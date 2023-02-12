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EmEm33's avatar
EmEm33
Feb 12, 2023

YAY DUSTIN and IOJ Team!!! You guys rock!!! This is some good news today. I have been feeling a bit deflated with news of our CDN gov now trying to implement DIGITAL ID (Surveillance, control and future enslavement technology!). This gives me some hope. Keep up the great work. Blessings to all!

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anti-republocrat's avatar
anti-republocrat
Feb 12, 2023

Good move to sue in global south. They are tired of yanquis.

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