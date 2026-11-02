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The pandemic payday for industry voucher = incentive to warp speed

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Bioterror vouchers worth up to $95 million went to Pfizer and Moderna after taxpayers already paid for the shots. Yes, bioterror vouchers with no bioterror threat on record paid Pfizer and Moderna…

Business is good and experiments get fast tracked when bioterrorism vouchers don’t even need a legitimate bioterror threat on record! Sigh… Let’s get into it.

The law’s official name for it is the “material threat medical countermeasure” voucher, and it only goes to products aimed at threats listed under the Project BioShield bioterror law.

Taxpayers paid to develop the COVID shot and paid again to buy it, and Congress shielded the makers from most lawsuits. Then FDA handed Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna a big prize on top — a bioterror coupon they can sell for tens of millions of dollars, for a bioterror threat nobody ever put on the record.

IoJ calls it what the paper shows, a pandemic payday for industry. Every step below links to the government’s own documents.

How the shot got into millions of arms, in four steps

Step 1, call it national security. The COVID Dossier, compiled by Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, lays the official records out in one timeline. The National Security Council was put “officially in charge of pandemic policy” under a plan dated March 13, 2020, and FEMA and DHS took over from HHS as lead federal agency on March 18.

Step 2, let the Army buy it. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey signed Pfizer’s deal for up to $1,950,097,500.00, filed under “Prototype Projects.” That agreement is Exhibit 12 in IoJ’s filing on FDA’s own docket.

Step 3, trade full consent for an emergency label. On December 11, 2020, FDA let Pfizer’s shot out under an emergency use authorization. Under the EUA law, people only have to be told they can say no and what happens if they do, a far thinner promise than the full INFORMED CONSENT a clinical trial requires. The PREP Act shields the makers from most lawsuits, and HHS’s injury program paid 63 of 14,206 COVID claims.

Step 4, hand the makers a bioterror coupon. Once the shots were fully approved, FDA gave out vouchers. Don’t take our word for it. Here’s FDA’s own Federal Register notice from 17 February 2022, titled “Issuance of Priority Review Voucher; Material Threat Medical Countermeasure Product.” That’s the government announcing that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID shot got a bioterror voucher. If you want to know how a bioterror voucher works, according to FDA itself, here’s FDA’s own guide.

What a bioterror voucher is. Its legal name is a MATERIAL THREAT MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER, created by Congress in section 565A of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in 2016. It’s meant to reward companies that build defenses against a “material threat” under the Project BioShield law, the bioterror list kept by DHS. Here’s what the makers get out of one.

A fast lane for any drug they pick. FDA’s goal for a normal review is 10 months. A voucher cuts it to six, and it works on any drug in the company’s pipeline, a diet drug or a cancer pill, nothing to do with COVID.

Months of sales ahead of rivals. Four months earlier on pharmacy shelves is four more months of sales for a drug that might earn billions.

Cash if they’d rather sell it. The law lets a voucher change hands “including by sale,” with “no limit on the number of times.” SIGA Technologies sold one for $80,000,000 in 2018, and Bavarian Nordic sold one for $95,000,000 in 2019 to a buyer it didn’t name.

Secrecy. FDA has issued nine of these vouchers and six are spent, on drugs like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Moderna’s mRNA RSV shot MRESVIA, and none of the notices say whose voucher bought which drug.

Four COVID products got one. FDA’s Federal Register notices list vouchers for Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, Gilead’s remdesivir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid. The law gives FDA 30 days to publish each notice. Paxlovid’s came 369 days after approval and remdesivir’s took 554. Three doctors in the American Journal of Public Health called the COVID vouchers “an unnecessary gift,” since the public had already paid for these products twice.

The bioterror finding that isn’t there. A voucher requires an agent “identified as a material threat.” In April 2020, a month after DHS took charge of the response, DHS and HHS said in a statement the FDA Law Blog quoted that “a Material Threat Determination (MTD) has not been issued for SARS-CoV-2.” So COVID was national security when it came to running the country, and the makers still cashed bioterror rewards with no bioterror finding on the public record. Draw your own conclusions.

Why the Pentagon is named in my mandamus lawsuit. Operation Warp Speed was a partnership between HHS and the Department of Defense, as GAO reported, and the Army signed the purchase deals. Congress wrote a law for exactly that. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Secretary of Defense “may not conduct (directly or by contract)” any testing of a biological agent on human subjects. The law’s definition of a biological agent covers any “bioengineered, or synthesized component” capable of causing “biological malfunction” in a human, and IoJ’s case says the mRNA products fit it.

There’s no bioterror waiver. The law does let the Pentagon test for a purpose “directly related to protection against toxic chemicals or biological weapons and agents.” Even then, it may do so “only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance,” and only after a report to the Armed Services Committees of the Senate and House. The law has no emergency clause and no national security clause, and nothing in it lets anyone skip consent because someone says the word bioterror.

Using a bioterror claim as the excuse to test a biological agent on people without their consent would be a double threat of bioterrorism, the alleged threat itself and then the government’s experimental biological agent answer to it. Read that again!

Why the mandamus is how this stops. A writ of mandamus is a court order telling an official to do a job the law already requires. In Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, Count I asks Chief Judge James E. Boasberg to order the Pentagon to file that report to Congress. Count II asks the court to order FDA to answer IoJ’s citizen petition FDA-2025-P-1807, which has asked since June 17, 2025 whether these products are gene therapy under FDA’s own rules which they say is unreasonably risky if it is. Every step above ran on paper the public never got to see, but by law Congress PROHIBITED it - and this case asks a judge to make them abide by the law.

The Army bought it as a prototype, an emergency label replaced full consent, and section 565A vouchers paid the makers. The mandamus asks a judge to put the missing paper on the record to prove its legal, and if its missing, then it wasn’t legal was it?

The clock is running. The government’s first answer in the case is coming up, and IoJ will post the date the moment the docket shows one. The voucher program lapsed on OCTOBER 1, 2023, and the drug industry’s lobby group BIO is pushing Congress to bring it back for the next declared emergency, which they are actively preparing for. It’s NOT over!

A biological agent tested on people is still an experiment, whatever label goes on it, and nobody should be handing out free passes for it like candy. If this upsets you, help do something about it in court right now, so it doesn’t happen next time.

IoJ founder Lady Xylie is carrying the case alone pro se, because the Supreme Court held in Rowland v. California Men’s Colony that an organization like IoJ can appear in federal court only through a licensed lawyer. We may seem large because our logo is so fancy but in reality IoJ is a small humble struggling 501c3 who can’t afford one without a large donor - or many small ones stepping in now to help fund the case.

One caring person of abundance could take the weight off & help VOUCHERS! GET YOUR BIG PHARMA LUCRATIVE VOUCHER TODAY!

Big Pharma salivates and just CAN’T RESIST THE OFFER!

The pandemic payday for industry voucher = incentive to warp speed

Bioterror vouchers worth up to $95 million went to Pfizer and Moderna after taxpayers already paid for the shots. Yes, bioterror vouchers with no bioterror threat on record paid Pfizer and Moderna…

Business is good and experiments get fast tracked when bioterrorism vouchers don’t even need a legitimate bioterror threat on record! Sigh… Let’s get into it.

The law’s official name for it is the “material threat medical countermeasure” voucher, and it only goes to products aimed at threats listed under the Project BioShield bioterror law.

Taxpayers paid to develop the COVID shot and paid again to buy it, and Congress shielded the makers from most lawsuits. Then FDA handed Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna a prize on top — a bioterror coupon they can sell for tens of millions of dollars, for a bioterror threat nobody ever put on the record.

IoJ calls it what the paper shows, a pandemic payday for industry. Every step below links to the government’s own documents.

How the shot got into millions of arms, in four steps

Step 1, call it national security. The COVID Dossier, compiled by Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, lays the official records out in one timeline. The National Security Council was put “officially in charge of pandemic policy” under a plan dated March 13, 2020, and FEMA and DHS took over from HHS as lead federal agency on March 18.

Step 2, let the Army buy it. Army Contracting Command in New Jersey signed Pfizer’s deal for up to $1,950,097,500.00, filed under “Prototype Projects.” That agreement is Exhibit 12 in IoJ’s filing on FDA’s own docket.

Step 3, trade full consent for an emergency label. On December 11, 2020, FDA let Pfizer’s shot out under an emergency use authorization. Under the EUA law, people only have to be told they can say no and what happens if they do, a far thinner promise than the full INFORMED CONSENT a clinical trial requires. The PREP Act shields the makers from most lawsuits, and HHS’s injury program paid 63 of 14,206 COVID claims.

Step 4, hand the makers a bioterror coupon. Once the shots were fully approved, FDA gave out vouchers.

What a bioterror voucher is. Its legal name is a MATERIAL THREAT MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER, created by Congress in section 565A of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in 2016. It’s meant to reward companies that build defenses against a “material threat” under the Project BioShield law, the bioterror list kept by DHS. Here’s what the makers get out of one.

A fast lane for any drug they pick. FDA’s goal for a normal review is 10 months. A voucher cuts it to six, and it works on any drug in the company’s pipeline, a diet drug or a cancer pill, nothing to do with COVID.

Months of sales ahead of rivals. Four months earlier on pharmacy shelves is four more months of sales for a drug that might earn billions.

Cash if they’d rather sell it. The law lets a voucher change hands “including by sale,” with “no limit on the number of times.” SIGA Technologies sold one for $80,000,000 in 2018, and Bavarian Nordic sold one for $95,000,000 in 2019 to a buyer it didn’t name.

