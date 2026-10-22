Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Oct 22

To be fair, if I was in their position I wouldn't show up either!

What's more infuriating is the millions and millions of normies who still never 'show up' to anything and remain inside their childish fantasy world of sports, celebs, shopping and politics.

We could fix 99% of the world's problems if they ever decided to show up and lend a hand. It would be so much fun too :)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Zoë's avatar
Zoë
Oct 22

Those guys are just actors - the ones who need to be on trial is the DOD and all its "scientists". These guys are mere used car salesmen. Liars and tools only.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Interest of Justice and others
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture