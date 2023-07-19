Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jeannette Wiley
Jul 19, 2023

Big pharma should be criminally prosecuted for genocide and crimes against humanity, same as the WHO, Fauci and Gates.

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Jeannette Wiley
Jul 19, 2023

The WHO needs to be only advisory snd no power or control. The WEF is corrupt and needs to be disbanded as does the UN or the US just gets out. The sane with the hoax climate agreement.

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