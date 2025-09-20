Share

The September 18-19, 2025 meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices produced significant developments. For the first time, FDA officials presented data on 25 child deaths following COVID vaccination.

The committee also voted to downgrade COVID vaccines from "universally recommended" to requiring consultation with healthcare providers.

VAERS FINALLY CHECKED

After years of dismissing families' reports and attacking anyone who questioned vaccine safety, federal officials finally presented VAERS data showing children died following vaccination. Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, serving as Kennedy's special advisor, presented the findings during the meeting, despite media publicizing it would be FDA Commissioner Marty Mackary showing the deaths to CDC.

This represents the first official acknowledgment of child deaths, but raises serious questions about what officials knew and when. These aren't the first 25 deaths - they're just the first 25 deaths officials are willing to acknowledge publicly. VAERS contains thousands of death reports following COVID vaccination, and families have been documenting these cases since 2021.

The fact that it took until 2025 for officials to transparently discuss real world evidence of death reports that independent researchers have been highlighting for years suggests either systematic failure in safety monitoring or deliberate suppression of concerning data.

Committee Overhaul and Policy Changes

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 existing ACIP members in June 2025 and replaced them with new appointees willing to question vaccine safety. The committee unanimously voted to shift COVID vaccines from universal recommendation to "shared clinical decision-making," meaning patients must discuss risks and benefits with healthcare providers.

RFK Jr ACIP Pick Robert Malone and his handpicked panel, many of whom share his vaccine skepticism, voted not to recommend the MMRV vaccine to children younger than 4. Instead, it advised that the group receive two separate vaccines: the MMR vaccine and the varicella, or chickenpox, vaccine.

They also debated requiring prescriptions for COVID vaccines, but that proposal failed on a 6-6 tie vote broken by chairman Martin Kulldorff voting no, so vaccines remain available without prescriptions.

The medical establishment strongly opposed these changes. The American Academy of Pediatrics boycotted the September meeting, and seven major medical organizations issued statements calling the process illegitimate.

Leadership Upheaval at CDC

CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired in August after only 29 days in office. According to her recent Senate testimony, Kennedy pressured her to pre-approve ACIP recommendations without reviewing evidence and to dismiss career vaccine policy officials. Four other top CDC officials resigned in protest following her dismissal.

Here Is A Risk-Benefit Analysis That Raises Questions

According to purported data presented at the meeting, the number needed to vaccinate to prevent one COVID-19 death varies dramatically by age. For healthy adults 18-49, over one million would need vaccination to prevent a single death. For children, they claimed the numbers are even higher, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of universal vaccination policies for low-risk populations.

The committee also addressed vaccine-associated myocarditis, with official data showing approximately 3-5 cases per million doses in adolescents, though the actual rate may be higher due to underreporting.

Surveillance System Concerns!

The VAERS database, from which the 25 child death cases were identified, has long been criticized for underreporting. Harvard's 2010 study estimated less than 1% of vaccine adverse events reach VAERS. Additionally, React19's audit found that one in three COVID-19 vaccine adverse event reports were not posted publicly or were deleted from the system.

What This Means Moving Forward?

While the acknowledgment of child deaths and policy changes represent a shift from previous blanket denials, critics argue it's insufficient given the scope of documented concerns. The move to "shared clinical decision-making" still assumes these products have legitimate medical uses rather than addressing fundamental safety or questions of genetic experimentation.

The systematic nature of the delayed acknowledgment raises questions about institutional accountability and whether current changes represent genuine reform or damage control as evidence becomes impossible to suppress.

The fight for transparency in vaccine safety data continues, with advocates calling for comprehensive disclosure of all safety information and accountability for those who suppressed concerning signals for years.

