President Trump holds his highly anticipated autism press conference today, which he has called "one of the most important news conferences I'll ever have." Reports suggest he will address Tylenol use during pregnancy as a potential autism trigger. Meanwhile, the CDC is preparing to present data allegedly linking COVID vaccines to 25 children's deaths, and RFK Jr.'s MAHA agenda continues revealing itself as carefully crafted reform theater that preserves the very constitutional violations we've spent years documenting.

But here's the critical question that demands an answer: If Trump is concerned enough about dead children to hold press conferences about vaccine-related deaths, where is his press conference acknowledging the children who died from HIS Operation Warp Speed vaccines? Why can he address deaths potentially linked to other pharmaceutical products while continuing to champion as his "greatest achievement" the very program our petition proves systematically violated constitutional protections for those same vulnerable children?

Today's autism announcement is expected to focus on acetaminophen use during pregnancy and promote leucovorin as a potential treatment. While we certainly hope President Trump will think deeply about such a serious topic and take his investigation all the way to its logical conclusion, we're concerned this represents exactly the kind of selective disclosure that has allowed Operation Warp Speed's constitutional violations to continue unchallenged.

Trump may be prepared to acknowledge pharmaceutical causation when it involves Tylenol, but will he address the decades of vaccine-autism connections that have been systematically covered up by his own government agencies? What about the CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson scandal where a senior CDC scientist admitted that he and his colleagues "omitted statistically significant information" showing African American boys who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism?

Thompson testified that they literally scheduled a meeting to destroy study documents, bringing "a big garbage can into the meeting room" and throwing away evidence of vaccine-autism links. Sharyl Attkisson has documented extensively how the government has covered up autism-vaccine connections for decades, with Thompson even calling CDC's head of immunization a "pathetic liar" in internal emails over the coverups.

Rep. Bill Posey entered Thompson's testimony into the Congressional record, but meaningful hearings never materialized. These documented coverups span decades and involve not just COVID vaccines, but the entire childhood vaccine schedule that Operation Warp Speed was built upon.

If Trump is genuinely concerned about children's deaths from pharmaceutical products, where is his press conference acknowledging the 25 children who allegedly died from HIS Operation Warp Speed vaccines? The CDC is preparing to present data linking COVID vaccines to 25 child deaths using VAERS reports - the same database Trump's administration dismissed as unreliable when families reported vaccine injuries. The hypocrisy is staggering. Either VAERS data is credible evidence for policy decisions, or it isn't. You can't cherry-pick which deaths matter based on political convenience.

Trump spent four years championing Operation Warp Speed as his "greatest achievement" while systematic denial of informed consent allowed these products to be distributed to children whose families never received accurate safety data. Now he's ready to discuss autism links to other pharmaceutical products while carefully avoiding any responsibility for the deaths directly connected to his own signature program.

RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again strategy promises 120 initiatives including petroleum-based dye removal, SNAP waiver restrictions, and new vaccine frameworks. Yet nowhere does it address the constitutional violations that created the current crisis: the misuse of Other Transaction Authority, denial of informed consent, or systematic circumvention of congressional authority under Operation Warp Speed.

RFK Jr. has fired all 17 CDC vaccine advisory committee members and appointed vaccine skeptics who just voted to weaken COVID recommendations to "shared clinical decision-making." He also terminated $500 million in mRNA vaccine development, only to have House appropriators immediately restore $1.1 billion for continued mRNA research.

These reforms operate within the same constitutional framework that enabled Operation Warp Speed's violations. Changing personnel doesn't address systematic legal problems - it's rearranging deck chairs on a constitutionally compromised ship while preserving the fundamental violations that allowed unauthorized medical experimentation on American civilians.

While Trump withdrew from WHO through Executive Order 14155, the regulatory entanglements that subordinated FDA authority to WHO frameworks remain intact through bilateral agreements and regulatory harmonization that weren't addressed by the withdrawal. Our legal research documented how Operation Warp Speed created international regulatory dependencies through Emergency Use Listing systems that can't be severed by simply leaving an organization. Until these systematic entanglements are addressed through comprehensive legal reform, the WHO withdrawal represents symbolic rather than substantive change.

