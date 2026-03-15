What Actually Happened in Dutch Court on March 9 — Videos, Transcript, and What Comes Next

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Our last article on the Amsterdam hearing became one of our most read pieces, and we promised to come back with the full details once the dust settled. Sasha Latypova has now published her full reports, Joe Sansone live-streamed from the Netherlands, the press conference video is up, and Peter Stassen’s English-translated transcript has been corrected and approved. Here is everything you need to know.

Who was actually there in Amsterdam?

Peter Stassen, plaintiff’s sole counsel.

Sasha Latypova flew over 20 hours to be physically present at the hearing and the press conference. Dr. Joseph Sansone made it too — barely. His flights were delayed repeatedly, he spent two days at the airport without sleeping, arrived in Amsterdam just hours before the hearing began, and his luggage was lost in the process. He showed up anyway. No suit, no sleep, no luggage — and he went through the entire day including the press conference. That is what this fight looks like on the ground. Shannon Joy of the Shannon Joy Show was also there, covering the press conference live.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, Katherine Watt, and Catherine Austin Fitts did not attend in person — their expert testimony has been submitted to the court as written affidavits and video recordings, which Stassen presented on their behalf. Dr. Yeadon’s absence from Amsterdam does not diminish his contribution — his submitted statements are part of the formal record Stassen argued from.

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What happened inside the courtroom

Over 60 people showed up on the plaintiffs’ side. The court had to open a second room to fit everyone. On the defense side: nine of the most expensive attorneys in the Netherlands representing 18 defendants — Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, Dutch state media, and others. Not one of the defendants themselves showed up. They sent lawyers and hid DESPITE BEING ORDERED TO APPEAR IN PERSON. Stassen wisely called that out directly in court.

The defense’s entire substantive argument amounted to one attorney stating that “vaccines are safe and effective” — at which point the courtroom erupted in laughter, and the judge had to tell the audience to either stay quiet or go laugh in the other room. The other eight defense attorneys said nothing beyond agreeing with her. Nine lawyers, all that money, and that was it.

Stassen’s presentation covered the Epstein files and their connection to Gates and the planning of pandemic-for-profit, the role of the Dutch Queen Maxima in the Epstein/Gates/WHO network, the unvalidated PCR test as the engine of the fake pandemic, the classification of the injections as bioweapons under CBRN military frameworks, and the global genocide being carried out through these shots. He referenced Sasha’s testimony and Joe Sansone’s testimony — which steps into the role Dr. Francis Boyle was set to fill before his death, since Dutch law permits hearsay evidence. He named the defendants as part of a “malicious force field” and appealed directly to them to admit liability and convert. His closing words to the justices: “You, your honours, will have to decide who are the children of God in this room, and who are the children of the Devil.”

A Ms. Matteo from Pfizer was observed briefly calling into the public Zoom link during the hearing. Pfizer itself is not a named defendant — Bourla is sued individually — but apparently someone over there was watching.

The videos and transcript — watch and share everything

Sasha’s Amsterdam Report Part 1 — her first-hand account with photos from inside the courthouse and the press conference, held at a pizzeria near the Rijksmuseum run by Dutch resisters who gave the space and fed everyone.

Sasha’s Amsterdam Report Part 2 — the full English transcript of the March 9 hearing, corrected and approved by Peter Stassen himself. This is the authoritative English text of what was said in that courtroom. Let’s all thank Sasha’s reader Mike who made this transcript and auto translation from the court video. Peter Stassen was able to review and correct the translation. They will issue a subtitled video as soon as possible. Download unofficial transcript

The court hearing video — in Dutch, but the transcript above gives you the full English text. Subtitled versions are being produced.

The press conference video on Rumble — recorded by Shannon Joy, held at 5:45 p.m. March 9. Mostly in English. Stassen takes questions, Sasha and Joe field a few as well.

Joe Sansone’s live update from the Netherlands — his first-hand account of the hearing and press conference, including a breakdown of what Stassen argued.

The Nitty Gritty:

For context, the Court of Appeal in the Amsterdam is one level below the High Court (or equivalent to the Supreme Court in the US). As Peter explained to me, while the Netherlands has a Constitution, it does not have any constitutional court, therefore no legal decisions can be tested against the Constitution, rendering it meaningless in practice.

Notable points from the court hearing:

The court requested that the counsel remains seated while speaking. This is a disadvantage for the attorneys, as they prefer standing when delivering the speech. The court clearly wanted to avoid showing the injured plaintiffs or the numerous audience supporting the plaintiffs or in their video feed (p. 4 of the transcript).

When scheduling the hearing, the court instructed that the defendants be there in person (not just represented by attorneys). The defendants did not show up, sending only their attorneys instead, thus “showing the middle finger to the court” (p. 5).

Explaining the appeal and why the independent experts should be heard under oath by the court (p. 15).

Covid-19 was never more dangerous than a regular flu (p. 17).

Discussing globally organized malicious elite, and the role of Jeffrey Epstein in creating a blackmail circuit to control this cartel (p. 26).

Discussion of the coordination between Epstein and Gates in structuring Pandemics for Profit (p. 28).

