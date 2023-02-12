For almost two years Interest of Justice has tried to get the secret Pfizer contract. We have even had a Constitutional Chamber judge recused in 2 cases because her daughter works for Pfizer…

The end result is the runaround.

When we demanded the Pfizer contract the Costa Rica government absurdly testified: “it was decided to accept the confidentiality clause in order to be able to count on the best tool in a reasonable time to reduce the transmissibility of the virus and consequently reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 and contain the current emergency caused by COVID-19, thereby reducing EMERGENCY AGAINST COVID 19.", despite the Pfizer public testimony in Europe stating Pfizer BioNTech covid-19 vaccine was not tested for for efficacy at all prior to entering the market.

IOJ wants to know if Pfizer (& FDA) defrauded the Costa Rican government as to safety and efficacy (to reduce the transmissibility of the virus), or if the Costa Rican government knew it was all bunk and defrauded the people they were supposed to serve? Its kind of important.

Lets see how it plays out. Multiple cases are commencing against Pfizer and AstraZenica in Costa Rica, with the first case already ordering Pfizer and AstraZenica to join a few days ago.

Thursday, February 9, 2023, in a preliminary hearing, in one of the many lawsuits that Lic. Geovanni Bello Muñoz has brought before the Contentious Administrative Court against all those involved in the issue of mandatory vaccination and the purchase of substances with armored contracts that to date have not been shown, even though they are of public interest, Judge Fabian Nuñez, has ordered that the representatives of Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, and the representatives of the National Commission of Emergencies and the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology be incorporated to the process through the application of the legal figure "Litis Consortium Passive and Necessary", in the lawsuit where Mr. Bello asks for the participation of the representatives of Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, and the representatives of the National Commission of Emergencies and the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology. Bello asks for the annulment of such contracts as a pretension of the plaintiff.



Click video below to hear what the judge said: (in Spanish) -

Essentially, the judge declared Pfizer and AstraZenica as interested parties and litis consortium, meaning they need to enter the case, not as defendants, but as interested parties in the confidentiality of their contracts.

Interest of Justice also filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and AstraZenica’s void contracts, and any day our judge will begin our case as well.

Looks like Pfizer will be pretty busy in Costa Rica courts!

We have a different judge, and so far he has been very honorable, leaving us with great hope for a good ruling (more on our HUGE case in Costa Rica soon - it involves the WHO, FDA, HHS and obviously Pfizer et al, its a very important case for the entire world - and its fully in process with the judge almost ready to rule on a preventative measure to stop the shots by revoking the EUA and issuing a full moratorium on all gene therapy as classified by FDA, including covid-19 vaccines.)

Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer respiratory and Allergies) will testify the injections were intended to cause harm and could never work to confer immunity as falsely promised by the companies. Watch video above from Feb 10, 2022 to learn why Dr. Yeadon believes the shots were intended to cause harm.

Furthermore, and of great importance, the cut and dry legal argument is that the gene therapy product is not a vaccine as defined by Costa Rican Vaccine regulatory law 32722 1 p, therefore, as a matter of strict law (no debate needed), the Vaccination Commission (CNVE) signed the contract in excess of statutorily granted authority. PERIOD. Both contracts are absolute nullities ab initio - NO validity whatsoever. No attorney we know of has argued this KEY point, and it is our job to clarify matters to make it easy on the judge. The most important thing to realize is the health Authorities keep testifying they use the W.H.O. definition of vaccine which they testify is “more broad”.

IOJ believes the spurious unilateral W.H.O. definition of vaccine is so overly broad, it exceeds the narrow definition of vaccine of all member states, and as such it violates IHR 3 4. W.H.O. is in breach of duty to “harmonize to” sovereign health legislation (more on our lawsuits against WHO soon). Instead, sovereign member States health policy is being usurped by overly compliant W.H.O. suck up Health Authorities (penetrating governments), which of course affects the void authority of the contracts, who were signed by officials who only had statutorily delegated authority to authorize or sign “vaccine” contracts - as defined by Costa Rica, not the W.H.O.!!! They exceeded authority. The contract is void.

Over the past few months Interest of Justice filed a series of documents demanding the allegedly secret Pfizer contract (again) and the government finally replied with the exact law the government uses to keep the Pfizer contract secret.

In this case we found they use No. 7975 Law on Undisclosed Information to keep the Pfizer contract secret.

Whenever you get a law from the government that they say is being using to deny you a right (to information in this case) its imperative to go through the entire law to see how the same law has an exception or can benefit you, rather than the government.

Apparently the No. 7975 Law on Undisclosed Information has a useful section which is being used now as another reason to attempt to nullify the contract for nonconformity with Costa Ricas original terms of approving the contract: ARTICLE 8.– Protection of data provided with a view to marketing approval for pharmaceutical or agrochemical products. If, as a condition for securing approval to market new pharmaceutical or agrochemical products, applicants are required to produce a marketing license showing undisclosed test data, including data on safety and effectiveness, or other undisclosed information the preparation of which has entailed considerable efforts, the data in question shall be protected against any unfair commercial use and any disclosure, except where the use of such data is necessary to protect the public. …

Let us remember, the only thing we know about the Pfizer contract is from the Health Ministry original Pfizer contract press release, which states:

“applicants are required to produce a marketing license showing undisclosed test data, including data on safety and effectiveness. The utilization of test data to protect the public shall include use by the competent authorities, in the case of studies provided for in the regulations on the registration of drugs to prevent practices that may mislead consumers or to protect lives, health or human safety”

It appears the one publicly known term to ACTIVATE the contract is not met by Pfizer: “applicants [Pfizer] are required to produce a marketing license showing undisclosed test data, including data on safety and effectiveness.”

Are we crazy or did Pfizer and FDA try to hide the undisclosed test data, including data on safety and effectiveness for 75 years?

The Health Authorities refuse to release or nullify the contract, so we are forced to ask the judge to release and nullify the Pfizer contract they repeatedly refuse to reveal.

Will the authorities continue to try to hide the Pfizer contract in court, which is public information and not a State secret, under "non disclosure laws"? Or will the health tyrants finally cough it up under a judges order to release it and nullify the contract? We insist the Pfizer contract is revealed to the public and are pretty persistent.

Of course dear tribe, Costa Rica also uses AstraZenica, and we think both contracts were fraudulent and void, therefore both should be nullified. IOJ is trying our best to accomplish that feat!

Wish IOJ luck as we take on Pfizer and AstraZenica’s contracts in Costa Rica!

It takes a lot of courage to stand up to Big Pharma in such a direct way, but with your support we can get rid of the contracts and remove their unmitigated imbalance of power.

Costa Rica supports our friends in Ecuador who are also kicking their health tyrants asses:

On February 3, Ecuador’s health freedom movement scored a major legal victory against that country’s “Ministry of Health,” which must now release their contracts with the companies that pushed for global “vaccination.” Read more here

We still need community support to get through the next court battles. Together, with our courage, thousands of hours of hard work, persistence and your support, we will beat Big Pharma’s monopoly of Earth!

IOJ is blessed to carry the responsibility of being one of upwards of only 10 lawsuits that includes authenticated testimony by Dr. Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer. Please help IOJ by blessing this mission with a generous donation today. We can only do this critical work for humanity with your support.

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