This moment in American health policy reveals the systematic continuity of constitutional violations under different administrative authorities. Trump questions Operation Warp Speed's effectiveness while defending it as his greatest achievement. RFK Jr. reforms vaccine policy while operating within the same void legal frameworks that enabled the original violations. Congress appropriates mRNA funding while ignoring the constitutional problems that made the technology's deployment legally defective. Today's autism announcement will likely follow this same pattern - acknowledging one narrow pharmaceutical causation while carefully avoiding the broader systematic violations that our petition documented. Tylenol during pregnancy is a safer target than the mRNA technology Trump still champions or the Other Transaction Authority that enabled systematic denial of informed consent.

The most significant limitation of the MAHA agenda is its systematic avoidance of constitutional accountability. Every reform operates within the assumption that the existing legal framework is legitimate and requires only administrative adjustment rather than constitutional restoration. This represents exactly the kind of inferior law superseding superior law that our petition identified as the core constitutional violation. Administrative convenience continues to outweigh constitutional governance, just with different policy objectives.

Real constitutional restoration would require formal acknowledgment that Operation Warp Speed violated 50 USC 1520a, declaration that Other Transaction Authority was void when used for civilian medical experimentation, recognition that systematic denial of informed consent constituted crimes against humanity under international law, complete transparency regarding all WHO-FDA mutual confidentiality agreements, and restitution for individuals harmed by constitutionally void programs. None of these elements appear in any MAHA documentation or policy proposals.

Our comprehensive FDA petition provides the complete legal framework for constitutional restoration that MAHA deliberately avoids. The evidence is documented, the violations are proven, and the solutions are clear. What's missing is political will to acknowledge that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority.

The American people deserve better than reform theater that preserves fundamental constitutional violations while rearranging administrative personnel and policy priorities. They deserve acknowledgment that their constitutional rights were systematically violated, honest disclosure of all data that was hidden from them, and assurance that such violations can never happen again.

Today's autism announcement will test whether this administration is ready for honest constitutional accountability or whether it will continue the systematic deception under different names and authorities. This moment of potential clarity demands leadership that will finally acknowledge what has been hidden behind years of political spin and administrative convenience.

The rule of law depends on leaders willing to enforce constitutional protections even when that enforcement requires admitting that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority. Constitutional restoration requires constitutional leaders. The American people are still waiting to see whether they have them.

Interest of Justice has documented every constitutional violation committed under Operation Warp Speed and provided the complete legal framework for restoration of constitutional governance. Our FDA petition offers President Trump and RFK Jr. the opportunity to demonstrate American leadership in human rights protection and constitutional restoration.

Today represents a critical moment. Time will tell whether it leads to constitutional accountability or just more sophisticated administrative theater.

This analysis is based on extensive legal research and primary source documentation. Interest of Justice serves as an official stakeholder in WHO, FDA, and HHS proceedings, advocating for constitutional governance and human rights protection in all public health policy decisions.We work for the People on a global effort to restore truth and justice for all!

As Trump prepares today's autism announcement while systematically avoiding accountability for Operation Warp Speed's constitutional violations, Interest of Justice remains the only organization with a comprehensive FDA petition documenting every legal violation committed against the American people.

While the administration engages in selective disclosure and reform theater, we continue our relentless pursuit of constitutional restoration and real accountability. Our legal research exposes what they desperately want to keep hidden - the systematic denial of informed consent, the misuse of Other Transaction Authority, and the crimes against humanity committed under the guise of emergency powers.

This work isn't funded by pharmaceutical companies, government grants, or corporate sponsors. It's funded by patriots like you who demand constitutional governance and human rights protection.

Your support enables us to:

Maintain our status as official stakeholders in WHO, FDA, and HHS proceedings

Continue our groundbreaking legal research and documentation

Demand accountability when everyone else looks the other way

Provide the constitutional roadmap this administration refuses to follow

