of course was illegally ignored by the top government officials who held the hearing)— Mengele’s Birthmark — The Nuremberg Code In United States Courts. Read it. Share it. Make it impossible for institutions to keep pretending nobody saw this coming. Annas saw it coming. In writing. In a peer-reviewed law journal.

Why this still matters and needs love:

Share

As we wrote when we first covered Annas’s paper: clearly a main legal goal is — we must get a ruling that a novel therapeutic is still an experiment.

We think the US and their partner in global Authorizations WHO are cheating because the rules are NOT in conformity with international law which they are obligated to uphold. Nuremberg Code is guiding U.S. LAW 50 usc 1520(a). We are going to enforce the hell out of it.

The mandamus this week is how we enforce the hell out of it in the United States where Nuremberg Code itself IS ADMITTEDLY NOT CODIFIED AS law, but MAKE NO MISTAKE it was put into other laws we CAN AND MUST ENFORCE.

Read the full piece — Mengele’s Birthmark — The Nuremberg Code In United States Courts. Annas walks every US case where the courts let the Code get walked back. Cold War radiation. LSD on soldiers. Uranium miners. James Stanley. Desert Shield. The pattern is the same and the outcome is always the same.

BUT THERE IS HOPE - DON’T GIVE UP! WE AREN’T VICTIMS - WE HAVE LAWS!

CONGRESS was sick of the crap so they moved to restrain DoD by enacting 50 USC 1520 (a) to ensure no civilian experiments for national security - UNLESS certain informed consent and reports are in place FIRST that DoD didn’t do for Operation Warp Speed “vaccines”! Go ahead and reread that if you need. Its a big deal above.

We’re done waiting on someone else to enforce it. DoD and FDA are in big trouble dammit.

WHY CONGRESS WROTE IT — THE SHORT, UGLY HISTORY.

San Francisco, 1950. The US Navy spent six days spraying clouds of Serratia marcescens bacteria over the city to model how a biological attack would spread. Eleven people hospitalized with infections doctors could not identify. One died. The country found out twenty-six years later.

New York City subway, 1966. Army scientists dropped light bulbs filled with Bacillus subtilis onto the tracks at 23rd Street to measure how a bioattack would move through the system. They watched a million riders inhale it.

Edgewood Arsenal, 1955–1975. At least 7,000 American servicemembers dosed with LSD, BZ, sarin, VX, and mustard gas in Maryland — most signed paperwork they could not read.

Holmesburg Prison, 1951–1974. Dermatologist Albert Kligman tested dioxin, Agent Orange components, and infectious agents on hundreds of mostly Black inmates in Philadelphia under contract with the US Army, CIA, and Dow Chemical.

Tuskegee, 1932–1972. 399 Black men with syphilis denied penicillin for forty years so the US Public Health Service could watch the disease “naturally” kill them.

MKUltra, 1953–1973. The CIA dosed unwitting Americans with LSD in restaurants, on beaches, and inside CIA-rented safehouses outfitted with two-way mirrors and prostitutes on the agency’s tab. They called it Operation Midnight Climax.

Every one of those programs ran on the same legal theory — that a sufficiently important public interest could justify experimenting on Americans without their knowledge. Congress wrote § 1520a to kill that theory. The 1977 version (50 U.S.C. § 1520) had carveouts loose enough to drive a B-52 through. So in the 1998 NDAA Congress repealed it and wrote § 1520a from scratch. Tighter language. Mandatory consent. Mandatory Congressional notification. No more “trust us, it’s classified.”

THE TREATIES THE UNITED STATES RATIFIED. STILL BINDING AND STILL TOTALLY IGNORED.

The Nuremberg Code does not stand alone. The United States is bound by a stack of treaties and canons that incorporate the same principle into operative federal law:

• The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) — ratified by the United States in 1992. Article 7 says it plain: “no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.“

• The UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights — signed by the United States. Article 6 says the same thing in different words.

