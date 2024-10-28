We know that most of you must have have heard this amazingly great news about Bill Gates needing to stand trial, but we wanted to go down the rabbit hole and get you this particular news in depth before we took it on to comment, so we contacted the court directly to see what the public can learn.

The courts response about Bill Gates case is below.

First: A humble word about community funded Justice & Karma in Heaven!

The Bill Gates trial in Nederlands commences just after IOJ’s commences in Costa Rica… The Philathropaths are in big trouble - JustUs is coming! The PEOPLE!

Taking down the Philanthropath’s will take a village…. Who’s in for the EPIC legal battle?

Share

Public Notice:

We are having a hard time raising the URGENT FUNDS NEEDED for our hearing to stop the shots. It’s ORDERED by the President and Health Minister with Dr. Yeadon and against the WHO authorizations of covid vaccines. THIS NUREMBERG HEARING IS AN ENORMOUS OPPORTUNITY AND WE CAN’T LOSE IT SIMPLY FOR LACK OF FUNDING!

Support IOJ & Dr. Yeadon Hearing!

To the people stepping up to help the small team here working overtime - you are literally the HERO’s of Humanity - this case has a real shot to win for the whole world!

If you can donate, please donate as generously as you are able to right NOW when it matters most for the Attorney team to be paid & secured to come to the 11-11 hearing with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova! This Nuremberg Hearing is the ONLY way to stop the WHO & to legally strike down evil laws that allow non regulation of the covid vax in one shot!

Bill Gates Get’s HUMBLED like PIE:

For those wondering what we are talking about, A Netherlands court has ruled on Oct 16 that Bill Gates can stand trial in the Netherlands, in a case involving seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines, one of whom died during the proceedings.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the seven “corona skeptics” sued Gates last year, along with former Dutch prime minister and newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and “several members” of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 “Outbreak Management Team.” Other defendants include Albert Bourla, Ph.D., CEO of Pfizer, and the Dutch state.

Bill Gates is unsurprisingly the only defendant who fought the courts jurisdiction.

It is hard to believe that even Pfizer CEO Bourla is more honorable for willingly submitting himself to the court to stand trial to face his victims. Yes Mr. Bourla,“don’t touch me I have a bodyguard for small female journalists who smack them away from me like flies” - Yes, even he went to court like a normal human being.

All other Philanthropaths named as defendants by the injured parties willingly submitted themselves to the jurisdiction of the court, but Mr. Bill Gates apparently lives in la law land & thinks he’s above the law. Perhaps Gates hopes and prays his “Swiss Home Rule based sovereignty” will save him from facing the victims his magic potion LUCRATIVE INVESTMENT destroyed. IT WON’T.

Bill Gates tried to wiggle out and challenged the courts jurisdiction saying he does not live where the victims filed. A hearing was set for September 18, 2024 to decide.

Father of vaccine-injured plaintiff made ‘emotional plea’ to the court

At the Sept. 18 hearing, plaintiffs also delivered statements. According to Zebra Inspiratie, “One of the victims, who is very ill, was also given the opportunity to make a plea. She was no longer able to speak and was represented by her father. It was an emotional plea.”

Krikke said the plaintiff’s father told the court that his daughter, who was previously healthy, fell ill after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and could no longer speak, telling the judge that he “would really like to speak to Bill Gates directly” to ask him what happened to his daughter.

“After that, the judge was really quiet,” Krikke said.

Ultimately the judge firmly decided that Mr. Bill Gates will indeed need to come to court and face his accusers.

Much to the dismay of Gates, in its Oct. 16 ruling, the Leeuwarden court ruled it does indeed have jurisdiction over Gates and will exercise said jurisdiction over the worlds top vaccine Philanthropath.

The court found “sufficient evidence” that the claims against Gates and the other defendants are “connected” due to one defendant living in the courts jurisdiction and based on the same “complex of facts.”

According to the news the ruling also states, “The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is affiliated with ‘Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance‘ … an international partnership in the field of vaccinations between various public and private entities.”

