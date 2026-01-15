January 14, 2026 ~ Interest of Justice

In an unprecedented act of defiance against congressional authority, both former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have refused to appear for their lawfully issued subpoenas in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton was scheduled to testify Tuesday, January 13th. He didn’t show. The committee released video of lawyers addressing an empty chair where the former president should have been sitting.

Hillary Clinton was scheduled for her closed-door deposition today, Wednesday, January 14th. She also refused to appear.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced immediately: “We’re going to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt of Congress.”

The committee will vote on criminal contempt charges against both Clintons next Wednesday, January 21st. If passed, it advances to a full House floor vote, then referral to the DOJ for prosecution.

The subpoenas were voted on unanimously by both Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee in July 2025. Ten individuals were subpoenaed, including former Attorneys General Bill Barr, Merrick Garland, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder, plus former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller.

Key difference? Barr and former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta complied — they showed up and were deposed. The Clintons refused.

So What Are The Clinton Defense?

In a four-page letter released on X, the Clintons laid out multiple arguments:

Legal claims:

The subpoenas are “invalid and legally unenforceable”

They are “untethered to a valid legislative purpose”

They constitute “an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers”

Political claims:

They accuse Comer of targeting political enemies while protecting allies

They claim seven other subpoenaed individuals had in-person appearances waived

They frame their defiance as patriotism: “Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time.”

Hillary’s specific denial: Her lawyer David Kendall stated she “has no personal knowledge of Epstein or Maxwell’s criminal activities, never flew on his aircraft, never visited his island, and cannot recall ever speaking to Epstein.”

Her spokesperson Nick Merrill asked last month: “Since this started, we’ve been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this.”

What The Hell Did The Committee Find

The Oversight Committee has assembled substantial documentation of Bill Clinton’s Epstein connections:

White House visits: Epstein visited the Clinton White House at least 17 times between 1993-1995, including a 1993 donors’ reception with Ghislaine Maxwell

Flight logs: Clinton flew on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” at least 26 flight legs across four international trips (2002-2003) to locations including Africa, Asia, Russia, and China

Maxwell present: Ghislaine Maxwell was listed as a passenger on each of Clinton’s trips

Photos released: The December 2025 Epstein files release included photos of Clinton in a pool with Maxwell, standing next to Epstein, and on Epstein’s plane with women whose faces were redacted

Clinton maintains these were Clinton Foundation humanitarian trips and that he was always accompanied by staff and Secret Service. He claims he cut ties with Epstein around 2002-2003 — before the first sex abuse investigations surfaced in 2005.

The Clintons claim seven other subpoenaed witnesses had their in-person testimony waived. They offered to provide written statements instead — the same accommodation they say others received.

But Comer rejected this: “The Committee believes that it should be provided in a deposition setting, where the Committee can best assess its breadth and value.”

Notably, President Trump — who also had documented connections to Epstein including at least 7-8 flights on Epstein’s jet in the 1990s — will not be subpoenaed. Comer stated the committee cannot force a sitting president to testify.

Perhaps most telling: Not a single Democratic member of the Oversight Committee attended either deposition — despite having voted for the subpoenas.

Comer’s observation: “It just seems like they only care about questioning Republicans.”

Congressional contempt carries real teeth. Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were sentenced to federal prison for defying subpoenas from the January 6th committee.

The maximum penalty could be up to one year in prison and fines up to $100,000.

The DOJ would ultimately decide whether to prosecute — and unlike the Biden DOJ’s refusal to prosecute Merrick Garland for contempt, this DOJ is led by Trump appointees.

What Happens Next?

January 21: Oversight Committee votes on criminal contempt resolutions

House floor vote: Speaker Mike Johnson has committed to bringing contempt resolutions to the full House

DOJ referral: If passed, the matter goes to the Department of Justice for prosecution decision

The Clintons say they’re prepared to “forcefully defend ourselves” and “make our case” publicly.

Congress says no one is above the law.

The showdown has begun.

