

First! If you haven’t signed the global demand yet, Sign and Share Far and wide!!

Sign Here: http://www.suethewho.org

Share

IoJ needs your help to sustain legal actions in the courts! We’re actively suing the FDA, HHS, DoD and also the WHO For COVID-19 abomination! Can you help Sponsor the cases or know someone who can? Support our legal work. IoJ’s suing in US federal court right now! If you are in the position to sponsor these cases, please make a donation today! We need your help! Call me (+1 323-244-2960) Dustin if you have any questions! Contact@interestofjustice.org

Donate To Sustain The Legal Battle

By Interest of Justice | January 21, 2026

Trump just landed in Switzerland, three hours late because Air Force One had electrical problems. He’s about to take the Davos stage while the world watches to see if he’ll escalate or de-escalate the Greenland crisis.

Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said something that didn’t get enough attention. He told the Davos audience: “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.”

Macron echoed him, warning of “a shift toward a world without rules” where “the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest.”

Markets heard them. The Dow dropped 1.8% yesterday. The S&P 500 fell 2%. The Nasdaq lost 2.4%. The worst day since October.

Everyone is focused on whether the “rules-based order” can survive Trump’s wrecking ball. What almost nobody is asking is what the people at Davos plan to build next.

Because they’ve been telling us. For years. In white papers and panel discussions and official reports that nobody outside policy circles reads.

Today, I want to show you what’s being constructed. Not the geopolitics. The infrastructure.

“You Will Own Nothing”

In 2016, the World Economic Forum published an essay by Danish politician Ida Auken called “Welcome to 2030.” It described a future where nobody owns anything — not cars, not houses, not appliances. Everything is rented as a service. Drones deliver what you need. Privacy no longer exists.

The opening line: “Welcome to my city — or should I say, ‘our city.’ I don’t own anything.”

The WEF turned this into a video called “8 Predictions for the World in 2030.” The first prediction: “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.”

After the video went viral and people got upset, the WEF added a disclaimer calling it a “thought experiment.” Auken said she hadn’t meant it as a utopia. But they never took it down. And they never stopped building the systems that would make it possible.

Think about what’s happened since 2016

BlackRock and institutional investors have been buying up single-family homes across America and converting them to rentals. Homeownership rates for young people have collapsed.

Physical media is disappearing. You don’t own your movies, music, or books — you license them from streaming services that can revoke access anytime.

Software went subscription. Adobe, Microsoft, even car features now require monthly payments for things you used to buy once.

“Product-as-a-service” is replacing ownership across industries. John Deere farmers can’t repair their own tractors because the software is licensed, not owned.

The prediction wasn’t a thought experiment. It was a business plan. And the WEF’s corporate members have been executing it.

But here’s the part that gets less attention: you can’t run a “you will own nothing” economy on cash. You need a different kind of money. Money that can be programmed.

In January 2020 — weeks before the pandemic was declared — the WEF unveiled its “CBDC Policy-Maker Toolkit” at Davos. The toolkit was developed with the World Bank and designed to help central banks deploy digital currencies.

At the time, maybe a dozen countries were seriously exploring CBDCs. Today, over 130 countries representing 98% of global GDP are developing them. The Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica have already launched national digital currencies. China’s digital yuan is in wide circulation. The European Central Bank is building the digital euro. The Federal Reserve is researching a digital dollar.

This isn’t just digitizing money. Cash is already mostly digital — numbers in bank accounts. This is something different.

A CBDC is issued directly by the central bank and can be programmed with rules about how it’s used.

In 2021, at the WEF’s Cyber Polygon exercise, Russia’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexey Zabotkin explained what programmable money could do:

“The digital ruble will permit better traceability of payments and money flow, and also explore possibility of setting conditions on permitted terms of use of given unit of currency.”

He gave an example: parents could restrict their children from buying junk food by programming the money itself to refuse the transaction.

Sounds benign. Now extend it.

A government could program money to expire if not spent — forcing consumption during a recession. Money could be restricted to certain geographic areas. Certain products could be made unpurchaseable. Political donations could be blocked. Money could be revoked from anyone the state designates.

This isn’t speculation. These are features that CBDC architects describe openly as capabilities of the technology.

The Bank for International Settlements — the central bank of central banks — published a paper explaining that CBDCs could have “ichcontrol features” allowing authorities to determine “the specific set of goods or services that the CBDC can be used to purchase.”

