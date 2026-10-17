Happy Anniversary 2 Years Ago Today!

Bill Gates vs. the Dutch Court — Judge Smacked Down His Spurious Jurisdiction Challenge

Bill Gates told a Dutch court it couldn’t touch him over the COVID shot you took, and two years ago today it said it absolutely could.

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Shall we all celebrate Gates epic loss to the court on the 2 year anniversary TODAY?

Two years ago TODAY a Dutch court refused to let Bill Gates out of the COVID shot lawsuit, and now you can watch the actual videos he’s being accused over below

On 16 October 2024 a Leeuwarden judge kept Gates in the case under Article 7(1) and made him pay the claimants’ legal costs.

IoJ’s new 10-minute video below puts his own filing, the ruling and both videos side by side, six days before Thursday’s hearing. Watch it and share far and wide!

Two years ago today, one of the richest men alive lost a fight in a small courtroom in the north of the Netherlands. HE LOST BIGLY.

Bill Gates had sent his lawyers to the Leeuwarden district court with one request — declare that it “lacks jurisdiction in respect of Gates.” He doesn’t live in the Netherlands, they argued, and no treaty drags him there. Then they asked for something else. They wanted the seven people suing him to pay his legal costs. On 16 October 2024 the court answered in paragraph 7.1 — “dismisses Gates’ claim.” Paragraph 7.2 ordered Gates, as the losing side, to pay the claimants’ costs of €1,406.00. He walked in asking them to pay him. He walked out paying them.

One rule kept him in the case. Under ARTICLE 7(1) of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure, a court with power over one defendant can keep the others in the same case when the claims are tied together. The anchor is Everhardus Hofstra, a public health doctor who lives inside the court’s district. Mark Rutte, Hugo de Jonge, Pfizer’s Albert Bourla and Bill Gates are all chained to that one claim. Splitting it up, the court said, risked “incompatible judgements” about the same facts. Boom.

Gates’ lawyers had called the claimants’ case lacking “sound and logical substantiation.” The court found that Gates’ own challenge “has not been substantiated in any further detail.” You can’t make this stuff up.

What the claimants say he did. Seven Dutch citizens brought this case. It’s reported that two of them have died waiting for justice. They say 17 defendants, including the Dutch State, misled them into the COVID shot when they knew, or should have known, it wasn’t safe and effective.

For Gates, they point to two of his YouTube videos as key evidence against him. One from April 2020 is about why we needed the shots. One from December 2020 is about whether they were safe. Every defendant denies it, and the court hasn’t ruled. Watch the evidence against Gates in the video below!

Why IoJ made this video. IoJ wants to give you the record itself. That meant pulling Gates’ own February 2024 filing, the court’s 16 October 2024 ruling, the November 2025 order for the parties to appear in person, and both videos the claimants named, then putting them in one place you can watch in ten minutes. It’s got the real court docs and the evidence he doesn’t want exposed! CHAPTERS

0:00 Remember this guy?

0:54 Why we're showing you this

1:11 Bill Gates claims "no jurisdiction"

1:50 How Gates fought back

2:22 The rule that trapped him, Article 7(1)

3:00 Dismissed, and Gates pays €1,406

3:38 Who's suing Bill Gates

4:24 What Gates is accused of

4:50 Exhibit 1, 30 April 2020

6:11 Exhibit 2, NBC TODAY, 3 December 2020

8:08 The claimants' case, not a verdict

8:24 Ordered to appear in person

8:56 Thursday's hearing, how to watch We hope it’s a useful video. If it is, please support and share it with one person who still thinks courts can’t touch people like this.

Now Mr. Gates has been ordered to show up in person.

In November 2025 the court ordered that “the parties – natural persons in person and the State duly represented” must be present at the hearing. Four defendants asked to join by video. The court granted Bourla’s request, for Bourla himself, not a stand-in. Gates isn’t on that list.

Thursday, 22 October, the full hearing opens at 12.30 in Leeuwarden, which is 6.30 AM Eastern and 3.30 AM Pacific. IoJ is one of the independent outlets carrying the live stream straight from the court.

Two years ago today a billionaire asked to be excused, and the court told him no. On Thursday the people who sued him get their day, and you can be watching when it happens.

Believe in JUSTICE. Keep the faith! Billionaire globalists do NOT own or rule all courts!

Keep fighting for whats right! Lawsuits matter. Justice efforts matter! People matter!

Blessings and love from Lady Xylie - IoJ

BLAST FROM THE PAST - Gates LOST!

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UPDATE:

Related reading

Also watch the full experts testimony just admitted into the court evidence:

Expert Evidence Admitted Against Bill Gates & Pfizer’s CEO in COVID Shot Lawsuit — Full video above of the experts testimony that was APPROVED and goes on the record the day before the Oct 22 hearing

Remember to subscribe, like, comment to IoJ’s youtube + watch & share - it all helps carry this mission forward! Love to humanity! We got this!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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