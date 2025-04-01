Bill Gates Gavi’s $2.6 Billion In "Vaccine Experiments" Funding Is Axed as Trump Shuts Down Research on Covid and Pandemic Threats
Sorry Bill... Gravy Train for GAVI is OVER.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated a $2.6bn (£2bn; €2.4bn) grant to GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, while also ending research on vaccines and antiviral drugs that aim to treat and prevent future covid outbreaks and guard against a range of future viral pandemic threats.
The US government is also clawing back $11.4bn in pandemic response funds allocated to state and community health departments, non-governmental organisations, and international recipients, said the Department of Health and Human Services. As the toll of covid has diminished, much of this money has been diverted to other infectious disease efforts.
“The covid-19 pandemic is over,” said Andrew Nixon, the health department’s director of communications.
“[The department] will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”
Source BMJ
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a contributor or monthly subscriber.
Related articles
GAVI CEO Seth Berkley Just Told Davos That "People Question Taking This Vaccine That Has A Side Effect" And "Intentional Political Attacks & Bots Were Putting Out Misinformation On Both Sides"!
Milimani Law Court Africa Suspends Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Diplomatic Immunity
Bill Gates At Davos On Importance Of Funding Global Health Initiatives To Lower Population & Explains AI Will Be Designing New Vaccines
Does Bill Gates Owe Matt Hancock A Favor For Chipping People? Matt Hancock Emails Lay Claim On Bill Gates. LOCKDOWN FILES: "He Owes Me For Injecting His Chips Into So Many People". WAIT! WHAT CHIPS?
Gates Foundation & Wellcome Shill For $7.1 Billion Starting Tomorrow Oct 13-15 As The "High-Level Speakers at the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit 2024"
Bill Gates Humbled Like Pie As 'Vax' Trial Draws Near Fast: November 27, 2024 | Yes, ‘Even if … your name is Bill Gates, you still have to go to court’
How Is The World Health Organization Funded, And Why Does It Rely So Much On Bill Gates?
Melinda Gates To Step Down From Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation | Blocking The Sun Was A Go, As With Burying All The Trees, But Apparently Wasting $26.5 M On Vax To Stop Cow Farts Was The Last Straw
News Trump watch: HIV/AIDS research sent into crisis, growing hostility to mRNA vaccines, and more Published: 31 March 2025; BMJ 388 doi:10.1136/bmj.r645