• The Charming Betsy canon — articulated by Chief Justice John Marshall in Murray v. Schooner Charming Betsy, 6 U.S. 64 (1804), and reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in 2004: federal statutes must be construed consistently with international obligations whenever the text permits.

So when FDA waived informed consent under a “minimal-risk” reading of 21 C.F.R. § 50.23, that reading had to be construed consistently with ICCPR Article 7. It was not. When the Department of Defense ran a civilian biological-agent deployment without the Congressional report 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(c) requires, that deployment had to be construed consistently with ICCPR Article 7. It was not.

America wrote the rule. America ratified the treaty. America’s Supreme Court said American statutes have to be read consistently with the treaty. And the agencies pretended none of that applied.

50 U.S.C. § 1520a — THE FEDERAL STATUTE THAT MAKES NUREMBERG CODE ENFORCEABLE — AND HOW DOD IGNORED IT.

The Department of Defense is forbidden by federal statute from conducting any test or experiment involving a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population. Period.

That is the opening clause of 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(a) — codified November 18, 1997 in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1998, Pub. L. 105-85, § 1078. Twenty-eight years on the books.

“The Secretary of Defense may not conduct (directly or by contract) any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population.” — 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(a)

Three things must happen before any qualifying experiment can begin. ALL THREE. If even one is missing, the activity is statutorily forbidden.

WHY CONGRESS WROTE IT.

Edgewood Arsenal — at least 7,000 servicemembers exposed to chemical and biological agents 1955–1975. MKUltra — secret LSD on unwitting Americans. Radiation experiments on uranium miners and hospital patients. The Tuskegee study — 399 Black men with syphilis left untreated for forty years.

Every one of those programs ran on the same legal theory — that a sufficiently important public interest could justify experimenting on Americans without their knowledge. Congress wrote § 1520a to end that theory. The original 50 U.S.C. § 1520 (Pub. L. 95-79, 1977) had carveouts loose enough to drive a B-52 through, so in the 1998 NDAA Congress repealed it and wrote § 1520a from scratch. Tighter language. Mandatory consent. Mandatory Congressional notification. No more “trust us, it’s classified.”

Twenty-eight years later, the agency it was written to restrain ran the largest civilian biological deployment in American history — Operation Warp Speed — without satisfying a single one of its three requirements.

CLAUSE BY CLAUSE.

§ 1520a(a) — THE PROHIBITION. Quoted above. Default — nothing on civilians.

§ 1520a(b) — THE THREE NARROW EXCEPTIONS. DOD may conduct a test ONLY for —

A peaceful medical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, or research purpose.

Protection against toxic chemicals or biological weapons.

Law enforcement, including riot control.

Public health is not on the list. Pandemic response is not on the list. Population vaccination is not on the list.

§ 1520a(c) — INFORMED CONSENT.

“The Secretary of Defense may conduct a test or experiment described in subsection (b) only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject.”

Informed consent. From each human subject. In advance. Not “general public awareness.” Not a fact sheet. Not a Vaccine Information Statement. Informed consent — same words as the first principle of the Nuremberg Code, Article 7 of the ICCPR, and 21 C.F.R. § 50.25.

§ 1520a(d) — THE THIRTY-DAY CONGRESSIONAL REPORT. The subsection that ought to keep agency lawyers up at night.

“Not later than 30 days after... final approval... of plans for any experiment or study... involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a chemical agent or a biological agent, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans, and the experiment or study may then be conducted only after the end of the 30-day period beginning on the date such report is received by those committees.”

Sixty-day cooling-off period. Two committees of Congress holding paper before any qualifying experiment can begin. To make secret biological experimentation impossible at the federal level.

“SHALL submit.” Not “may.” Not “should.” SHALL — the word courts use to say a duty is non-discretionary. Cutler v. Hayes, 818 F.2d 879 (D.C. Cir. 1987).

§ 1520a(e) — DEFINITIONS. “Biological agent” includes “any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any... micro-organism, pathogen, or infectious substance, whatever its origin or method of production” capable of causing biological effect in a human. Broad enough to capture an mRNA construct coding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The definition does the work — no argument required.

