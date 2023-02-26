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StellaMaris
Feb 26, 2023

This just in....they contacted the Hanson Brothers and it will be now called the MMMBop.

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Mdog
Feb 26, 2023

These people are idiots, and they are evil. They're not changing the name because of worries about stigma. Do you really think monkeys -- or anyone else -- will be offended by the name Monkey pox? They're changing the name because MPOX is much scarier sounding than Monkey pox. If they can induce fear, they can get people to take their poison drugs. Not a whole lot of people were afraid of the Wuhan flu. But a bunch of people are afraid of Covid-19, and they were able to get people to take their clot shots. And, I'm pretty sure the CCP ordered them to change the name.

These people are communists. Communism a death cult. Nothing these people do is for the benefit of anyone but them. They do it for power and money. Things haven't changed much in the last 3,500 years.

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