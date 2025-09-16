Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
1d

I am, along with others I am sure, unable to fathom the judicial resistance to presenting factual evidence in these cases.

Are the judges compromised - politically/ personally/ financially?

Seems like most of them need to have a backbone or grow a pair.

Just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
1d

8 months and still waiting. When will these greedy genocidal criminals be arrested?

World law enforcement agencies must arrest Bill Gates, Walensky, Birx, Fauci, Dr. Peter Marks, Collins, Daszak and all former and present DOD, CIA, CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA, HHS and big pharma and big tech. executives involved for crimes against humanity!

Fraud and Genocide are ...not included... in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals!

Nuremberg Code and RICO laws apply now! The Trump DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!

Federal Crimes, Insurrection and conspiracy are what RICO laws are for!

Trial at 2 PM, Executions at 2:27 PM. Rope is reusable!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture