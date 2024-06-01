IOJ had a BUNCH of last minute talks with the Costa Rica government at the highest levels and we are happy to say the Costa Rican Delegate was first to speak up after everyone agreed to extend the Treaty.

She basically said Costa Rica is NOT part of the WHO hive & not going along with extending the contentious treaty. Our Vice Health Minister is the Delegate and she CLEARLY doesn't agree to continue the treaty!

"Whilst the effort [toward the treaty] is important, that we recognize that THIS PROCESS IS HAVING COLLATERAL EFFECTS that is directly affecting health on a national and international level." - COSTA RICA JUST ABOUT AN HOUR AGO TODAY JUNE 1, 2024

“That’s why Costa Rica disassociates from the consensus to extend the mandate because the prolongation and the uncertainty of a potential pandemic treaty will only serve to worsen the existing polarization which directly affects the well being of my population” - COSTA RICA Delegate WHA77 June 1st, 2024 June 1, 2024 - REJECTING THE MANDATE FOR AN EXTENSION OF THE PANDEMIC TREATY, DUE TO POLARIZATION AND THE PROCESS BEING HARMFUL TO HEALTH ON AN INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL LEVEL.

Costa Rica Breaks Consensus After IOJ Contacts Delegate With Notice of Claim!

The delegate from Costa Rica has been in direct touch with IOJ this week during WHA77 in regard to our claims. This reason was BRILLIANT to get out of agreeing to continue the treaty in Costa Rica - other countries were all begging to drag it out but not Costa Rica! They KNOW Interest of Justice is correct and we are working things out… without the WHO! We don’t need to drag out a stinkin treaty, we need to protect health and slow the polarization of health which is affecting Costa Ricans health NOW!

COSTA RICA SPEECH NOT AGREEING WITH CONSENSUS ON MANDATE TO EXTEND TREATY: Costa Rica would like to give thanks for the work that has carried out over the last two years, its been a long and complex process. Whilst the effort is important, that we recognize that THIS PROCESS IS HAVING COLLATERAL EFFECTS that is directly affecting health on a national and international level. Campaigns of misinformation and our own lack of communication on an assertive level globally has led to a polarizing effect, which means they have harmful and direct effects on greater vaccine confidence in the health system, and a rejection of all scientific evidence as the basis of decision making in public health. It’s time to deal with the challenges that became more acute during the pandemic. That’s why Costa Rica disassociates from the consensus to extend the mandate because the prolongation and the uncertainty of a potential pandemic treaty will only serve to worsen the existing polarization which directly affects the well being of my population and I am responsible for preserving and maintaining their health.

Treaty - INB work extended

Costa Rica dissociates from consensus, says NO to all the Member States extending all the mayhem negotiations. Insists will harm her people. So there is THAT. - IOJ is happy about the delegates response

IOJ WORKED REALLY HARD TO GET COSTA RICA TO DO THIS, BY THE WAY

The Costa Rican government FINALLY sent us this answer as to who was the delegate to contact on the LAST day before the weekend and the WHA77, but we are the PERSISTENCE! We tracked the Delegate down (Vice Health Minister it turns out…)

There was a series of late night emails and many phone calls in many departments - and the top officials running around to help us all week, because we are SOOO NICE & PERSISTENT, which is why we are proud to think that we had a HUGE hand in this.

OK, now we will move onto the other big news you have all been waiting for:

SOME IHR AMENDMENTS PROPOSALS JUST ADOPTED - Most extended…

Quick unofficial transcript of adopting IHR amendments:

Adopted:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf

Please give your close attention to the following:

Article 1 Article 4 Article 12 Article 13 Article 24 Article 27 Article 31 (existing) Article 35 Article 44 Article 54bis Annex 1 Annex 4 Annex 6

-seventh

VAX PASS - AGREED…

IoJ sent a series of emails to Costa Rica’s Delegate at the last minute all week and again a new very powerful document yesterday, on Friday May 31st, which we know was opened quite a few times.

Did IOJ cause Costa Rica to “disassociate” from the consensus to extend the treaty? Of course we think we had a big hand in this and are very proud to share this big news. Over the next year we will do everything we can to get all countries out like we helped with Costa Rica!

Thats the main update for now, we’re making more detailed publishings coming very soon to explain the other details we noticed this WHA77, which just concluded and to share the Interest of Justice documents which we think helped push our Costa Rican health minister to reject extending the treaty!