The court ruled Gates must pay attorneys’ fees and additional legal costs totaling 1,406 euros (approximately $1,520). A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

The Dutch Court just wrote Interest Of Justice and says they can only give the following from the case - They are ALSO using PRIVATE INTERNATIONAL LAW LIKE INTEREST OF JUSTICE!

National law will NEVER work folks! This fight requires PRIVATE International Law!!!!

Dear IOJ, The only documentation we can share with you on this case is the published and anonymized ruling on the jurisdiction issue: https://deeplink.rechtspraak.nl/uitspraak? id=ECLI:NL:RBNNE:2024:4056 Best regards, A (Anno) Rijpkema Communication advisor / press officer Team Communication Www.justice.nl IOJ looked up the court link for you all and translated it and below is what documentation the court officially will allow to be public: Jurisdiction incident. Private International Law. The Dutch court has international jurisdiction over the American co-defendant on the basis of Article 7 Rv. The court of Noord-Nederland has relative jurisdiction, because one of the defendants lives in Friesland. There is such a connection between the claims against the defendants that reasons of efficiency justify joint treatment. This connection consists of the fact that the claims have the same legal basis (tort) and partly also the same factual basis. Sources Rechtspraak.nl

Bill Gates - You’ve come a long way baby!

Almost as far as P Diddler! Ouch!

From a babe salesman to a defendant…

Once again a defendant…

I don’t understand what you mean by the word “concerned” - Gates testifies

Gates did not appear at the Sept. 18 hearing, but attorneys for Gates argued that the court “had no jurisdiction over him because he lives in the United States.”

However, the disagreed and shot down the feeble attempt by Bill Gates to escape facing the court and evade facing his accusers, all under some delusion, held by most Philanthropaths, that some fictional sovereign immunity will protect him.

‘Even if … your name is Bill Gates, you still have to go to court’

In remarks shared with De Andere Krant, Arno van Kessel, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, welcomed the ruling. “In its verdict, the court has clearly recorded the basis of our conclusions of claim,” van Kessel said.

Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst told The Defender it is “quite interesting” that the plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in Leeuwarden instead of The Hague, where normally, all cases against the government related to COVID-19 are filed. “In general, COVID-19 court cases have been very unsuccessful in the Netherlands,” Terhorst said. “There is a slim chance it will be successful.”

She added: “I think most judges support the COVID-19 vaccination agenda and will find it hard to believe the vaccinations have caused injuries. So, we have a long way to go, regardless of the case.”

Krikke shared a more optimistic outlook, saying that the court sent a message that “even if you are rich and your name is Bill Gates, you still have to go to court.”

IOJ actually compiled so much interesting information about the case, it’s origins, the team filing it, as well as info on Gates and his Attorney team that we plan to break it up into more posts! Stay tuned for more on this, and MOST IMPORTANTLY, why were both cases in Nederland’s and our Costa Rica case able to proceed by using Private International Law? What is it? Why is it very different & so powerful???

STAY TUNED! - Love IOJ

Share

Public Notice -URGENT Call To Action!

We are having a hard time raising the URGENT FUNDS NEEDED for our hearing to stop the shots. It’s ORDERED by the President and Health Minister with Dr. Yeadon and against the WHO authorizations of covid vaccines. THIS NUREMBERG HEARING IS AN ENORMOUS OPPORTUNITY AND WE CAN’T LOSE IT SIMPLY FOR LACK OF FUNDING!

To the people stepping up to help the small team here working overtime - you are literally the HERO’s of Humanity - this case has a real shot to win for the whole world!

If you can donate, please donate as generously as you are able to right NOW when it matters most for the Attorney team to be paid & secured to come to the 11-11 hearing with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova!

This Nuremberg Hearing is the ONLY way to stop the WHO & to legally strike down evil laws that allow non regulation of the covid vax in one shot!

Support IOJ & Dr. Yeadon Hearing!

Leave a comment