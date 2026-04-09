Interest of Justice — April 9, 2026

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Bill Gates caught a break today.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled today — April 9, 2026 — that the appeal to hear expert witnesses in the case against Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and 14 other defendants is inadmissible. Not because the five nominated experts were unqualified. Not because the evidence was weak. The court said the petitioners didn’t file the right procedural paperwork.

Under Dutch civil procedure, the petitioners filed under Article 186 of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure — a voorlopig getuigenverhoor, a preliminary witness examination. The court ruled they failed to request leave to appeal from the lower court judge, and found no circumstance serious enough to override that requirement. A technicality. That’s it. BUMMER.

Sasha Latypova — the pharmaceutical executive who has exposed the military’s role in manufacturing the injections. Mike Yeadon — former Vice President of Pfizer. Katherine Watt. Catherine Austin Fitts. Joe Sansone. Five people with testimony that could crack open the entire official narrative. And the court didn’t engage with a single word of what they had to say.

The official Dutch judiciary website says it plainly: “niet-ontvankelijk” — inadmissible. No “special circumstance” serious enough to hear the appeal on its merits.

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY apparently weren’t special enough.

DON’T PANIC. THIS ISN’T OVER.

Here’s what you need to understand about today’s ruling: it changes nothing about what’s coming next.

There are seven seriously injured people in the Netherlands who were harmed by these injections. At least one person died. And those plaintiffs have a separate case with a hearing on the merits set for October 22, 2026. Gates and Bourla have already been ordered to appear in person.

Think about what that means. Today’s ruling was about whether experts could testify BEFORE the main trial. The main trial is still happening. And when it does, these defendants are going to have to sit in a courtroom and explain how seriously injured people got that way. Someone died. They’re going to have to talk about how that happened.

They’re not getting away with this.

Sasha Latypova has already announced she’s heading back to the Netherlands for October 22. The experts aren’t going away. The injured plaintiffs aren’t going away. A procedural technicality didn’t make the evidence disappear. It just bought Gates and Bourla a few more months before they have to face it.

And meanwhile — something else is happening that the mainstream coverage of this ruling will never mention.

HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD NOT GIVE UP RIGHT NOW

The Amsterdam case isn’t the only legal front against these people. It’s not even the most advanced one.

Interest of Justice has been fighting in Costa Rica’s courts for years. Not one case. Fifty-four cases. IOJ won five of them — specifically for violations of rights and concealment of information. And those five victories produced something that nobody else on Earth has.

Government testimony — under oath — that the COVID-19 shots were NEVER VACCINES.

Not by the legal definition of the legislator. The government’s own words: the definitions hadn’t caught up in 20 years. The products don’t meet the existing law’s definition of a vaccine. So rather than go through the Asamblea Legislativa — Costa Rica’s legislature — to actually change the law, the government issued a decreto ejecutivo (executive decree) to reclassify a product that doesn’t qualify as a vaccine so they could inject it into the population (whilst calling it a vaccine) without the informed consent protections that apply to experimental products under Costa Rica’s Ley General de Salud (General Health Law). That decree is completely illegal — you can’t bypass the legislature to override statutory definitions.

It took us many years. It took 54 cases. At first they said yes, it’s a vaccine. So IOJ filed again — how is it a vaccine? They said because “the WHO defines vaccines more broadly.” So IOJ came back. And came back again and again. We asked the question every possible way, closed every exit. And finally they couldn’t dodge anymore.

And what came out was the truth: it’s not a vaccine. It never was.

WHY THIS ONE FACT CHANGES EVERYTHING

If it’s not a vaccine, what is it? The FDA’s own Guidance for Industry: Human Gene Therapy Products defines gene therapy as products that “modify the expression of a gene” or “alter the biological properties of living cells.” mRNA products are literally designed to enter your cells and instruct them to produce a foreign protein. That is, by the FDA’s own published criteria, gene therapy. It’s experimental. It was always an experiment.

And if it’s experimental, then informed consent was legally required under the NUREMBERG CODE (1947), which states: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” Not optional. Not a nice-to-have. REQUIRED. The Code further provides that the person involved must “have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Was informed consent given? Was a single person told they were receiving an experimental gene therapy product that doesn’t meet the legal definition of a vaccine?

No. They were told it was “safe and effective.” They were coerced, pressured, mandated. Under Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (UNESCO, 2005), no one shall be subjected to medical experimentation without free consent. That’s not IOJ’s opinion — that’s binding international law.

And here’s why this matters for everyone, not just Costa Rica: if IOJ proves this in court and gets a ruling, it proves that the products injected into billions of people worldwide were not vaccines. That’s the one fact that opens up CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY cases everywhere. Without it, governments hide behind the word “vaccine.” With it, the entire emergency authorization, mandate, and WHO recommendation framework collapses.

IOJ may be one of the only organizations left standing that has both the evidence AND the legal pathway to prove this.

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When IOJ pressed the court to order the government to answer which COVID products were imported as investigational or experimental — WHO was asked to answer by the Health Minister and World Health Organization/PAHO refused to respond. The court ordered it. WHO ignored the order.

That’s the same WHO that caused IOJ to obtain a default judgment in May 2025 — the first time in history WHO was found to have caused the default of a national court’s orders. IOJ then sued WHO for contempt after they ghosted court orders. WHO’s strategy is always the same: pretend the court doesn’t exist. Refuse to answer. Hope the case dies from lack of funding.

