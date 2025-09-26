Share

September 25, 2025 Washington, D.C. explodes with historic news: James Comey indicted. George Soros under federal criminal investigation. For the first time, the DOJ has turned its sights on the architects of the Deep State. The dominoes are falling fast — and insiders warn Obama could be next.

In what can only be described as a historic day for American justice, the Department of Justice has finally awakened from its deep sleep and started doing what it should have been doing all along - holding the corrupt establishment accountable.

BREAKING: James Comey finally INDICTED

Here’s what Comey posted about it - declares “I’m INNOCENT”

The biggest bombshell dropped late Thursday when former FBI Director James Comey was formally indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice. This isn’t just any indictment - this is the first domino to fall in what promises to be a cascade of accountability that has been decades in the making. false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice. This isn’t just any indictment - this is the first domino to fall in what promises to be a cascade of accountability that has been decades in the making.

The charges stem from Comey’s September 30, 2020, testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he allegedly lied about his role in authorizing leaks to the media during the Russia investigation. After years of this man parading around as some kind of moral authority while potentially perjuring himself before Congress, justice is finally catching up.

Interest of Justice is glad to see the DOJ is finally doing their job!

Attorney General Pam Bondi made it crystal clear: “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people.”

Finally - FINALLY - we have leadership with the backbone to pursue real accountability… Or so we hope! Fingers crossed.

GEORGE SOROS IS ALSO UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION & ISSUES STATEMENT

But wait, there’s more! In another stunning development that also broke earlier today, the DOJ has officially directed U.S. attorneys’ offices across at least seven states to prepare criminal investigations into George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The potential charges being considered are absolutely staggering and include:

A senior Justice Department official sent the directive to prosecutors in California, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, and other states, signaling this is a coordinated, nationwide investigation into Soros’ vast network of influence operations.

For years, conservatives have watched in frustration as Soros poured billions into radical left-wing causes, funded prosecutors who refuse to prosecute criminals, and bankrolled organizations that seem more interested in tearing down America than building it up. Now, the DOJ is finally asking the hard questions about whether some of this funding crossed the line into supporting actual terrorism and criminal enterprises.

Interest of Justice is conducting a comprehensive deep dive investigation into the George Soros network and will be returning with extensive additional information on what may be one of the most important stories of our time - one that could finally culminate in real justice for the American people.

The Tip of the Iceberg

Make no mistake - what we’re witnessing today is just the beginning. Sources close to the administration suggest this is merely the tip of the iceberg in a much larger effort to root out corruption and hold accountable those who have spent years weaponizing our institutions against the American people.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has already released overwhelming evidence showing how former President Obama and his national security team manufactured false intelligence to undermine President Trump. While Obama hasn’t been formally charged yet, legal experts are speculating that he could potentially be named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the broader investigation into the Russia investigation hoax.

Could Obama be next? The evidence is certainly mounting, and with this DOJ finally showing it has teeth, nothing is off the table.

Justice Delayed, But Not Denied

The Comey indictment came just days after President Trump publicly demanded that Attorney General Bondi take action, writing on Truth Social: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

And serve it they did! Trump celebrated the indictment, posting: “JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI.”

The Swamp Fights Back

Of course, the corrupt establishment is already circling the wagons. Soros’ Open Society Foundations immediately released a statement calling the investigations “politically motivated attacks on civil society” and claiming they “unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not fund terrorism.”

Sure they don’t. Just like all those “peaceful protests” they’ve funded over the years were really about social justice and not about burning down cities.

Comey himself posted a defiant video on Instagram saying “I am not afraid” and “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice.” His heart is broken? What about the hearts of the millions of Americans who watched him potentially lie under oath and walk away consequence-free for years?

What’s Next?

The question everyone is asking now is simple: Who’s next?

With investigations now active into Soros’ network and Comey facing up to five years in prison, the message is clear - the era of two-tiered justice is over. No more will the powerful and connected get a free pass while ordinary Americans face the full weight of the law.

The evidence against Obama continues to mount, with Gabbard’s declassified documents showing a coordinated effort to manufacture false intelligence. While presidential immunity may complicate any potential prosecution, the court of public opinion is already rendering its verdict.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again - this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The American people have waited far too long for equal justice under law. Today, with these historic indictments and investigations, we’re finally seeing what happens when the Department of Justice remembers its actual job: pursuing justice, not protecting the powerful.

The swamp is being drained, one corrupt official at a time. And Interest of Justice couldn’t be happier to see our justice system finally living up to its name.

The swamp is draining in real time. With Comey indicted and Soros under criminal investigation, the DOJ’s long-awaited offensive against the Deep State has begun. The question now isn’t if more will fall — it’s how far the justice wave will go, and what it means for America’s future.

Stay tuned - something tells us this is just the beginning of the biggest political reckoning in American history.

TEASER: Sources are whispering that major announcements regarding high-level Obama administration officials could be coming soon. Could the 44th President himself be facing legal jeopardy? With this DOJ finally doing its job, anything is possible. Keep your eyes peeled - the next few weeks could be absolutely explosive.

