Quietly and secretly: EU stops approval for #AstraZeneca's #corona "vaccine"

The billions have been earned, the scam has been driven through the streets and #BigPharma is finally satiated. Today it becomes known that the @EU_Commission quietly revoked the approval of #Vaxzevria already 5 weeks ago.

With effect from tomorrow, May 7, 2024. Anyone who is still against a committee of inquiry is amongst the perpetrators. https://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/2024/20240327162288/dec_162288_en.pdf

Eu Commission Stops Approval Of Astrazenica

Now let us realize the holder themselves of the authorization asked EU Commission to withdraw it, so the government was just doing what Big Pharma asked. It’s not like they moved on their own to REVOKE or DELIST AstraZenica’s alleged “vaccine”….

That’s why we are suing as soon as we raise the funds - the governments & WHO won’t stop unless forced:

What’s going on with Nuremberg Trial?

IOJ has a donor drive open that is going way, way WAYYYYY too slow. We thankfully raised the funds for the Lawyers down payment at the end of March (THANK YOU dear Angels - we drove across country to hand deliver the down payment to the attorney), but in April donations were at a snails pace and we were so busy working pro bono 18 hour days to teach the attorney our case that we simply couldn’t post or fundraise (no time and too focused on the case) and now we are once again behind on paying the attorney. It’s been a leap of blind faith on our end since day one, with no sponsors or steady support, only love of law and making things right. We need to catch up financially this month to enable IOJ to be free to work on the case to completion with the Attorneys. Or we have to stop working on the case to fundraise, which is not ideal, considering the genome is at stake and lives are still at risk. If getting into court ASAP is close to your heart, like ours, please buy us more coffee to pull off this last final run (its been almost 4 years of 12-16+ hour days on this case - OMG we can’t wait to end this part of the job of drafting and organizing facts and law lol)

IOJ team will appreciate it SO MUCH if you all can share this call to action to anyone who cares about humanities freedom. We hope you all will join us to ask around for help to fund this truly global case to completion & help us ease our stress to know the May bills and the lawyer will be paid for this final stretch. This case literally keeps us up 36 hour stretches at times, NO PAY. Its an INTERNATIONAL CASE AT THIS POINT, NOT JUST COSTA RICA. All hands on deck & we can stop the shots on a global level together. We know EXACTLY how to win. Let’s join forces and move mountains!