THE NUREMBERG SPINE.

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” — Nuremberg Code, Principle 1, August 1947

The Nuremberg Code is not US statutory law. § 1520a IS — and it encodes Principle 1 directly into operative federal statute as applied to the agency most likely to need restraining. Same words. Same meaning. Plus a thirty-day Congressional report on top.

That is not coincidence. That is the legislative drafter following Nuremberg and writing it into United States law.

OPERATION WARP SPEED — THE BREAKDOWN.

DOD ran procurement. DOD ran logistics. DOD ran distribution. The countermeasures went into roughly 270 million Americans and approximately 670 million civilians worldwide. Apply the statute, line by line.

(a) General prohibition — DOD distributed a synthesized biological component to a civilian population. Forbidden unless an exception applies.

(b) Exception — claimed as protective and as research. Triggers (c) and (d).

(c) Informed consent from each human subject — recipients were not told the products met FDA’s own binding gene therapy definition, about plasmid DNA contamination above FDA’s residual-DNA limits, about the SV40 promoter sequence, or about biodistribution data showing the product did not stay at the injection site. Not on the Vaccine Information Statement. Not provided.

(d) Thirty-day Congressional report — FOIA confirms it. The report does not exist. DOD never submitted a § 1520a(d) accounting to either Armed Services Committee for Operation Warp Speed.

Every required step was skipped.

WHY NOBODY HAS BEEN PROSECUTED

§ 1520a does not contain a criminal penalty inside the section itself. But related statutes do — false statements to Congress under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, fraud, conspiracy. Enforcement runs through internal compliance, agency oversight, Congressional hearings, civil litigation, the writ of mandamus, and DOJ criminal referral.

All of those failed. DOJ has not opened a single investigation of a single official for a single violation of § 1520a.

That leaves civil litigation and the writ of mandamus. That leaves citizens to go step by step and force justice.

Hospitals took the federal subsidies. Journals took the pharma advertising. Universities took the NIH grants. Both political parties took the donations.

No constituency in the federal government had a financial reason to enforce § 1520a against the executive branch that funded all of them. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST!

So the statute sat. Twenty-eight years on the books. Laws preventing experimentation was violated at the largest scale in American history and is still unenforced.

The United States Code’s transcription of Nuremberg Principle 1 as applied to DOD.

The Secretary of Defense may not test chemical or biological agents on civilians, with three narrow exceptions, and only with informed consent and a thirty-day Congressional report in advance.

Operation Warp Speed violated all three requirements at once.

America wrote the rule. Congress wrote it into the Code. DOD & FDA pretended none of it applied & experimented!!!

WHY YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW ANY OF THIS ABOUT NUREMBERG CODE.

Schools do not teach that the Nuremberg Code is American law. Mainstream media did not cover Annas’s 1991 paper when it predicted exactly this scenario. Public health officials did not quote the first principle when they were rolling out mandates. They could not have, because their actions contradicted it.

You were not taught this because the institutions that should have taught it had a stake in not teaching it. The hospital systems took the federal subsidies. The journals took the pharma advertising. The universities took the NIH grants. The professional associations took the trade-group dues. Every institutional voice that could have stood up and said “the Nuremberg Code is American law and what we are doing right now violates it“ had a financial reason to stay quiet. And they did.

The Code is American law. The treaties are binding. The violations are documented. The institutional silence has been bought.

HERE’S THE HOPE. FEDERAL MANDAMUS FILES THIS WEEK.

This week IoJ files a federal writ of mandamus in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Four counts. Two writs of mandamus, two declaratory judgments. The case asks the court to do exactly what the Nuremberg Code, the ICCPR, and FDA’s own binding gene therapy guidance already require — make the agencies answer for the violations on the federal record under penalty of perjury.

Why this specific filing — and not any of the dozens of other paths people have tried over five years — is the only legal mechanism currently available that actually fits the facts and the doctrine, is the next article.

TOGETHER THEY CANT BEAT US - WE ARE RIGHT - NUREMBERG CODE STILL MATTERS!