Secrecy. FDA has issued nine of these vouchers and six are spent, on drugs like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Moderna’s mRNA RSV shot MRESVIA, and none of the notices say whose voucher bought which drug.

Four COVID products got one. FDA’s Federal Register notices list vouchers for Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, Gilead’s remdesivir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid. The law gives FDA 30 days to publish each notice. Paxlovid’s came 369 days after approval and remdesivir’s took 554. Three doctors in the American Journal of Public Health called the COVID vouchers “an unnecessary gift,” since the public had already paid for these products twice.

The bioterror finding that isn’t there. A voucher requires an agent “identified as a material threat.” In April 2020, a month after DHS took charge of the response, DHS and HHS said in a statement the FDA Law Blog quoted that “a Material Threat Determination (MTD) has not been issued for SARS-CoV-2.” So COVID was national security when it came to running the country, and the makers still cashed bioterror rewards with no bioterror finding on the public record. Draw your own conclusions.

Why the Pentagon is named in the lawsuit. Operation Warp Speed was a partnership between HHS and the Department of Defense, as GAO reported, and the Army signed the purchase deals. Congress wrote a law for exactly that. Under 50 USC 1520a, the Secretary of Defense “may not conduct (directly or by contract)” any testing of a biological agent on human subjects. The law’s definition of a biological agent covers any “bioengineered, or synthesized component” capable of causing “biological malfunction” in a human, and IoJ’s case says the mRNA products fit it.

There’s no bioterror waiver. The law does let the Pentagon test for a purpose “directly related to protection against toxic chemicals or biological weapons and agents.” Even then, it may do so “only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance,” and only after a report to the Armed Services Committees of the Senate and House. The law has no emergency clause and no national security clause, and nothing in it lets anyone skip consent because someone says the word bioterror.

Using a bioterror claim as the excuse to test a biological agent on people without their consent would be a double threat of bioterrorism, the alleged threat itself and then the government’s experimental biological agent answer to it. Read that again!

Why the mandamus is how this stops. A writ of mandamus is a court order telling an official to do a job the law already requires. In Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, Count I asks Chief Judge James E. Boasberg to order the Pentagon to file that report to Congress. Count II asks the court to order FDA to answer IoJ’s citizen petition FDA-2025-P-1807, which has asked since June 17, 2025 whether these products are gene therapy under FDA’s own rules which they say is unreasonably risky if it is. Every step above ran on paper the public never got to see, but by law Congress PROHIBITED it - and this case asks a judge to make them abide by the law.

The Army bought it as a prototype, an emergency label replaced full consent, and section 565A vouchers paid the makers. The mandamus asks a judge to put the missing paper on the record to prove its legal, and if that report doesn’t exist, the law wasn’t followed, was it?

The clock is running. The government’s first answer in the case is coming up, and IoJ will post the date the moment the docket shows one. The voucher program lapsed on OCTOBER 1, 2023, and the drug industry’s lobby group BIO is pushing Congress to bring it back for the next declared emergency.

A biological agent tested on people is still an experiment, whatever label goes on it, and nobody should be handing out free passes for it like candy. If this upsets you, help do something about it in court right now, so it doesn’t happen next time.

IoJ founder Lady Xylie is carrying the case alone pro se, because the Supreme Court held in Rowland v. California Men’s Colony that an organization like IoJ can appear in federal court only through a licensed lawyer. We may seem large because our logo is so fancy but in reality IoJ is a small humble struggling 501c3 who can’t afford one without a large donor - or many small ones stepping in now to help fund the case.

One caring person of abundance could take the weight off & help bring in legal help for the case. Together we are small but mighty. I’m just keeping faith that doing the right thing by filing will bring in the backup and monthly support the lawsuit needs since I expect the Government to respond to the case very soon & the case will commence!

The IoJ Legal Fund covers legal costs, filing fees and court costs — give only if and when it’s right for you, and if you pray, please pray for this case. Then send this to someone you love who took the shot, because a court case moves faster when people are watching it together.

When a prize this big rides on a public emergency, the finding behind it belongs to the public, and so does the choice to say no.

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Share Be a hero for this case right now, when it counts most. I’m preparing to face 3 US agencies, DoD, FDA and HHS, as they answer the 184 pages I filed in federal court, and I’m carrying it almost alone. Their first answer could come as soon as next week, and I haven’t yet raised enough to bring in legal help to take over. I get no personal benefit if I win. The only reward is making them follow the law and getting these shots defined for what they are, NOT VACCINES, so they can be stopped. All the support you can give is truly needed right now to take the weight off. Give to the IoJ Legal Fund (legal costs, filing fees, court costs), make a general gift, or become a paid subscriber. Please give as much as you can, and share it, only if and when it’s right for you. The case is a big deal, and so is your generous support. Thank you. Every gift is deeply appreciated, because we’re all in this together. Lady Xylie – IoJ Help Stop Covid Vaccines NOW Legal Fund! Leave a comment

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