But it didn’t die. And now the record shows two things: the government says it’s not a vaccine, and the WHO won’t say what it is or which were imported as EXPERIMENTS.

AND THE EXPERTS? COSTA RICA JUDGES ALREADY ORDERED THEM HEARD.

Here’s the part that connects Amsterdam to Costa Rica.

The same experts who were just denied in Amsterdam on a technicality? In Costa Rica, the appeal court has already ordered that these witnesses need to be heard. Not requested. Not petitioned. Ordered.

The problem in Amsterdam was procedure. The problem in Costa Rica has never been whether these experts are valid — courts have already ruled on that. The problem has always been one thing: funding to get the cases fully processed and in front of a judge.

The experts can still come to Costa Rica. The judges ordered it. Stick with this process.

WE ARE AT A PIVOTAL MOMENT

Right now, IOJ is preparing to go back into court in Costa Rica with the government’s own testimony proving the shots were never vaccines. At the same time, IOJ is preparing to file one of the biggest cases in the United States — against the Department of Defense. Hitting them from every angle at once. Watch, it’s going to work.

It took years and years to get to this point. 54 cases. Five wins. A default judgment against the WHO. Government testimony that nobody else on Earth has. A judge-ordered Nuremberg public hearing. And now, at the moment when all of this comes together — this is not the time to lose faith.

Today’s Amsterdam ruling doesn’t mean anything for the substance of these cases. It means the system found a technicality. That’s what systems do when they’re protecting the powerful. They don’t beat you on the evidence — they exhaust you on procedure. They make it expensive. They make it slow. And they hope you give up.

IoJ is not giving up. Ever. Way too close to winning to quit!

THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO BE PART OF WHAT COMES NEXT

Here’s where things stand.

IOJ has the evidence. The government’s own testimony. Court orders for expert witnesses. A default judgment against the WHO. Cases ready to move forward in Costa Rica and the United States.

What IOJ needs right now is the resources to finish the job. I know it’s lame the last few posts keep needing to explain we need the IoJ fundraising train to pick up speed! This is a full-time operation — IoJ is now down to one just person who won’t give up on fighting the WHO, the FDA, the Department of Defense, and the most powerful pharmaceutical executives on the planet, with zero corporate funding. Every court filing, every legal brief, every hearing — one person who has stopped everything else to come back and get this done, 24/7, until it’s filed and in process. Everyone else got burnt out and sadly quit - but I won’t let humanity down no matter how tedious this work is.

This isn’t a generic ask. This is a pivotal moment. The latest necessary cases are finally ready to file after months and months of really hard work. The winning evidence exists in our records under oath. The legal pathway is wide open. If IOJ had the funding right now, these cases would already be in front of a judge — with experienced legal counsel taking on both the DOD case and the Costa Rica proceedings. Even doing it pro se, there are real costs: court fees, filing costs, legal research, the sheer time it takes to build cases that can’t be dismissed on a technicality.

I’ll do what I can alone, but with funding I’d have more actual power and legal support where its needed.

If (or WHEN) IoJ proves the shots were never vaccines — and that proof already exists in government testimony — it takes down the entire WHO emergency experimentation framework. Every emergency authorization, every mandate, every recommendation built on the lie that these were “vaccines” falls apart. And it sets precedent for every country, every product, every future “emergency.” It’s a big deal.

This is what’s on the table right now. This is what your support makes possible.

Does anybody have at least few thousand dollars they can send right now? Because this is the moment. Not next month. Not when things are more convenient. Right now. The window is open. The evidence is on the record. The cases are being filed. And IOJ is quite possibly one of the only organizations left standing that has both the proof and the legal pathway to use it.

If you’ve been following this fight — if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step in — this is it. 100% non profit and in it to win it!

SUPPORT THE FIGHT RIGHT NOW

Support IOJ’s legal costs so these cases can cross the finish line:

➤ DONATE NOW AT INTERESTOFJUSTICE.ORG

At minimum — subscribe so you don’t miss what happens next:

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Share this post. Tell people the fight isn’t over — it’s entering the most critical phase. The injured aren’t going away. The evidence isn’t going away. The experts aren’t going away. Justice is inevitable if we all just stick to it and don’t give up on solid filings!

Stick with this process. Don’t give up now. Bill Gates and his cronies are NOT untouchable. The crimes against humanity are real and so is the quest for justice!

Hugs - Lady Xylie - IoJ

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• TOMORROW An Amsterdam Court Decides If The World’s Most DANGEROUS Witnesses Can Testify Against Gates, Bourla and Rutte — IOJ’s pre-ruling breakdown

• Today in Amsterdam Gates and Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court — IOJ’s coverage of the March 9 hearing

• The Amsterdam Report, Part 2: English Transcript of the March 9 Court Hearing — Full transcript approved by attorney Peter Stassen

• Netherlands Court Dismissed Appeal — Hearing on the Merits Set for October 22 — Joseph Sansone’s post-ruling analysis

• The Narrative on Trial — CoviLeaks’ report on the Amsterdam proceedings

• Judge Rules Bill Gates Must Face Vaccine-Injured in Netherlands Court — Children’s Health Defense reporting

I’ll see you tomorrow.

— Interest of Justice