The WEF’s Digital Currency Governance Consortium, with over 80 member organizations, is actively developing the policy frameworks for how these systems should work globally.

When people worry about government overreach, they usually think about surveillance. But programmable money goes further. It’s not just watching what you do. It’s determining what you can do.

For programmable money to work, it needs to be attached to programmable people. That’s where digital identity comes in.

In 2018, the WEF published a report called “Digital Identity” that included this statement:

“Digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access — or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

Read that carefully. They’re not describing identity as a way to prove who you are. They’re describing it as a system that determines what you’re allowed to access.

The WEF has been promoting digital ID through initiatives like the “Known Traveller Digital Identity” program, tested between Canada and the Netherlands. The idea: your identity travels with you digitally, verified by governments and corporations, enabling or restricting your access to services based on your verified status.

At Davos 2024, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands — who serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance — urged the adoption of biometric digital ID cards to track “who actually got vaccination or not.”

The European Union Digital Identity Wallet is rolling out now. By 2026, all EU member states must offer citizens a digital wallet that links their identity documents, health records, educational credentials, and financial data into a single smartphone app. Participation is officially “voluntary” — but good luck accessing government services, opening bank accounts, or traveling without it.

India’s Aadhaar system has enrolled over 1.3 billion people in biometric digital ID. It’s been linked to bank accounts, welfare payments, and phone numbers. Critics have documented cases where people were denied food rations because the fingerprint reader malfunctioned.

Just yesterday at Davos, the International Telecommunication Union hosted a panel calling for “globally interoperable digital wallets” — standardized digital ID systems that work across borders.

The WEF’s own 2019 Global Risks Report noted: “Authoritarianism is easier in a world of total visibility and traceability.”

They published that. In their own report.

They want to tax you for breathing!

Now connect the pieces, programmable money, digital identity, and carbon footprint tracking.

At Davos 2022, J. Michael Evans, president of Alibaba Group, announced that the company was developing an “individual carbon footprint tracker.”

“We’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint. What does that mean? That’s where they’re traveling, how they’re traveling, what they’re eating, what they’re consuming on the platform. So individual carbon footprint tracker. Stay tuned, we don’t have it operational yet, but this is something that we’re working on.”

In September 2022, the WEF published a paper called “My Carbon: An Approach for Inclusive & Sustainable Cities” written by the director of India’s Smart Cities Mission.

The paper outlined how personal carbon tracking could be implemented through:

Increased costs for carbon-intensive activities

Economic incentives to reduce demand

Raised visibility of personal carbon footprints

Setting “acceptable levels of personal emissions”

A “new definition of fair share of personal emissions”

The C40 Cities network — a coalition of 96 major city mayors including New York, London, Paris, and Los Angeles — published a 2019 report called “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World.”

Their targets for 2030 “progressive cities”

0 kg of meat consumption

0 private vehicles per household

3 new clothing garments per person per year

1 short-haul flight every 3 years per person

These aren’t recommendations for individuals. The report says city governments must “intervene” in these consumption categories to achieve climate targets.

Now imagine.. a digital ID linked to a CBDC linked to a carbon tracker. Your “personal carbon allowance” is encoded in your digital wallet. When you try to buy a plane ticket or a steak, the system checks your allowance. If you’ve exceeded it, the transaction is declined. Not by a person making a decision. By the money itself.

This is like a a dystopian fantasy! It’s a policy proposal being developed by mainstream institutions and discussed openly at Davos.

AI Healthcare, Gates and OpenAI’s $50 Million Announcement Today

While we were writing this article, Bill Gates took the Davos stage to announce something that ties all these threads together.

The Gates Foundation and OpenAI just unveiled “Horizon1000” — a $50 million partnership to deploy AI across 1,000 healthcare clinics in Africa by 2028, starting in Rwanda.

Gates framed it as humanitarian: “In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a gamechanger in expanding access to quality care.”

The AI systems will handle patient triage, follow-up planning, referrals, and access to medical information. Gates says a typical visit could be “twice as fast” with AI support.

Now think about what this means in context.

This is the same Bill Gates whose foundation co-hosted Event 201 — the pandemic simulation exercise we discussed yesterday — with the WEF and Johns Hopkins, six weeks before COVID emerged.

This is the same Gates Foundation that’s been one of the largest funders of the WHO and a major player in global vaccine programs.

