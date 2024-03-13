Biden’s Science Task Force INSISTS on DISSENTER scientists? YES! It’s how science is done. It’s called DEBATE!

The release of this important report is the culmination of the Task Force’s efforts and the first-ever comprehensive assessment of scientific integrity policy and practices in the U.S. Government.

“Dissent. Science benefits from dissent within the scientific community to sharpen ideas and thinking. Scientists’ ability to freely voice the legitimate disagreement that improves science should not be constrained” - Biden’s White House

PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF GOVERNMENT SCIENCE

Foreword of this really, really, really important White House Science Task Force Report:

Try not to laugh at the first paragraph - it gets better below lol:

In his first days in office, President Biden affirmed that evidence-based decisions and policy—informed by robust science and unimpeded by political interference—is a core pillar of the Biden-Harris administration. A robust democracy requires a common wellspring of reliable information. Scientific and technological information, data, and evidence are crucial to the American public’s health, safety, and prosperity, and to the development, assessment, and equitable delivery of Federal programs and services.

The American public has the right to expect from its government accurate information, data, and evidence and scientifically-informed policies, practices, and communications. This requires scientific integrity—based on rigorous scientific research that is free from politically motivated suppression or distortion.

Violations of scientific integrity damage trust in both science and government. These lapses are contrary to the core ideals of the U.S. scientific enterprise, including openness, transparency, honesty, equity, and objectivity. They also erode the morale and innovation of Federal scientists and technologists.

Responding to the President’s call to evaluate current policies and practices and to propose needed improvements, nearly five dozen Federal scientists brought a range of methods and perspectives to their work as members of the Scientific Integrity Task Force. This work was broad in scope. Because evidence-based policymaking happens across government, the task fell not only to the “science agencies,” but also to all agencies and departments engaged in the production, analysis, communication, and use of evidence, science, and technology.

The release of this important report is the culmination of the Task Force’s efforts and the first-ever comprehensive assessment of scientific integrity policy and practices in the U.S. Government. We thank the Task Force members and the many others who contributed their insights, experiences, and recommendations.

In 2009, the Obama Administration identified six principles of scientific integrity.

Drawing on the insights and highlighted areas of needed improvement in the 2021 Task Force report, five additional principles warrant special mention:

• Dissent. Science benefits from dissent within the scientific community to sharpen ideas and thinking. Scientists’ ability to freely voice the legitimate disagreement that improves science should not be constrained. • Whole of Government. Because evidence-based policymaking happens across government, scientific integrity policies should apply not only to “science agencies,” but to all Federal agencies and departments engaged in the production, analysis, communication, and use of evidence, science, and technology. These policies must also apply to all career employees, contractors, and political appointees. • Science at the policy table. For science to inform policy and management decisions, it needs to be understood and actively considered during decision-making. This requires having scientists participate actively in policy-making. • Transparency in sharing science. Transparency underpins the robust generation of knowledge and promotes accountability to the American public. Federal scientists should be able to speak freely, if they wish, about their unclassified research, including to members of the press. • Accountability. Violations of scientific integrity should be considered on par with violations of government ethics, with comparable consequences.

These principles will guide OSTP’s ongoing assessment and coordination of Federal scientific integrity policy. In the coming months, OSTP will draw upon the findings of the Task Force to develop a plan for the regular assessment and iterative improvement of scientific integrity policies and practices. In addition, agency leadership, working closely with OSTP, will deploy this framework to ensure that their scientific integrity policies are informed by Task Force report and adhere to scientific integrity principles. The release of the Task Force report provides an opportunity to salute the scientists and technologists across government, who every day make science-informed and evidence-based policymaking a reality and, in so doing, strengthen trust in government. Through their excellence, innovation, and professionalism, they inspire and serve the Nation. Eric Lander Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy Alondra Nelson Deputy Director for Science and Society, Office of Science and Technology Policy Jane Lubchenco Deputy Director for Climate and Environment, Office of Science and Technology Policy.

IOJ started the Global Science Integrity Task Force to challenge WHO & Government “science”. Someone needs to legally challenge false presumptions of science that may harm public interest! Lets fix science integrity!