Involvement of the Dutch Queen Maxima in the Epstein/Gates/WHO cartel (p. 29).

The fact that the fake pandemic was facilitated by the unvalidated PCR test (p. 30).

The role of Epstein files release to further demoralize the global population and erode the trust in legitimacy of national government institutions to facilitate the Great Reset and NWO (p.33).

We are witnessing global genocide (p.36).

The plaintiffs have their legal right to appoint the experts they want in court, and it is not up to the defense to decide who that should be. Several of the experts came to this court today on their own expense (referring to myself and Joe Sansone), (p.37).

Discussion of the covid shots as bioweapons per late Francis Boyle’s conclusion, numerous video statements and a written affidavit. This is now Joe Sansone’s testimony, as the Dutch legal system allows for hearsay (p.38).

Discussion of my testimony that the covid injections are indistinguishable from bioweapons and are implemented globally via military Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons frameworks (p. 43).

Brief summaries of other expert witness testimonies, which have been submitted to the court as video recordings (p. 51)

Note that a Ms. Matteo from Pfizer was calling into the public zoom link briefly. Pfizer is not party to the defense, as Bourla is a defendant individually. It appears that one of the defendants, Agnes Kant (Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb at the time of the covid crimes) was also in the zoom (p. 55).

One of the defense attorneys Mrs. Mohring makes a statement that: “The disease COVID-19 exists. There has been a pandemic, and the vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective”. The audience laughs, and the judge tells us to stay quiet or go and laugh in the other room (p.57).

The rest of the defense attorneys (8 of them) concur with Mrs. Mohring that the appeal of the plaintiffs should be rejected on procedural grounds and say nothing substantive (p.61).

Questions from the court start on p. 62, discussion of permissibility of the appeal, which Stassen insists is completely valid based on the case law and precedent.

Discussion of why the 3 new plaintiffs want to have their own procedure with independent expert witnesses, because in the “preferential reality” (quoting Major General von Kappen) imposed by the cartel of global elite, the official scientists are religious fanatics. A fair trial is not possible unless the court hears from people who are not part of this preferred reality cult (p.66).

The second presiding judge asks if there is a similar case anywhere else in the world. Stassen responds no such cases he is aware of, since this is a civil tort case against individuals (p. 70). Note, I am also not aware of any other jurisdiction in the world where such case is possible. In the US tort litigation is possible against corporations, while individuals could be prosecuted criminally. However, a criminal case can only be brought by the state prosecutors (who are of course part of the criminal cartel themselves).

Closing statement by plaintiff attorney Peter Stassen (p. 71) mentioning unjust prosecutions, murders of doctors and whistleblowers, mentions Reiner Fuellmich imprisonment, the current case of Dr. Elfenbein in the US, other examples.

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Quoting from Peter’s closing statement:

Let me conclude with how I initiated the summons in the main proceedings. I have given the defendants and also the plaintiffs in these proceedings, who are the same parties, the opportunity to admit liability, so that all of this we are experiencing now wouldn’t have to happen. A legal recognition [of the truth] is, in a moral sense, a conversion. And that’s what we really need. A conversion of the parties who don’t even dare come here today, hiding behind the “black robes” [referring to the defendants hiding behind the defense attorneys]. They should convert. And my clients even understand that these are people, too, and that they are caught in a malicious force field. I’ve described that to you, but they don’t understand that all this continues and that this malicious project COVID-19, the reset, continues before our very eyes, with all its consequences. So, my appeal to the defendants is as follows. Say that you support this appeal and make a fresh start, with which everyone can move forward. Because I predict this great reset won’t work for you. And the truth will come out anyway, and then they’ll be smoking a very heavy pipe. Thank you for your attention.

This is the written appeal submitted by Stassen to the court:

What comes next — April 9 and beyond

The Amsterdam Court of Appeals will issue its ruling by email on April 9, 2026. That ruling determines whether Sasha, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joe Sansone will be permitted to formally testify in the pre-trial evidence hearing. If yes, the main civil trial — at which Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person — moves forward with the full weight of expert testimony on the record. That trial is scheduled somewhere between May and October 2026. A separate second hearing for the original six plaintiffs in Leeuwarden is also expected, possibly in October.

As Sasha put it: the People’s Court has already spoken. Whatever Amsterdam decides on April 9, this does not end there.

“But Can This Court Actually Do Anything?” — The Question Everyone Is Asking

We’ve seen this come up in the comments and on social media, so let’s address it directly. Yes, this is a civil court. No, it cannot sentence Bill Gates to prison. The Netherlands has no contempt of court mechanism the way common law countries do, and only the state prosecution service can bring criminal charges — the same prosecution service, as Stassen pointed out in court, that arrested his co-counsel the day after submitting trial documents and held him without charges for months.

So the critics saying this court has no teeth are partially right. But they are missing the bigger picture entirely.

What this case is building is a formal sworn record in a real court of law — expert witnesses testifying under oath that these injections are bioweapons, that the defendants participated in coordinated fraud, and that specific named individuals caused specific documented harm to specific people. That record then becomes the foundation for everything else. Criminal referrals to prosecutors in other jurisdictions. Parallel civil cases in other countries. Asset seizure and enforcement through Dutch bailiffs if damages are awarded. Default judgments if Gates and Bourla ignore the order to appear in person. And perhaps most importantly — a body of sworn testimony that is extremely difficult to suppress, dismiss as conspiracy theory, or walk back once it is on a court record with a judge’s signature on it.

