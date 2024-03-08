For those who don’t know: PAHO is the regional offices of the Americas for WHO.

They are super proud of themselves and say: “the organization achieved significant milestones for the region of the Americas, while leading the response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

Together we can stop these experimental non vaccines using law and persistence. It will not happen on it’s own. It’s up to each of us to get in this fight! Lets stop the horrible evil shots.

First, We are NOT AT ALL PSYCHIC or saying Dr. Cuauhtémoc Ruiz Matus, Chief of the Immunization Unit 2007-2022 died of the so called vaccine. We can’t find a peep of why he died. It’s just noteworthy, so we are asking the investigative reporters to find out precisely, WHY did he die?

It is worth mentioning that his colleague Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, a native of Dominica, died of a heart attack, after having served as Director of PAHO and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Americas from February 2013 to January 2023.

She was personally responsible for the rollout of MILLIONS of covid “vaccines”…

She died December 1, 2023 and the very next day PAHO issued a notice denouncing the “conspiracy theories” that began to immediately circulate speculating that Dr. Carissa F. Etienne probably died of the vaccine giving her a heart attack. PAHO did not elaborate on how they were so certain, so fast, with absolutely no autopsy or analysis, that her death was not related to the same experimental and unlicensed product which she was so proud to roll out en mass to millions of people, presumably hoping for “herd immunity”.

See PAHO’s announcement of the death of Dr. Cuauhtémoc Ruiz Matus below.

After that, on the bottom is the PAHO announcement for the death of Dr. Carissa F. Etienne.

IOJ WTF NOTICE of the day: WHY can’t we monitor or talk about it? People are dying. We need to look into this! PAHO/WHO THREATENS they will rat you out to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) and local authorities if you dare question IF it’s at all possible that their top vaccine peddler employees are dying from the experimental gene therapy called covid vaccine, that they knowingly pretend is a safe vaccine, whilst hiding mountains of deaths in trial data and failing to disclose the fact, that the known possible serious adverse affects do indeed include death!

PAHO wildly insists with absolutely no evidence to back the following claim: “Shortly after the death of Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, PAHO was made aware of misinformation circulating in the Caribbean, via WhatsApp voice message, attributing her cause of death to the COVID-19 vaccine. This is false information. While Dr. Etienne’s long-term health status remains confidential to her family and physicians, her passing was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine. PAHO considers this communication defamatory and deeply disrespectful of Dr. Etienne's legacy and achievements on vaccination all over the Americas” PAHO has reported this incident to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) and local authorities.

The regulators literally identified death as a possible outcome prior to the rollout… so what gives? FDA, WHO & PAHO even solemnly promised they would make plans to monitor the adverse results for the roll out of the emergency use authorized purported "vaccines"… but apparently they never got around to fulfilling that promise of monitoring. The FDA and WHO are in charge of the global rollout, but they get mad if you even dare ask them to monitor and check into their top immunization employee deaths after the injection. Why is WHO /PAHO mad that we all want answers, when it was the regulators who first admitted knowledge people will die from the injections? This stance makes no sense & violates ethical obligations.

FDA’s draft list of “possible adverse event outcomes,” appeared briefly during a public meeting by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Product Advisory Committee on Oct, 22, 2020 reviewing the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

While adverse events were generally discussed throughout the meeting, the slide’s contents were not covered in-depth. The meeting came as the FDA was considering granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Biontech’s experimental jab.

Despite the long list of known possible side effects, the FDA later granted Pfizer emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020, about two months after the meeting.

During the same meeting, a similar list of adverse reactions also appeared briefly during deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office at the CDC Tom Shimabukuro’s presentation at around 2:06:29.

Death is the #6 adverse effect of Pfizer/BioNTech AFTER 30 DAYS (1.29%) with adverse effects died. This is according to FDA & CDC’s own data analysis. (FDA pretends this may not be their data, but it is and shows DEATH IS COMMON!!!) Time to die from when people get Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine: on the same day: 7.24 % in the first week: 22.26 % in the first 30 days: 16.54 % after 30 days: 53.96 %

Look for yourself at the analysis of FDA and CDC data, then share it far & wide and tell people! See proof here: https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/death/

OK, so the data says death is common:

But PAHO/WHO flips out and insists they know her death is unrelated on Dec 7, 2023 (just 6 days after her death):

All we do know is that a couple of top level WHO /PAHO immunization employees who were both in charge of bringing the covid vaccine rollout to millions of healthy people are now dead within the span of 4 months of each other. Could be coincidence.

Dr. Cuauhtémoc Ruiz Matus, Chief of the Immunization Unit 2007-2022, has passed away

1 Mar 2024

© OPS

Washington, D.C. February 29, 2024. With regret, PAHO’s Special Program on Comprehensive Immunization (CIM) informs that Dr. Cuauhtémoc Ruiz Matus, Chief of the Comprehensive Family Immunization Unit from 2007 – 2022, passed away today in Mexico City. Dr. Ruiz, a Mexican health professional, was appointed head of PAHO's Comprehensive Family Immunization Unit in 2007 and for 15 years, he led the strengthening of immunization programs in the Region of the Americas, providing his support and experience in other regions of the world. Under his leadership, the elimination of rubella, congenital rubella syndrome, neonatal tetanus, and measles were achieved in the Region. "Dr. Ruiz's work has undoubtedly left a mark on public health in the Region of the Americas. His experience as a committed healthcare worker ensured that vaccination protected the lives of millions of people," said Dr. Daniel Salas, Executive Manager of the Special Program on Immunization at PAHO's Regional Office. "His legacy will continue to be honored with the steadfast commitment of all of us working to bring the protection provided by vaccines throughout this Region. Prior to joining PAHO, Dr. Ruiz spent 25 years of his professional career working for the Mexican Ministry of Health, where he held various positions, such as Deputy Director of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine in the State of Oaxaca, Head of the Department of Diarrheal Disease Control in the General Directorate of Epidemiology, Director of the Residency Program in Applied Epidemiology, Director of Applied Epidemiology, and Director of Epidemiological Surveillance. His spirit of teamwork and exchange of ideas, his collaboration with partners, dedication, and passion for the health of the populations of the Americas will be remembered forever. In this special issue of the Immunization Newsletter, learn about Dr. Ruiz's career as a health professional and his work at PAHO.

