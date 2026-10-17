Interest of Justice

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Piki's avatar
Piki
Oct 17

Hi IoJ, Bilgats says he doesn't live in the Netherlands so its jurisdiction has no effect on him. And yet he feels entitled, as an American, to take over Geneva and sit right in the pockets of EU taxpayers monies. / In a clinical context, this behavior is a core symptom of Narcissistic Personality Disorder, which involves an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for excessive admiration, and a profound lack of empathy for others. When entitlement is paired with a disregard for morality or ethical codes, the individual may also be described as amoral (indifferent to morality) or, in extreme cases, exhibiting traits of antisocial personality disorder or sociopathy, where social rules are ignored for self-interest.

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
Oct 17

I have lost friends to this biological weapon and I want justice.

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