You can help be part of this historical effort!

Share This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a monthly donor or paid subscriber. You can help! Support URGENT legal mandamus action to FINALLY stop the covid “vaccine” experiments! If you ever supported - thank you, thank you!!! It really helps so much! THERE IS VERY LITTLE SUPPORT SO FAR - YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS! Help us file & enforce Nuremberg Code

This mission needs way more paid subscribers and donors to care and help! Thank you for caring!

Pray for the filing. Pray for a fair judge. Pray for the answer. Faith without works is dead, and the work this week is for humanity to break free and kick the Demons asses!

IF YOU’RE NEW HERE - What is this all about?

IoJ filed a citizen petition — FDA-2025-P-1807 — and the FDA is lagging on it. Hard. They had 180 days to respond. The deadline was December 13, 2025. We are now 305 days in with no substantive answer.

We are about to file a federal mandamus in the U.S. District Court for D.C. to force FDA to answer — and along the way, to demand the Congressional report the Department of Defense was legally required to produce before any bio-agent testing on civilians. That report does not exist. FOIA confirms it.

IoJ is reader-supported. No corporate sponsors, no law firm. The petition runs well over 130 pages of primary filing plus hundreds more pages of exhibits — because FDA itself told petitioners to pack everything into one document. The petition asks the agency to do what it should have done years ago — reclassify mRNA and adenoviral vector products as gene therapy, impose a clinical hold, and fix the record.

This is a full series walking through the petition section by section. Whichever part you landed on, the others are linked.

THE FULL SERIES — IN ORDER

Five articles built the foundation this finale rests on. Each links straight to the petition section it covers.

• Part 1 — The Minimal Risk Misclassification

• Part 2 — The Gene Therapy Classification Problem

• Part 3 — The DoD § 1520a Problem

• Part 4 — The Warp Speed Authority Problem

• Part 5 — The Adulteration and SV40 Problem

America wrote the Code. America ratified the treaties. FDA broke them anyway on 670 million civilians. Annas predicted exactly this in 1991. And this week we file the only legal mechanism a private citizen has left.

WHAT FDA AND DOD ACTUALLY DID — IN PLAIN LANGUAGE. Three categories of violation. None of them subtle. Coercion. Federal vaccine mandates. Employer mandates. Military discharges (8,700 servicemembers). School exclusions. Procedure denials. Fired nurses. Disowned doctors. The Code’s first principle prohibits “force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.“ A job loss is constraint. A school exclusion is constraint. A discharge is constraint. The Code names exactly the things that happened. Concealment. Undisclosed plasmid DNA contamination at levels exceeding FDA’s own residual-DNA limits. SV40 promoter sequences (RFK Jr. himself called SV40 “one of the most potent carcinogens ever discovered“). The gene-therapy mechanism (mRNA encoding spike protein, transcribed and translated by the recipient’s cells). None of it disclosed on the Vaccine Information Statements that constituted the consent record for hundreds of millions of people. The Code requires “sufficient knowledge and comprehension.“ None of that was provided. Misclassification. FDA’s own binding 1998, 2020, and 2022 gene therapy guidance documents define gene therapy products by mechanism of action — “products that mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material.“ The mRNA products meet that definition word for word. Moderna admitted it in their 2019 SEC filing — “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.“ Bayer’s executive said it on a 2021 panel. Calling them “vaccines” instead of gene therapy products removed the safety, monitoring, and consent framework Congress wrote for that category. You cannot consent to a category of intervention the agency refused to name. Six hundred and seventy million civilians worldwide. That is the scale. That is what the Code was written to prevent. That is what FDA broke.

Mistakes were not made.

Don’t let them get away with it!

Next article — why our upcoming mandamus is the only thing that fits and can actually work. Until then, share the little known history. Share the Annas paper. Share Mengele’s Birthmark. Make sure nobody can keep pretending nobody knew.

If you are interested in helping and supporting this work, IoJ is eternally grateful to you!

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice

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