That is exactly why the defendants sent nine of the most expensive attorneys in the Netherlands to fight tooth and nail to keep the expert witnesses out. You do not spend that kind of money to shut down something you think is powerless. The record is the weapon. The imprisonment, the asset seizure, the criminal prosecutions — those come later, built on top of what Stassen is laying down right now.

This is also precisely why the work Interest of Justice has been doing in Costa Rica for five years matters beyond Costa Rica. Every sworn government admission that these products were imported as investigational, every Constitutional Chamber ruling, every piece of testimony from Dr. Yeadon and Sasha Latypova in our hearings — it all feeds into a global record that no single court can erase. Courts talk to each other through precedent. That is how this gets won. Death by 1000 paper cuts!

We will get em eventually! We just all need to focus and not give up or get worn down.

Where we stand at Interest of Justice

We have been watching Amsterdam with full hearts because we have been in this fight ourselves for over five years. Five Constitutional Chamber victories in Costa Rica. Government ministers admitting under oath that these products were imported as investigational (EXPERIMENTS) — not as vaccines. WHO contempt proceedings are still active after court orders were ignored for eight months. We know this grind from the inside.

We did meet with our attorney this week as promised, and we are now working through some significant decisions about the next round of our own filings. We are not ready to announce specifics yet — there are complex legal questions to navigate carefully before we go public — but we will have news for you next week. What we can say is that things are moving and we are not standing still.

We also want Sasha, Joe, Peter, and the whole team to know — we are assembling some dense legal and evidentiary material that ties directly to the capstone of how this whole operation was constructed, the void authority chain, and what needs to get formally on the record before this trial moves forward to shoe the Great Reset was a real motive. (HINT: Klaus and 200 capitalist stakeholders had a phone call and fascist agreement for the CAP on the capstone March 11, 2020, and the rest is history) We will be getting that critical key to the witnesses by posting all the information here and notifying them once it’s assembled.

That is our part of this fight right now — making sure the people standing in that courtroom have the critical pieces of evidence we have spent five years building in Costa Rica, USA and internationally, so that when April 9 comes and goes and those witnesses are approved and finally take the stand, the record is as complete as it can be. Theres just one thing we need them to get on the record above all their own dense information, but it will be the lynchpin to tie in Great Reset and motive. Watch for that coming soon.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing. We will update everyone the moment the April 9 ruling lands and will keep you informed as to our own next legal moves!

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Related Reading — The IoJ Fight & The Legal Record We’re Building

The Amsterdam case doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Here is five years of the parallel fight from our own courts in Costa Rica and internationally — the record that connects directly to what happened on March 9.

Our Nuremberg Hearings & Constitutional Chamber Victories

Judge Orders Nuremberg Public Hearing — IoJ vs. State of Costa Rica, Nuremberg Code Violations — the hearing that put Dr. Yeadon’s testimony on a court record for the first time.

Nuremberg Hearing Is Ordered — Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and IoJ Get Their Day — the 11-11 hearing ordered by Costa Rica’s Presidents Office and Health Ministry.

1 Year Ago Today — The Nuremberg Hearing That Broke the Lockstep Silence — full breakdown of all five Constitutional Chamber victories and what each one proved.

Nuremberg Hearing #3 BOOM — Supreme Court Slams Costa Rica for Defying Court Order Due to WHO Data Delay — the moment WHO ran and hid when the court ordered them to produce their immunization records.

The Article 117 Admission — They Called It Investigational

VP & Health Minister Answer Judges — Government Testifies Under Oath COVID Products Were Imported as Investigational — the sworn confession that connects directly to what Sasha Latypova argues in the Dutch case.

We Just Sued the Costa Rican President, Health Minister & Vaccination Commission — the filing that forced the Article 117 admission into the record.

Pfizer Contracts & The Void Authority Chain

BOOM — Costa Rica Judge Orders Pfizer & AstraZeneca to Defend Vax Contracts — the ruling that the gene therapy product cannot legally qualify as a vaccine under Costa Rican law, making the contracts nullities from the start.

Costa Rica as Ground Zero for Justice — Comptroller Opens Investigation to Nullify Pfizer Contract — the Comptroller and Attorney General investigations IoJ helped trigger.

The Amsterdam Case — IoJ’s Coverage

Appeal Against Gates & Pfizer CEO Filed — Bioweapon Witnesses Evidence in Court — IoJ’s earlier analysis of the Dutch case and what it means for global COVID accountability litigation.

Dr. Yeadon & Sasha With IoJ — The Case That Could Change Everything

The Case That Could Change the World — Nuremberg Hearing With Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay — the full explainer video on IoJ’s WHO case, censored by YouTube, available on Rumble.

Dr. Yeadon Uncensored — Exposing Global Criminal Intent to Harm — Dr. Yeadon and IoJ together, explaining why these products can only cause harm.

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