Interest of Justice

CharlieSeattle
2d

Is Fraud and Genocide covered in the PREP ACT?

A question I asked.

AI Overview

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act does not cover genocide, and its protections against fraud are limited. The act is a liability-shielding statute specifically intended to protect "covered persons" from lawsuits related to the development, distribution, and use of medical countermeasures during a public health emergency.

Fraud and willful misconduct

The PREP Act provides broad immunity from most tort-based claims, but it includes an explicit and narrow exception for "willful misconduct". This is the only way a private individual can sue for a death or serious injury resulting from a covered countermeasure.

Willful misconduct requires a high burden of proof. To qualify, the conduct must be taken intentionally to achieve a wrongful purpose, knowingly without justification, and in disregard of an obvious and great risk of harm.

Most fraud is still protected. The willful misconduct exception is extremely narrow. Less severe misconduct, including simple negligence, medical malpractice, and even recklessness, is still shielded by the act. The act also does not prevent federal enforcement actions for fraud or other violations of federal law.

The path to a willful misconduct claim is restricted. Before filing a lawsuit, a person must first seek compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). If compensation is accepted, they cannot pursue a willful misconduct lawsuit.

Genocide

Genocide has no coverage under the PREP Act. As a deliberate act to destroy a specific group, genocide is an international crime that is entirely outside the scope and purpose of the PREP Act.

The act is a federal statute designed to address public health crises, not international humanitarian crimes.

Other laws, such as the U.S. federal criminal code (18 U.S.C. § 1091) and international laws, specifically prohibit and punish the crime of genocide.

3 replies by Interest of Justice and others
CharlieSeattle
3d

Discuss the effects of tons of lead particulates in the environment from leaded gasoline in the 1960-70's era on Autism, Cancer, Dementia ...Whatever! Everyone that was a child then, dealing with lead poisoning in one form of another today, must have the truth.