This is the same Gates who wrote in his 2026 annual letter that “of all the things humans have ever created, AI will change society the most” — and warned that “an even greater risk than a naturally caused pandemic is that a non-government group will use open source AI tools to design a bioterrorism weapon.”

And now OpenAI — the company building the most advanced AI systems in the world — is partnering with Gates to deploy AI healthcare across Africa, with government integration built in. Rwanda’s minister said they’ll create “decision support tools for our 60,000-plus community health workers.”

The pitch is efficiency and access. The infrastructure being built is AI systems making healthcare decisions, integrated with government health ministries, across an entire continent.

Connect this to digital ID (you’ll need to be identified to access the AI health system), to programmable money (health payments and insurance flowing through digital systems), and to the data collection inherent in AI (”what they’re eating, what they’re consuming” — remember Alibaba’s carbon tracker?).

The components don’t stay separate. They integrate.

Everything I’ve described exists, in prototype or full deployment, in China.

China’s Social Credit System links digital identity to financial access, travel privileges, and social reputation. Citizens with low scores have been blocked from buying plane tickets, train tickets, and enrolling their children in certain schools.

China’s digital yuan includes programmability features and can be set to expire, be restricted to certain uses, or track all transactions in real time.

Chinese cities are piloting “15-minute city” concepts with extensive sensor networks, facial recognition, and movement tracking.

Western officials insist “we’re not building China’s system.” But they’re building all the same components — digital ID, programmable currency, carbon tracking, smart city surveillance — and telling us to trust that they’ll be used differently.

The architecture is the same. The only difference is the promise of restraint.

What’s Being Discussed at Davos Right Now

While Trump dominates headlines, the technical infrastructure discussions continue in side sessions.

The 9th Annual Blockchain Central Davos is running January 19-21, with panels on “the emergence of central bank digital currencies” and “the intersection of AI and blockchain technology.”

The Web3 Hub Davos is hosting sessions on digital assets, AI, and “the technologies defining tomorrow.”

The AI Crypto Summit meets Thursday, bringing together leaders in cryptocurrency and “decentralized AI.”

The WEF’s own Digital Currency Governance Consortium continues its work on regulatory frameworks for both CBDCs and stablecoins.

And yesterday, the ITU hosted a panel on standardizing digital wallets for global interoperability — making sure your digital ID works the same way whether you’re in Brussels, Singapore, or São Paulo.

These aren’t fringe discussions. This is infrastructure planning.

Here’s where we are:

2016: WEF publishes “You’ll own nothing and be happy” prediction

2019: WEF signs partnership with UN to “accelerate implementation of 2030 Agenda”

2020: WEF releases CBDC Policy-Maker Toolkit; 130+ countries now developing digital currencies

2021: WEF hosts Cyber Polygon where programmable money features are described; EU announces Digital Identity Wallet

2022: Alibaba announces personal carbon footprint tracker at Davos; WEF publishes “My Carbon” framework

2024: Queen Máxima promotes digital ID for vaccination tracking at Davos; EU Digital Identity Wallet rollout begins

2026: We are here. The infrastructure is being connected.

2030: The target date. Agenda 2030. Net Zero 2050 interim targets. “You will own nothing.”

2050: The Unethical Transhumanism Agenda

Whats the big Deal?

Trump’s drama in Davos is real. The Greenland crisis matters. The tariff threats have consequences.

But while everyone watches the show, the technicians are wiring the building.

Digital identity systems that determine what you can access. Programmable money that can be restricted, tracked, and revoked. Carbon tracking that monitors your consumption. “Smart city” infrastructure that knows where you are and where you’re going.

None of this requires a conspiracy. It requires only that the systems be built and connected. The people building them say they’re for convenience, inclusion, and sustainability. They may even believe it.

But systems built for beneficial purposes can be used for other purposes. And once the infrastructure exists, the question of how it’s used becomes a matter of who controls it — and what they want.

Carney was right. We’re in a rupture, not a transition.

The question is what gets built in the wreckage.

Share

Support our legal work. IoJ’s suing in US federal court right now! If you are in the position to sponsor these cases, please make a donation today! We need your help! Call me (+1 323-244-2960) Dustin if you have any questions! contact@interestofjustice.org

Donate To Sustain The Legal Battle

Leave a comment

Net Zero, food transformation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and “the fusion of our physical, digital, and biological identities.” What they’re building toward — on the day the US officially exits the WHO.

Day 3 of 5 — The Davos Files