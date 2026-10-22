Two claimants didn't live to see today. Not one defendant came in person. The court rules between 9 December and the end of February.

The hearing is over. HEADS UP: The press conference is live right now from Leeuwarden

Seven Dutch citizens took Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and the Dutch State to court today, claiming they were misled into taking the COVID-19 injections. Two of the original claimants are already dead. The judge opened the hearing by naming them, and greeted one widow sitting in the courtroom.

Not one defendant showed up. Some were supposed to join online and cancelled at the last minute. The court said it can’t force them.

Their lawyers stood up and recited it like a script. “Covid-19 exists. There has been a pandemic. The vaccines are safe and effective.” Then they asked the judges to throw the case out.

Attorney Peter Stassen asked the judges to imagine Pfizer’s CEO telling the world the truth before the rollout, that the regulator had lowered the DNA-contamination standard to rush the product to market, and how much he was personally making from it. “It’s about hundreds of millions,” he said.

The defense had no answer for the evidence, so they went after the witness. They attacked Sasha Latypova’s diplomas, a woman who spent more than 20 years running pharmaceutical businesses that did clinical-trial work for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. They never once named Dr Mike Yeadon, the former Pfizer chief scientist who says the shots are “toxic by design.”

One father told the judges his wife is expecting another baby, and he doesn’t know if he’ll live to see his children grow up.

What comes next. The judges may order an evidence stage before they rule, and the court is aiming for a decision between 9 December and the end of February.

I’ll be back with the highlight reel and a full legal analysis of what happened in that courtroom. All five hours of the hearing, with English captions, are here 👉

Press conference courtesy of The Narrative on Trial and Stichting Recht Oprecht. Interest of Justice is not a party to this case.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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