This death follows on the heels of the death of Former Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa F Etienne

PAHO OFFICIAL STATEMENT CONVENIENTLY LEAVES OUT CAUSE OF DEATH:

December 1, 2023 It is with great sorrow that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) informs of the passing of Director Emeritus Dr. Carissa F. Etienne. Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, a native of Dominica, served as Director of PAHO and World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Americas from February 2013 to January 2023. “Carissa was a dear friend and colleague, and under her steadfast leadership and guidance, PAHO achieved significant milestones for the region of the Americas while facing one of our greatest public health challenges with COVID-19,” PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said. “I am very saddened by her passing, and my thoughts are with her family, friends and all of us at PAHO who cared deeply for her.” During Dr. Etienne’s tenure, PAHO led the response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic in the region of the Americas, as well as efforts to control Zika and chikungunya epidemics and cholera and yellow fever outbreaks in Haiti and Brazil, while significantly improving the Organization’s response to emergencies and disasters within 48 hours. Under her leadership, the Americas eliminated the endemic transmission of measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome, and made considerable strides in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases. Legislative and regulatory mechanisms gained traction, as countries enacted legislation on the labelling of food products and introduced taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. Advances were also made in strengthening national health systems and in progress toward universal health. In the last five years of Dr. Etienne’s mandate, deliveries by skilled birth attendants increased from 95% to nearly 100% and, for the first time, the Region of the Americas reached the recommended target of 25 physicians and nurses per 10,000 people. Prior to becoming PAHO Director, from March 2008 to November 2012, Dr. Etienne served as Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Services at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. Before that, she served as Assistant Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau from July 2003 to February 2008, where she led five technical areas: Health Systems and Services; Technology, Health Care, and Research; Health Surveillance and Disease Management; Family and Community Health; and Sustainable Development and Environmental Health. During her tenure at both WHO and PAHO, Dr. Etienne directed efforts to renew and strengthen health systems based on primary health care. She has also spearheaded policies for reducing health inequalities, increasing people-centered care, and integrating health into broader public policies. “We have lost a great public health champion,” Dr. Barbosa said. “Dr. Etienne’s invaluable experience will be sorely missed in global health discussions to improve the lives of people and to ensure better preparedness for global health emergencies.” Dr. Etienne began her career in her native Dominica as a medical officer at the Princess Margaret Hospital and was later appointed as the Chief Medical Officer of that country. She has also served in other high-level posts in Dominica, including as Director of Primary Health Care Services, Coordinator of the National AIDS Program, Disaster Coordinator for the Ministry of Health, and Chair of the National Advisory Council for HIV/AIDS. Dr. Etienne received her medical degree (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery-MBBS) from the University of the West Indies, Jamaica, and her Master of Science Degree (MSc) in Community Health in Developing Countries from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London.

We used AI to find why Dr. Carissa F. Etienne died, and its a HEART ATTACK - precisely like we sadly presumed.

But Why Was Our Presumption Correct?

What are the odds we would guess why she died correctly?

LATEST NEWS

December 1, 2023

WASHINGTON, (CMC) – The former director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dominican-born Dr Carissa F Etienne, died Friday of an apparent heart failure.

She was 71 years old. Etienne, who recently retired after 10 years as director, was declared Director-Emeritus on September 30, 2022, at the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference. “From a little girl in Massacre, Dominica – walking barefoot, going to school, being as every other child was. If that child can rise to become director of PAHO, then there is hope for every child that walks the streets of the Americas (including the Caribbean),” said Etienne during the ceremony.

Statement on the cause of the passing of PAHO Director Emeritus

PAHO - 7 Dec 2023

Bridgetown, Barbados, 7 December 2023 (PAHO) - On 1 December, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced the passing of PAHO Director Emeritus Dr. Carissa F. Etienne.

Shortly thereafter, PAHO was made aware of misinformation circulating in the Caribbean, via WhatsApp voice message, attributing her cause of death to the COVID-19 vaccine. This is false information. While Dr. Etienne’s long-term health status remains confidential to her family and physicians, her passing was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine. PAHO considers this communication defamatory and deeply disrespectful of Dr. Etienne's legacy and achievements on vaccination all over the Americas. PAHO has reported this incident to the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) and local authorities.

PAHO continues to mourn the passing of Dr. Etienne, under whose steadfast leadership and guidance, the organization achieved significant milestones for the region of the Americas, while leading the response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

PAHO recommends COVID-19 vaccines as a safe and highly effective tool in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death against all strains of the SARS-CoV02 virus. COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives. Misinformation and fake news about vaccines can prevent some people to get their shots and make them vulnerable to severe disease and death. Vaccines are the best public health intervention. Let's keep our population healthy and using vaccines to prevent diseases and deaths.

Dear WHO PAHO - Just a Reminder: Nuremberg Code 5. No experiment should be conducted, where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.

The experiments are unethical and must be declared so. You have an opportunity to support our serious lawsuit to sue the WHO & all regulators responsible to stop the covid non vaccine experiment off the global market and build the case to sue for crimes against humanity. It’s just infuriating and won’t end without humanity coming together to back serious legal efforts.



