Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1d

Bill Gates and Fauci have killed more people than all murders over the entire history of the United States.

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Ruffian's avatar
Ruffian
1d

Who really expects this to end in a conviction??? Not me! Actually every leader of every country should be on trial over the Covid hoax. But no one will be held responsible—NO ONE!!!

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